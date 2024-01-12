Wiz Khalifa High at Parent-Teacher Conferences, ‘They Know What’s Up’

Rapper and father Wiz Khalifa, 36, revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Jan. 10 episode that he rolls up to parent-teacher conferences stoned to the bone. Wiz continues to be an example for stoned parents, showing them the way through his close relationship with his son.

For the adventurous, there are places you’d be surprised to have fun high, no Visine needed: high at church, high at the gym, high at the supermarket, and in Khalifa’s case—high at a parent-teacher conference. Page Six, a New York Post site, reports that the rapper explained that in 2024, smoking weed is not so much of a big deal anymore, and he doesn’t feel judged.

Since smoking weed is an all-day, every day activity for the rapper, Cooper asked Wiz specifically if he is stoned during parent-teacher conferences.

“Hell yeah, I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it,” Wiz told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper. “They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day, where you’re considered a bad parent if you smell like weed.”

Wiz explained that he’d rather have his son see his true self, and that he’s not pretending to be anyone else. “They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be. I am who I am, and it’s not because I’m a celebrity or anything.”

But hiding who he really is, just to adhere to what others expect a parent is supposed to be like? “That’s not how I’m going to be living my life ever. Hell no,” Wiz said.

But what’s he smoking? “Khalifa Kush all day, every day,” Wiz told High Times last October, reaffirming that his daily smoking routine is not just some phase.

Launched in 2018, Cooper’s Call Her Daddy is the most-listened to podcast by women on Spotify. “Cooper cuts through the bullshit with the topics and guests who are breaking the mold—and asking the burning questions you want the answers to. There will be joy, there will be tears. There will be everything in between.”

Khalifa also said he’s “pretty sure” his 10-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz “smells like weed.” Wiz, real name Cameron Jibril Thomaz, co-parents Sebastian along with his mother Amber Rose.

Last May, Wiz was spotted taking Sebastian to the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. While Wiz was not on the soundtrack, he was joined by others who are, including Offset.

Wiz and Weed

High Times has interviewed Wiz numerous times since he first broke into the mainstream market over a decade ago.

“I smoke pot all day,” Wiz told High Times writer Drew Millard in 2016. I wake up and get high. But I’m more like an on-the-low stoner now. I like to get high and be high when I’m places, as opposed to just smoking everywhere like I used to. I prefer indicas—they help me out the most. Some people say they slow you down, but they pick me up.”

He continued, “Weed just kind of helps me slow things down and think about them a little more. When I’m creative, I can be thinking really fast; the ideas just shoot all over the place. But if I’m stoned, I use my imagination to just hold onto that. That’s the main thing.”

He went on to say that he’d choose Bob Marley to smoke with if he could choose anyone, and that California has the best weed, hands down. In 2016, Wiz announced his entrance into the cannabis market, with a new cannabis line. He worked with several growers, released flower and products under the Khalifa Kush (KK) banner.

Wiz Khalifa’s cannabis line Khalifa Kush features strains like his Kush cut, the original KK, uplifting Khalifa Mints (KK x The Menthol), and the relaxing Violet Sky (GastroPop x Khalifa Mints).

So where can you find Khalifa Kush cannabis right now? “Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, with a few more dropping next year, and some global expansion we’ll be announcing soon,” Wiz said. Wiz recently discussed his collaboration with Camp High to release gear modeled after specific strains of weed.

Given that the holiday is approaching, Wiz’s 4/20 plans have already been announced as well, and he’s celebrating in Denver. Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom just announced that Wiz will headline the venue on 4/20 eve, which is Friday, April 19, with openers Earthgang with Chevy Woods. Then on 4/20, he’s headlining 420 on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheater with the openers Flatbush Zombies, Earthgang, Chevy Woods, and DJ Bonics.