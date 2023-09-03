The Latest

From the Archives: Smart People Glut U.S. Labor Market (1979)

Happy (early) Labor Day! A quick, interesting read from the October 1979 issue of High Times Magazine.
Avatar photobyHigh Times
September 3, 2023
labor
Courtesy High Times
Total
0
Shares

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Currently there are approximately 140,000 college graduates in America who can’t find work commensurate with their level of education. While through-out the ’60s and ’70s American colleges feverishly pumped out a steadily increasing volume of highly trained and educated people, the local market for their services has actually diminished, thanks to computerization and the reluctance of established industries to branch out into alternative modes of development, such as solar power, geothermal energy, etc. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Planning Association, by 1985 there should be 700,000 overqualified college grads competing for what few specialized brain jobs still exist. Says congressional spokesman Robert Hamrin, “More college students [should] become aware of the oversupply and lower their educational goals.”

High Times Magazine, October 1979

Read the full issue here.

Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Avatar photo
Author
High Times
The Magazine Of High Society
Get Med Card
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts
bubbleman
Read More

What Makes Bubbleman Bubble?

The story of becoming one of the most famed hash makers in the cannabis community has roots all over the world.
sommelier
Read More

The Hash Sommelier

Drawing on fine wine culture, Sarah Jain Bergman shepherds a modern appreciation for luxury hash.
Wooksauce
Read More

Love & Six Star

What started as a 2018 hash trade ended up changing the hash game and built the foundation for Wooksauce Winery.
CES
Read More

Hidden in Plain View

How CES weaved his creativity and a keen sense of timing into a lifetime of writing.
Busts
Read More

The Summer of Busts

Jam band and EDM concerts alike are being plagued by excessive police anti-drug activity.
Alpenglow Extracts
Read More

A Crystal Canvas

Alpenglow Extracts blends flavors to craft potent cannabis concentrates.
Total
0
Share