What is THC-B? What You Need To Know

Tetrahydrocannabutol, better known as THC-B, is a newly discovered cannabinoid that’s quickly becoming an in-demand choice for anyone who wants a legal yet powerful high. Already, it’s proven to be very popular with hemp enthusiasts, and yet the average person probably knows next to nothing about it.

With so many cannabinoids hitting the market lately, it's important to offer a general idea about what THC-B effects and benefits are. Including everything else that you should know before purchasing it and giving it a try for yourself.

What is THC-B?

Tetrahydrocannabutol is a homologue of Delta-9 THC, and an extremely trace cannabinoid that makes up less than 1% of the plant’s chemical composition. THC-B was discovered in 2019, by a team of cannabis researchers applying advanced liquid chromatography to the raw plant material to isolate new, never-before-seen cannabinoids. Interestingly, THC-B was unearthed at the same time as Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P), one of the most popular psychoactive cannabinoids on today’s hemp market. THC-B has roughly the same strength as THC-P, with a strength around 30x stronger than regular Delta-9.

However, THC-B is unique from Delta-9 THC in that it has a butyl side chain rather than a pentyl side chain, and what this does is help the cannabinoid attach to CB1 receptors in the brain more effectively. Because of this, THC-B’s effects are extremely potent by comparison. One thing that’s important to know is that because of how new the cannabinoid is, there isn’t a wealth of information out there in the form of peer-reviewed research and clinical data. But, already, many people have taken THC-B for themselves and discovered that it’s up there with their favorite hemp derivatives thanks to its strong and satisfying effects.

Does THC-B Get You High?

Yes, Tetrahydrocannabutol (THC-B) will get you high. The high is much stronger than Delta-9 THC’s, again because the cannabinoid does such a superior job attaching to those CB1 receptors, which happen to be the cannabinoid receptors in the brain that trigger intoxication. The high of THC-B is very close to THC-P’s, at around 30x stronger than that of Delta 9 THC.

As for the effects of the high, people who have consumed THC-B say that you’re in for a sublime feeling of euphoria, a relief from negative thoughts and a feeling of being intensely relaxed throughout the body – all things that sound pretty appealing, if you ask us.

Does THC-B Have Any Benefits?

Tetrahydrocannabutol is, again, an extremely new cannabinoid, so what that means is that researchers haven’t really had a chance to study its potential clinical uses yet. However, the researchers that initially discovered the cannabinoid did find that due to its chemical structure, it has strong potential to interact with specific cannabinoid receptors that regulate important processes pertaining to how we feel.

It’s been suggested that tetrahydrocannabutol offers analgesic effects – aka effects that can reduce levels of physical discomfort within the body by regulating the nervous system’s pain response – while also having potential anti-inflammatory effects. This isn’t surprising to anyone who has read studies on other cannabinoids, as analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects seem to go hand in hand with most of the cannabinoids in the plant. Another thing that THC-B may be particularly useful for is sleep, as the cannabinoid seems to promote a shorter sleep onset time.

Is THC-B Actually Legal?

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the hemp plant on a federal level, by declaring that all hemp derivatives can be sold legally throughout the United States as long as they are tested to prove that they contain no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. Because of that, Tetrahydrocannabutol is classified as a federally legal cannabinoid. However, a handful of states have since banned intoxicating hemp derivatives, and those states are:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii (Oral and Inhalable Products)

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington State

Basically, if you live in one of these states, you can’t legally purchase THC-B products, either online or in-person.

THC-B Reviews On Effects & Benefits

Here are some reviews that break down the effects and benefits of THC-B:

On the THC-B Vape Cartridge:

Review by Timothy C stating –

THC-B IS FOR ME!!!

“All I can say is you gotta try this …… it’s not for the weak… it’s potent and very enjoyable… it takes away the pain in your body and relaxes your mind…definitely my favorite” 🥳

On the THC-B Tincture:

Review by Mario S. stating –

Bravo for B! BRAVO!!!

“First time trying this stuff last night and I must admit it was a slow start. Was chilling with the gf watching a movie and felt a buzz similar to O, and then came about 4 hours in. The night was never the same. I couldn’t stop smiling from ear to ear and talking about how good this stuff was! The high was just so happy and extremely enjoyable.”

On the Delta 9 | THC-JD | THC-B Live Resin Disposable 3 Pack:

Review by Adam stating –

Power blend 3 Pack

“Great for the price. Don’t for a second think your tolerance is to high. I took nothing but dabs of THC 20-25 times a day for 2 years straight and these have allowed me to cut it out entirely. Def worth the money and I would imagine suitable for many other reasons then mine personally!”

Review by Dylyn B stating –

The BEST blend so far!

“Let me start by saying all the blend from binoid are amazing. I’ve tried them all. This one is the most potent! It’s the real deal. And at this price it’s an amazing deal! The live resin tastes amazing and smooth. The disposable itself is high quality and easy to use. If you’re looking for a potent, high quality blend, you won’t be disappointed. Read more about review stating The BEST blend so far! It’s the best blend I’ve had, try it out!”

What Kind of THC-B Products are Out There?

Tetrahydrocannabutol comes in all of the same product types as other cannabinoids, and each product type can give you a completely one-of-a-kind high. Let’s take a look at the most commonly available THC-B products on the market that you can choose from.

THC-B Vapes : You’ll find THC-B vapes, both in vape cartridge and disposable vape pen form, a lot more frequently than other products, because they’re extremely popular. These products are easy to use, portable, and produce the fastest and strongest effects out of any delivery method, all while letting you choose between a large selection of strains.

You’ll find THC-B vapes, both in vape cartridge and disposable vape pen form, a lot more frequently than other products, because they’re extremely popular. These products are easy to use, portable, and produce the fastest and strongest effects out of any delivery method, all while letting you choose between a large selection of strains. THC-B Tinctures : THC-B tinctures are taken sublingually, which means that these oils are meant to absorb under the tongue, allowing them to produce a high that can last for 4-6 hours.

THC-B tinctures are taken sublingually, which means that these oils are meant to absorb under the tongue, allowing them to produce a high that can last for 4-6 hours. THC-B Gummies : These delicious fruity gummies always appeal to the taste buds, and because the THC-B is ingested, the high can last for a whopping 8 hours.

These delicious fruity gummies always appeal to the taste buds, and because the THC-B is ingested, the high can last for a whopping 8 hours. THC-B Blends: THC-B blends are a mix of cannabinoids and compounds that give an amazing experience and entourage effect.

