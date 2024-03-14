The Magical World of Mushroom Gummies & Mushroom Chocolate

Mushrooms have been a part of our human experience for millennia. In fact, there are over 14,000 known mushroom species: some are a tasty food source, some are deadly poison, some are used for natural medicine, and some are loved for their wild, psychotropic effects. Because of this breadth of benefits, new and exciting mushroom products are still popping up every year. Recently, legal psychotropic mushroom products have entered the market, and among the most popular of these items are mushroom gummies and mushroom chocolates.

Legal Magic Mushrooms?

When we generally think about the term, “magic mushrooms,” we’re talking about psilocybin and amanita muscaria shrooms. These spacey shrooms are embraced for the psychedelic experience they provide, though not necessarily by Johnny Law. Fortunately, a few enterprising brands have found a way to deliver a similar psychotropic experience with legal mushrooms and other natural ingredients.

TRĒ House is a Southern California-based brand that entered the legal recreational market with their hard-hitting, hemp-derived THC products. But in recent years, they’ve also introduced a line of magic mushroom items, including mushroom gummies and mushroom chocolate bars. The “magic” in these mushrooms is a proprietary blend of adaptogenic and nootropic mushrooms, combined with a pre-blend of tryptamines. This legal combo of natural ingredients delivers massive effects, highlighted by an electro-tastic head buzz.

Magic Mushroom Gummies

Hard-hitting TRĒ House Magic Mushroom Gummies are vegan and made with all-natural ingredients. These popular mushroom gummies come in a variety of delicious flavors:

Blue Raspberry Magic Mushroom Gummies

Juicy Mango Magic Mushroom Gummies

Sour Apple Magic Mushroom Gummies

Sour Tropical Magic Mushroom Gummies

Strawberry Dream Magic Mushroom Gummies

Watermelon Wonder Magic Mushroom Gummies

Each of these mushroom gummies comes loaded with the aforementioned blend of adaptogenic mushrooms, nootropic mushrooms, and tryptamines. And with a gush of juicy flavors in every gummy bite, these mushroom gummies are as tasty as they are potent. TRĒ House recommends taking 1–3 mushroom gummies for your first serving, to get a feel for them. This should provide a subtle, but noticeable effect. Take 4–6 mushroom gummies for a solid buzz. And, for the adventurers out there, 7+ mushroom gummies should provide a stairway to the stars!

Mushroom Chocolate: Shroom Bars

In addition to mushroom gummies, TRĒ House also offers four creamy Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars: Chocolate Milk, Churro Milk, Cookies & Cream, and Fruity Cereal. These segmented shroom bars are dosed almost identically to the magic mushroom gummies: 1–3 squares for low dosage effects, 4–6 squares for a solid buzz, and 7+ squares for mind-melting fun.

Mushroom Syrups

TRĒ House’s new Magic Mushroom Syrups come in two flavors: Strawberry Gelato Magic Mushroom Syrup and Galaxy Grape Magic Mushroom Syrup. These syrups are tasty enough to take on their own (a capful should do you!) or can mixed into your favorite beverage. The advantage of syrups over edibles, like mushroom gummies or chocolates, is that they take less time to break down in your digestive system, which means quicker effects for you!

Mushroom Vapes

Another new mushroom product from TRĒ House is their magic mushroom vape pen line. These vape pens come in four flavors:

Apple Tart Magic Mushroom Vape Pen

Blue Jello Magic Mushroom Vape Pen

Mango Smoothie Magic Mushroom Vape Pen

Pink Lemonade Magic Mushroom Vape Pen

These high-potency pens come loaded with two grams of vape juice, delivering the quickest-hitting effects of any mushroom products. While edibles, such as mushroom gummies, can take 30 minutes to two hours to kick in, mushroom vapes can take effect in just a few minutes.

Comparison Table: Mushroom Gummies vs Chocolates, Syrups & Vape Products

Of the products listed above, mushroom gummies and chocolates take the longest to kick in, though they also have the longest-lasting effects. Mushroom vapes, on the other hand, hit the user fairly quickly, but their effects are the shortest-lived. Mushroom syrups live somewhere in the middle. Here’s a handy comparison table for mushroom gummies and other types of mushroom products.

Type of Mushroom Product Effects Kick In …* Effects Last …* Mushroom Gummies 30 minutes to two hours Six to eight hours Mushroom Chocolates 30 minutes to two hours Six to eight hours Mushroom Syrups 15 to 30 minutes Two to six hours Mushroom Vape Pens A few minutes One to two hours

*Experiences may differ depending on strength (mg) of product and personal bioavailability factors, including height, weight, body mass, and tolerance.

Functional Mushrooms

Mushrooms aren’t just for recreation, of course. Beyond the magical mushies used in the mushroom gummies and other products above, there are also a great number of mushrooms that produce a variety of wellness benefits. Adaptogenic mushrooms, like the reishi mushroom, reduce everyday stress on the mind and body, in addition to health-boosting nutrients. Nootropic mushrooms, like lion’s mane mushrooms, serve as focus-friendly brain boosters, and bring with them a variety of wellness benefits, as well.

Mushroom Gummies for Wellness

California-based CBDfx is largely known for their best-selling CBD and delta-9 products. Like TRĒ House, they also offer a line of mushroom products. But unlike the “magic” mushroom gummies and other items listed above, CBDfx’s mushroom products are designed to improve overall health and wellness. Their CBD Mushroom Gummies for Wellness contain seven potent adaptogenic and nootropic mushrooms, including maitake, reishi, lion’s mane, turkey tail, cordyceps, chaga, and shiitake mushrooms, as well as 50mg of CBD in each mushroom gummy serving.

What Is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the two main cannabinoid compounds found in the cannabis plant (along with THC). CBD is non-intoxicating and produces a wide variety of wellness benefits, thanks to its interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system. This health-boosting compound is the perfect complement to adaptogenic and nootropic mushrooms, as in CBDfx CBD Mushroom Gummies.

Shopping for Shrooms

When you shop for mushroom gummies and other mushroom items, make sure to find a retailer that carries trusted brands, such as TRĒ House and CBDfx. CBD.co offers a wide variety of mushroom gummies and chocolates, as well as CBD gummies and other hemp supplements. As you shop, make sure to check your product for a third-party lab report, called a Certificate of Analysis, which not only tells you what ingredients are in your mushroom gummies, but also alerts you to the presence of any pesticides or other toxins. The mushroom gummies and other items in this article all come with a Certificate of Analysis.

Making Magic With Mushroom Gummies, Chocolates & More

As you’ve seen, mushrooms offer a diverse range of benefits, including triptastic recreational effects as well as a bounty of wellness-boosting properties. Mushroom gummies, chocolates, and other such products are a great—and tasty—way to enjoy these special shrooms. Whether you’re launching into space on a magical mushroom gummy adventure or minding your health with a wellness gummy, we wish you the very best.