Wiz Khalifa Discusses Daily Smoking, Khalifa Kush x Camp High Clothing Drop

Gear up before you smoke up. Los Angeles and Pittsburgh-based Khalifa Kush, the cannabis and lifestyle brand we know and love, founded by the one and only Wiz Khalifa, announced a collaboration with Camp High, purveyors of locally made “small batch” clothing products. The cannabis and fashion brand with a smoky twist launched last Friday.

Wiz Khalifa started donning Camp High clothing during workouts in Los Angeles and during his near-constant global tours, explaining the connection with the brand to High Times when the brand collaboration dropped.

Cannabis and a healthy lifestyle go together like bread and butter: Last month, Wiz Khalifa told Men’s Health that when he works out, he weight-trains for an hour, does mixed martial arts for an hour, stretches, and then downs a protein shake and smokes a “fat-ass joint.” He also told GQ last February that the effects of cannabis seem to help him breathe better during a workout. The brand features designs that align with a high but ambitious stoner mentality. He shares the brand’s focus on creativity, self-expression, and a love for pushing boundaries.

The collaboration debuted at the LA Fashion Week (LAFW) that took place last week. LAFW showcased 12 runway shows and presentations including showings by female designers Sami Miro, Tara Subkoff, and Claude Kameni. High Times‘ own Jon Cappetta and Jimi Devine attended Khalifa Kush x Camp High’s rooftop launch party dinner in Los Angeles, at the table with Wiz on Oct. 19. Wiz was spotted toking out of a Hemper Co. Lantern Bowlman XL bong, and blowing out milky clouds, which was captured and posted on Instagram.

Camp High’s small batch products are made locally in California. Camp High Founder Greg Dacyshyn said that he’s worked with Wiz to design smoker-friendly looks including a “smoke Camo” artisanal technique that they’ve been recently working on.

Courtesy Camp High

“I have been wearing Camp High for the last few years and love their quality and designs,” Wiz Khalifa tells High Times. “Greg is the man and our teams have a similar vibe on our approach to working. It was a natural fit.”

So far, the brand offers hoodies, sweatshorts, T-shirts, hats, and full fits featuring smoker-friendly designs. Workout clothing aligns with the runner’s high, a natural effect perhaps similar to cannabis thanks to endocannabinoids, which is the result of about 20 minutes or more of brisk exercise. The smokey sweats designs fit the aesthetic.

That’s part of the reason Wiz chose Camp High to work with Khalifa Kush. Wiz Khalifa’s cannabis line Khalifa Kush features strains like his Kush cut, the original KK, uplifting Khalifa Mints (KK x The Menthol), and the relaxing Violet Sky (GastroPop x Khalifa Mints). One of the new T-shirts features a Khalifa Kush Violet Sky strain design.

But what’s Wiz Khalifa’s go-to strain when he wants to smoke?

“Khalifa Kush all day, every day,” Wiz Khalifa says. “We’ve been working on expanding the menu to hit more people’s taste and effect profiles, so I’m always trying something new.”

Wiz started working with Tryke to produce the flower and products in 2016, up until changes were made last year. “Tryke was acquired by Curaleaf in 2022,” Khalifa says.

So where can you find Khalifa Kush cannabis right now? “Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, with a few more dropping next year, and some global expansion we’ll be announcing soon,” Khalifa says.

Camp High leadership stands by their decision to work with Khalifa Kush. “Wiz has been such an amazing supporter of Camp High since day one..we think of him as one of our ‘OC’s’ Original Counselors,” Dacyshyn said in the announcement. “To work on this on this first project with the KK team has been such a chill yet euphoric experience. Exactly like the feeling you get from the Kush itself.”

Courtesy Camp High

Last year, Camp High posted a video on Instagram of Wiz Khalifa repping the brand. Part of that process is understanding what smokers actually want to wear.

“I’ve been wearing Camp High for years and I’m excited we were able to bring the brands together to make something super cool like these smokey sweats,” Wiz Khalifa said in the announcement.

Most of us know Khalifa’s climb to fame, which didn’t come immediately. Since then he’s topped the Billboard 100 multiple times, been nominated for a Grammy Award 10 times, and sold millions of albums.

Khalifa Kush is a cannabis, clothing, and accessories brand founded by Wiz Khalifa. Khalifa Kush products were first sold commercially in the U.S. in 2015. The Khalifa Kush brand offers flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates—now available in select markets including Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Check out Camp High’s Instagram page to learn more.