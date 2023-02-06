The Fast Fire Watch Co. Offers Expert Fire Watch and Hot Work Watch Services

The Fast Fire Watch Co. has announced the availability of its top-quality Fire Watch Guard Services to all residents and commercial property owners in the United States. The company, which is run by retired fire service professionals and has completed over 10,000 watch patrols, offers temporary or permanent fire guard services for properties in need of protection due to malfunctioning fire alarm or water-based fire protection systems.

In addition to its fire guard services, the company also offers hot work watch services for properties at higher risk of ignition due to the type of work being done or a lack of safety measures. These services, which are also available 24/7, are provided by highly trained and certified professionals who are fully licensed and insured.

The Fast Fire Watch Co. also offers commercial fire watch services for any commercial property or facility experiencing malfunctions with their fire alarm system, water shut offs for construction or repairs, or in need of time to make corrections as required by the fire marshal. The company works with clients and the fire marshal to minimize fines and disruptions, allowing businesses to continue running smoothly without interruption.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), hot work fire watchers should be hired when:

A minor fire may develop

Combustible material is within 35 ft. of work performance

Combustible materials located on the opposite side of metal separators, such as partitions or walls, could potentially ignite due to radiation or conduction

Openings within a 35-ft radius expose nearby combustible material

If your fire safety system is down or in need of maintenance, The Fast Fire Watch Co.’s highly trained team can serve as a temporary replacement to guard your property while you focus on repairing the original system. A human detection system, like their hot work watch, is the next best option in protecting your workers and property during system downtime.

The Fast Fire Watch Co. has a proven track record of customer satisfaction, with a recent study showing that 100% of their customers would refer them to their friends and family. The company has been in business for 5 years and has completed over 10,000 hot work jobs nationwide with a focus on professionalism, quality, and customer service. Trust The Fast Fire Watch Co. to provide the best solutions for protecting your property and workers.

For commercial properties, The Fast Fire Watch Co. offers expert fire watch services to protect your assets and investments. Their team of highly trained and licensed fire watch guards can protect a variety of sites, including construction zones, financial institutions, hotels, industrial locations, medical offices and hospitals, offices, private venues, restaurants, school campuses, and warehouses.

Don’t risk fines or interruptions to your business – hire The Fast Fire Watch Co. for all of your fire watch and hot work watch needs. They are available 24/7 and ready to assist with protecting your property. Contact them today at 1-800-899-7524 to learn more and schedule their services.