The Ultimate High Times Holiday Gift Guide 2022

It’s that time of the year when the reindeer come a’trottin’ and the corn starts a’poppin’, and there’s nothing better than lighting a tree or two or three dozen in joint form or whatever your preference. Check out this holiday gift guide for all the best cannabis products that will delight even the grinchiest of Scrooges.

STIIIZY 40’s Pre-Rolls

Courtesy of STIIIZY

STIIIZY is setting the standard in the pre-roll game with the most revolutionary and innovative products.

Elevate your pre-roll game. STIIIZY 40’s pre-rolls are setting the standard with high potency, cannabis-infused joints coated evenly with kief. Using our proprietary live resin infusion methods, we’ve designed every pre-roll to offer 40% cannabinoids (THC) potency with a unique flavor profile. With a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale, each and every STIIIZY 40’s is packed with indoor grown flower, specifically made to ensure a potent and long-lasting high. Spark up the 40’s.

Multipack (5pk) – $30

1G Pre-rolls – $15

STIIIZY 40’s Blunts

Courtesy of STIIIZY

STIIIZY 40’s blunts are rolled with 100% tobacco-free, kief-dusted hemp wraps, secured tightly around a glass tip. We’ve packed each infused blunt with high quality indoor flower so that every inhale is just as good as every exhale. STIIIZY 40’s blunts are reinventing the way you get high by being the first to introduce 40% cannabinoids (THC) potency with live resin infusion. Pass the blunt.

$30

Solfire Gardens

Courtesy of Solfire Gardens

Santa Solfire is back with something for everyone!! It doesn’t matter if you have been on your best behavior or your worst, the Naughty or Nice Stocking Bundle by Solfire Gardens delivers the perfect gift for any seed-loving garden enthusiast. The Stocking includes 7 unique seed packs, 1 holiday exclusive pack, merch, and assorted bonus goodies. Rise Like the Phoenix these and get one now on SolfireGardens.com.

The Snail Nail Company

Courtesy of The Snail Nail Company

Courtesy of The Snail Nail Company

Now consuming plant medicine anywhere you’d like with an actual glass rig couldn’t be easier. Say goodbye to the sketchy torch scene and upgrade with a temperature controlled portable E-nail with style.

Own a lounge? Throw parties? Look no further than The Dab Slab™️ or the recently released mini football helmet version for a great dabbing addition to any Big Game party!

These handcrafted E-nails are great for personal use as well as being able to efficiently accommodate large groups of consumers in an event setting. Set up a dab bar at your next event with the two hours of constant-use battery life or plug it into an outlet and watch your event take off all night long!

The Snail Nail Company was created in the hills of Humboldt County with legacy roots co-founders that lead this majority women owned company and are proud to provide staple electronics for the emerging concentrate consumption market.

Get your Dab Slab™️ “a slice of Humboldt” now for $200 off regular price $999 for only $799! Or grab the NEW helmet edition for just $499!

Visit snailnailcompany.com & enter code High Times for discount.

#beMOREthanaSHELL

The Dab Slab Portable E-nail – $799

Mini Helmet Portable E-nail – $499

Delta Extrax

Courtesy of Delta Extrax

The Extrax Pre-Heat devices feature a blend of unique cannabinoids which include THC-X, THC-JD, THC-B, Delta-6, Delta-8, and Live Resin. You get 3.5 grams per device and use the High Times exclusive discount code: hightimes30 to get 30% off your entire order! You better hurry and try this one-of-a-kind blend, supplies are limited.

XLUX Roffu

Courtesy of XVAPE USA

The Roffu was purpose driven and meticulously designed to deliver on the most critical aspects for an out-of-this-world dry-herb vaping experience! High-performance power backed by precision engineering seamlessly join together to produce absolute pure flavor. The flavor provided by the Roffu smart convection vape is a gourmet delight that must be experienced to be believed. The cutting-edge convection heating provides a nearly instant heat-up time which provides a potent and pure vapor from your dry botanicals. The XLUX series ROFFU promises to be the most sought after convection vape available.

$140.00

Cloudious9 Holiday Bundle

Courtesy of Cloudious9

Cloudious9’s most popular products in limited edition Midnight black. Includes the Hydrology9 NX vaporizer with swappable and dedicated flower & concentrate chambers in all black space grade aluminum, the Hydrology9 NX black leather carrying case, the Tectonic9 auto-dispensing grinder in midnight black, and the Atomic9 dry flower vaporizer. Available at www.Cloudious9.com for $299.

