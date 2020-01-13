Brand Spotlight: CBD For Life

If you asked a hundred people about effective skin-care products and routines, you would get a hundred different answers. Skin care is highly individualized and, because of the many factors that go into it (like age, genetics, diet and lifestyle), it can take years of trial and error to fine-tune your routine.

Skin care can be frustrating, especially when you’re trying to combat specific concerns such as acne, rosacea, eczema, sun damage or wrinkles. And it’s not as if you can just give up on it; cruel and unfair as it is, we live in a society that prioritizes physical appearance—it’s innate. Because of this, we all feel the pressure to put our best face forward, literally. And, as we all know, the appearance and health of our skin can be a major factor in our confidence and self-esteem. We owe it to ourselves to take care of our skin properly.

Like many people, I’ve had a wild ride with my own skin-care journey, from artificially fruit-scented Clean & Clear face wash (yes, with the microbeads; I sincerely apologize, Mother Earth) and homemade sugar scrubs to AcneFree system kits from Costco and Retin-A prescribed by a doctor. Nowadays, I rely on a combination of Glossier products to maintain clear and balanced skin and a few products from my favorite CBD company.

CBD For Life came into my orbit two years ago when I first started writing about cannabis. The company had sent a generous package to the office and, because I was the new girl, it went to me. I was instantly hooked. CBD For Life’s skin-care products are effective and gentle enough to use every day, and they smell great too. After doing some digging, I learned that cannabidiol is fantastic for your skin. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, CBD is an ideal agent for combating acne and signs of aging. Topical CBD can also be used to alleviate more serious skin conditions like psoriasis and rosacea. Two years later, I’m still using CBD For Life’s Face Cream and Eye Serum in my daily skin-care regimen.

CBD For Life is a women-founded, -owned and -operated company. I got in touch with one of the founding partners, Julie Winter, to discuss CBD, skin care and being a woman in the cannabis space.

HT: How did you become a founding partner of CBD For Life?

JW: I helped develop the products and launched the company with my sister, [CBD For Life co-founder and CEO] Beth Stavola, in February 2015. I now run product development, operations and distribution. Like my sister, I have a Wall Street background. My career there led me into compliance and operational roles, which has been invaluable experience to have in building and scaling this business with constantly evolving regulatory rules and oversight. My sister pulled me over to help her establish and scale the business. I am so grateful for the incredible opportunity and have never been happier.

When did you first learn about CBD’s potential in skin care?

We created CBD For Life after Beth learned about the wonderful healing properties of CBD. She infused CBD with essential oils to create a rub that would help manage her chronic back pain caused by scoliosis of the spine, a condition she suffered with since her early teenage years. Beth felt immediate relief from the rub she was applying daily. As a wonderful side effect of using the rub, Beth noticed a significant improvement, clearing and softening of her skin. After months of extensive research, we met with a chemist to create our luxurious formulations, and two years later CBD For Life was born!

Had you used CBD, or cannabis in general, in the past?

Yes, I have been a longtime hemp advocate, lobbying for federal legalization and providing education to change the reputation of cannabis and discuss the healing benefits of the plant for the body and the skin without the psychoactive properties.

When we first started working in CBD, the natural thing to do was go into pain [relief] and wellness. But after taking tinctures and using the topicals, I also noticed other positive side effects, like the softening and clearing of my skin—especially since I had suffered from rosacea. For me, it seemed like a super-natural progression for skin care and skin health.

What is your favorite CBD For Life product?

The tinctures. I have type 1 diabetes and use CBD for deeper REM sleep, which gives my body more time to repair itself. It also helps me control my sugar levels. I wake up feeling overall better using CBD. As much as I’m a fan of natural products, there was a time that if I couldn’t sleep I would take a Tylenol PM to help me sleep and help with anxiety, but that all feeds into bad cycles. When I sleep well, wake up feeling good and I’m not anxious, I can really live my best life.

What is your skin-care routine?

I use CBD For Life Face & Body Cleanser every day. It leaves my skin feeling clean without stripping the oils. CBD is an adaptogen and brings your body back into balance and regulates oil production. I’m also using a toner from our new line that is specifically engineered for calming the skin and reducing redness. Then I use our CBD Face Cream, Eye Serum and our tinctures daily (20 milligrams in the morning and 20 mg at night).

What product can you not live without?

Our tinctures, rubs and roll-ons. The tinctures are my everyday go-to for a healthy life, and the rubs and roll-ons are my go-to for sore muscles and aches and pains. I am a mom of three children—5 years, 4 years and 10 months-old—so I’m constantly on the move. These products help me unwind and relax.

What has been your experience as a woman in the cannabis business space?

I have had a very positive experience as a female in this space. We are female-founded and -operated, and our products are manufactured in female-owned and -operated manufacturing facilities. All our founding partners are female, and the majority of our team today is female. Everyone on the team is so passionate about these products and the cannabis movement.

My sister Beth, our CEO, is a pioneer in the cannabis industry and is an incredible role model for me. She is very focused on female empowerment and donates to a wonderful local clinic that focuses on female health and wellness for those that cannot afford the care. She’s an inspiration to us all!

I have met and developed wonderful relationships with so many incredibly strong, dedicated and amazing women in this industry—some from competing brands and other service providers that have helped support and grow our business.

Originally published in the 2019 “Female 50” special issue of High Times magazine. Subscribe right here.