Reel Empathy: Quincy Isaiah’s On-Screen Sojourn Through the Grassland 

In the quiet of his childhood bedroom in Muskegon, a rugged port town situated on the western banks of Lake Michigan, Quincy Isaiah reflects on a path once imagined but starkly different from the reality he now embraces.

Isaiah’s thoughtful journey takes him from the drafting table to the stage as he sets aside his original dream of becoming an architect to pursue a career in acting. Through compelling performances, he outlines a challenging societal framework. He becomes a powerful voice for change, using his platform to inspire audiences and spark meaningful conversations about the issues that shape our world. Known for his portrayal of basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, an American sports drama television series, Isaiah has carved a niche for himself not just in roles that demand physicality and charisma but in those that require a deep dive into the human condition.

His passion fills the frame of characters and storylines, giving them depth, texture, and a palpable sense of humanity. Through his work, Isaiah invites audiences closer to the expression of human experience, drawing them into narratives that entertain, enlighten, and inspire empathy.

Courtesy Shinola

Grassland is Isaiah’s latest film. It is a poignant examination of the criminal justice system’s inequities through the lens of minor marijuana offenses and their disproportionate impact on Black and brown communities. The film explores the complexities of systemic failure yet is imbued with Isaiah’s own personal resonance.

Grassland isn’t just another project. It is the basis for a movement rooted in a deep understanding of the societal injustices that can’t be captured in isolated personal experiences with cannabis.

Here, Isaiah finds the role of Brandon—a figure emblematic of resilience, navigating the turbulent waters of systemic biases, yet rarely granted the depth of character Isaiah brings to life on screen through this character. This commitment to authenticity transforms Brandon from a mere statistic to a fully realized individual whose struggles reflect the collective experiences of many caught in the gears of an unforgiving system.

In a thought-provoking scene, Isaiah’s character faces a moral dilemma when his Latina co-star Sophia, portrayed by Mía Maestro, desperately seeks his assistance. Maestro plays a single mother running an illegal marijuana business, now threatened by a new neighbor’s presence. Acknowledging Brandon’s utility and connection to her young, Black customer base, she pleads with him to help sustain operations by doing marijuana drops.

Brandon, however, refuses, acutely aware of the grave consequences he could face, despite how his concession could help her catch up on two months of late rent and continue to care for her young son.

The scene delivers a crushing blow when Brandon receives a phone call denying him a job he had applied for and eagerly awaited because he’d previously stolen groceries as a way to survive. This moment serves as a powerful commentary on the irony and injustice faced by individuals like Brandon, who have reentered society after incarceration. Despite their efforts to rebuild their lives and secure legitimate employment, they often find themselves considered unemployable, perpetuating a vicious cycle that hinders their rehabilitation and reintegration.

Courtesy Shinola

Isaiah’s connection to the role is further deepened by his background, with his parents working within the prison industrial complex. This proximity to the system and the actor’s engagement with formerly incarcerated individuals during the filming of “Grassland” lends a visceral authenticity to the project. It’s a narrative that transcends the boundaries of film, offering a lens through which to view issues plaguing our society—a lens shaped by Isaiah’s own experiences and observations.

The collaboration with Shinola for a 4/20 watch goes beyond the scope of a simple marketing partnership. It symbolizes a shared commitment to de-stigmatizing the cannabis industry and advocating for systemic change. This initiative, born from an organic connection between Isaiah and the Detroit-based brand, underscores mutual empathy, activism, and community engagement. It’s a partnership that reflects an alignment in values and a collective effort to foster understanding and compassion toward those labeled by society.

As High Time Magazine delves into this dialogue with Quincy Isaiah, the narrative that unfolds is one of transformation and advocacy. Isaiah showcases his considerable talent through Grassland and his work with Shinola. He positions himself as a spokesperson for the silenced and a catalyst for change. It’s a call to shift perspectives, embrace empathy, and recognize humanity in those too often marginalized by society.

Courtesy Shinola

His collaboration with Shinola, through the artistry of a 4/20-themed watch design, introduces a unique medium of expression into this dialogue.

The Limited Edition Grassland Runwell, hand-assembled in Shinola’s Detroit factory, features the brand’s bespoke Argonite 1069 movement. The timepiece dons a mellow, matte velvet green dial with a green C5 lume illuminated number 4 and a leaf at thirty seconds. Its olive leather strap with glow-in-the-dark stitching complements the watch, which comes rolled in a custom hemp sleeve as a tribute to the worthy cause of decriminalizing cannabis.

This partnership underscores the brand’s artistic contribution to an ongoing societal conversation, contributing to the discourse on cannabis and its cultural perceptions. Through this collaboration, Isaiah doesn’t merely advocate for a shift in societal views; he actively partakes in crafting a narrative that bridges art, awareness, and the quest for a deeper understanding within society. He shares a vision for a more empathetic society—and actively contributes to its realization by embodying the principles of understanding and the compassion for which he advocates.