Exotic Genetix

Courtesy of Exotic Genetix

The Red Runtz Reloaded 6-Pack is a must have this holiday season. Containing 9 Packs, 1 Poster and some stickers; the Red Runtz Reloaded 6-Pack is sure to be a big hit! When growing out these cultivars, you can expect flavors that range from Red Candy to Sweet Cereal Milk & Gas. Start your Holiday Season early, buy a box now and receive an additional Free Unreleased Exotic Genetix Pack on Exoticgenetix.com with Coupon code: EXOTICBIGBOINK.

$400

Kãyö HHC Gummies

Courtesy of The Hemp Doctor

HHC gummies offer a long-lasting experience with subtle highs and supportive effects of HHC. Perfect for the hard-to-buy-for person on your list! These edibles are strong enough to stimulate but gentle enough to not cause bothersome effects.

The Hemp Doctor HHC Gummies come in three convenient sizes:

2 count package, 20 servings (each piece contains 50mg D9/47mg HHC/2mg Live Rosin/1mg HHCP)

30 count container, 60 servings (40mg HHC per gummy / 1200mg HHC per container)

60 count container, 120 servings (40mg HHC per gummy / 2400mg HHC per container)

Four Yummy Flavors: Cherry Lime, Grape, Strawberry, and Mixed Berry.

Fast Shipping: Fast shipping across the United States and FREE shipping on orders over $30.

Premium Quality: HHC is manufactured using heavy metals. For this reason, it’s incredibly important to get your HHC products and HHC vapes from reputable retailers like The Hemp Doctor.

2 count – $19.95

30 count – $44.95

60 count – $74.95

Deep Sleep Gummies

Courtesy of Simply Crafted CBD

Ready to unwind? Skip the evening cocktail and get lightly toasted with these THC + CBN Deep Sleep Gummies, specially formulated for enhanced relaxation and bliss.

Packed with 5mg THC and 15mg CBN, these Deep Sleep Gummies provide relaxing and supportive effects across mind and body. In addition, they’re vegan, gluten-free and 100% farm bill compliant. Ships to all 50 states.

Try our Deep Sleep Gummies now for just the cost of shipping. While supplies last.

Smoking Dog Gummies

Courtesy of CBD Living

Get a mild, pleasant buzz with Smoking Dog Hemp-Infused Gummies, available in two mouthwatering flavors: Tart Blue Raspberry and fruity Pineapple. Each vegan and gluten-free Smoking Dog Gummy contains 10 mg CBD and 10 mg THC for a perfectly balanced ratio. Smoking Dog Gummies are manufactured using a Proprietary Self-Emulsifying Nanotechnology, which allows oil-soluble nutrients to be carried from the lymphatic system directly to the bloodstream for fast, sustained relief.

$40

Nothing’s Impossible Double Recycler Dab Rig – 8.5”

Courtesy of Nothing’s Impossible

If you’re looking for some of the smoothest dabs possible, then you’ve come to the right place. This piece features a double recycler design for even greater bubble creation, resulting in smoother, more flavorful rips. When you inhale, you draw water from the bottom main chamber, which then runs up through the side tubes and upper chamber of the recycling rig before reaching your lips. This recycler design not only provides cooled-down and better-tasting rips, but it also prevents nasty bong water from reaching your mouth!

$124.99

Pocket Pucker

Courtesy of Pucker

HotBox’s Best Dab Rigs of 2022! Pocket Pucker is a small, handheld, portable e-rig offering a one button operation with 3 temperature controls to vaporize your extract from a ceramic dish. All parts are removable for easy cleaning. The Pocket Pucker may be tiny in size, but it is huge in performance!

$110 (20% Off with code HOLIDAY)

Full Spectrum Nighttime Gummies

Courtesy of The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor Delta 9 THC/CBD/CBN Full Spectrum Nighttime Gummies are the perfect gift for the person on your list that needs a good night sleep. These delicious gummies are a fan favorite made from 100% USA-grown, organic hemp. Each bottle comes with 375mg Delta 9 (12.5mg per piece), 450MG CBD (15mg per piece), and 150mg CBN (5mg per piece). Begin with 1/2 gummy and wait 90 minutes. It takes roughly 90 minutes for the edibles to take effect, so plan accordingly.

Three Yummy Flavors: Tangerine, Watermelon, Elderberry

Fast Shipping: Fast shipping across the United States and FREE shipping on orders over $30.

Premium Quality: Every item in The Hemp Doctor inventory is of premium quality – and we can prove it. Every product is tested by a third-party laboratory and you can easily find the Certificate of Analysis right on our website. This ensures that you are getting the strength and quality you desire in every tasty morsel.

30 piece container – $50

The Strongest CBD Roll-On

Courtesy of Crescent Canna

Give the gift of instant relief with the strongest CBD Freeze Roller in the world!

Packed with 5,000 mg of pure CBD, and enhanced with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, menthol, and tea tree oil, this high-potency CBD roll-on targets local pain and inflammation for fast-acting relief whenever you need it.

Potent yet delicate, Crescent Canna’s CBD Freeze Rollers are THC-free, paraben-free, and lab-tested for quality and purity. They’re also among the most cost-effective CBD topicals available, at less than 3 cents per milligram of CBD – and that’s before Crescent Canna’s best sale of the year…

Holiday Sale! Enjoy 50% off CBD products at crescentcanna.com with code: HIGHTIMES. Deal expires January 1, 2023 11:59 PM central time.

The Hemp Doctor Pre-rolls

Courtesy of The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor pre-rolls are available in Delta 8 THC and CBD. Made from premium flower wrapped in king-size RAW cones, providing a smooth, natural draw. Prerolls are ideal for those consumers who hate rolling their own joints. It’s also great for those on the go who don’t have time to spare. These full spectrum joints can produce a mildly euphoric experience that you should feel the effects from within minutes. Our flower is carefully cultivated in the nutrient-rich soils of Southern Oregon, producing the most potent hemp and among the finest in the industry.

Nine Strains: Happy Daze, Witches Brew, Wedding Cake, Bubba Kush, OG Lime, Amnesia Haze, Abacus Diesel, Fruitloops, Afghan Skunk

Two Convenient Sizes: Single joint or 5-pk

Fast Shipping: Fast shipping across the United States and FREE shipping on orders over $30.

Premium Quality: All of The Hemp Doctor’s pre-rolls and flower are tested by an independent laboratory. This ensures that each pre-roll contains the amount of cannabinoid advertised and contains no harmful chemicals or byproducts.

CBD single joint – $7

Delta 8 THC single joint – $12.95

Delta 8 THC 5-pack – $24.95

Red Eye Tek® Hex Tube

Courtesy of Red Eye Tek®

For those who prefer ‘em a little bit taller, this Red Eye Tek® Terminator 18″ Hex Tube all-star stands out from the crowd. Available in multiple metallic finishes, this water pipe was designed for the experienced consumer who also happens to enjoy showing off their impressive lung capacity. Purchase the Red Eye Tek® Hex Tube today in their online shop.

$144

The Session Bong

Courtesy of Session Goods

The Session Bong embodies a “less is more” design aesthetic. Each detail of the piece has been carefully considered to ensure that they are beautiful and highly functional — intended to be your relaxation staple. The Bong is the winner of 3 consumer design awards and AAPI & Women-owned.

$185 Includes the Bong, Mouth Cover & Cleaning Caps + Free stocking stuffer ($20 value)

eight decades. 3 piece smoking set

Courtesy of eight decades.

Our original smoking set is attractive enough to be on display in your home and made to last a lifetime. Designed to look good on your kitchen island, bar, coffee table, heck — wherever you enjoy your smoke sesh! We created our brand with an intention to start the cannabis conversation and #StomptheStigma!

The smoking set is 16 gauge, brushed stainless steel with powder coated lids in three colorways — black, green, or white. The rolling tray has a concave edge so your weed falls into the scoop and not all over your table. The ashtray has a removable interior ash catch that you can pop in the dishwasher. The multi-tool comes with two interchangeable tool heads — a scoop to grab your weed and a poke to clean your bowl.

Join eight decades. in our efforts to Stomp the Stigma!

Use Coupon Code: SmokeSesh

For free shipping on orders over $75.

www.eightdecades.com

Suspected Hippie in Transit by Martin Frumkin

Courtesy of Balsam Press

What was it like to backpack along the international hippie trail 50 years ago? Martin’s pre-tech, countercultural rucksack romp throughout Asia captures the tumultuous, don’t-give-a-damn attitude of such rebellious nomadic vagabonds as Marco Polo, Ibn Battala, and Neal Cassady. Martin “tuned in,” and “turned on,” but chose not to “drop out.”

Join a true hippie and natural storyteller as he treks in Nepal within the glacial Himalaya, hangs in palaces with royal freak princes in India, partakes of guiltless debauchery in tropical Goa, and enjoys opium-induced romance with willing maharinis. He compares the silky white sand of Sri Lankan beaches to the gritty deserts and Hindu Kush of Afghanistan and searches for enlightenment within Indian mysticism—all while integrating East and West, God consciousness, the Force, and chocolate-covered mescaline.

Not knowing the laws, values, and mores of foreign cultures, nor bound to those at home, Martin experienced an inexplicable, free-floating freedom. Written in diary form, Suspected Hippie in Transit takes you on that unique journey of a lifetime.

$16.95