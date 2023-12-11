History is being rewritten, as we speak, in the Land of Enchantment and now that the results are in, we’re announcing the winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023 representing the best cannabis the state has to offer. And while the pandemic reshaped the way we think about in-person events, we’re back and stronger than ever. In fact, it’s our first live event in three years.

This year, the High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023 aired live and we also had a top-notch live event with a slew of iconic performers. High Times teamed up with New Mexico’s own Fusion Promotions and 101.3 The Hustle to present the Cannabis Cup’s live concert event.

Credit: Prestige Media

The Awards Show aired live and in-person at the event which took place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, near Albuquerque on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Rio Rancho Events Center is an 6,000-seat multi-purpose arena and Saturday will be filled with the best herb and products in New Mexico.

This year featured 11 categories for a total of 33 products narrowed down as first, second, or third place winners for 2023. Many enter the competition, but few are chosen. Each of these winners received an exclusive High Times trophy. Among these top winners you’ll find champs like The Grower Circle, hvst, Seed Junky, Prohibition 37, Mountaintop Extracts, and many more fine brands that deserve to be mentioned.

Headlining the event was the iconic stoner duo Method Man and Redman, responsible for some of the best hip-hop to come from Def Jam, who were joined by Paul Wall, Devin the Dude, Lil Flip, Haizi Haze, Jawny Badluck, DJ Aldo Caldo and other special guests.

Credit: Prestige Media

The event kicked off with the High Times New Mexico Cannabis Cup Award Show, where brands were presented with their wins. But with all this fine herb, the munchies are bound to kick in. That’s why we had Q Bone, Snoop Dogg’s own personal chef whip up some of Snoop’s best munchie recipes.

We also had Mr. Melty Land, an immersive experience put together by Mr. Melty, Stashbox and Disopopages. You could also find a Joint Rolling Competition by Head Space Alchemy and Crescent Valley Management where guests competed for the title of “Best Joint Roller.” On top of that, we had live glass blowing demonstrations, and tons of vendors with the new-new products you need.

Individuals who are 21 and over, or 18 and over with a medical cannabis card were eligible to snag a judging kit. Over 2,000 ordinary cannabis lovers sampled and rated the best cannabis products in the state with more than 185 entries competing for the wins. The highly-coveted Judge Kits included locally-grown products including flower, gummies, pre-rolls, and concentrates from dispensaries across New Mexico. Below are the winners of first, second, and third places across 11 categories.

Credit: Prestige Media

Indica Flower

First Place: The Grower Circle – Homage

Courtesy The Grower Circle

Second Place: hvst – Chocolate Grapes #4

Courtesy hvst

Third Place: Enchanted Botanicals – Donny Burger

Courtesy Enchanted Botanicals

Sativa Flower

First Place: The Grower Circle – Trop Cherries

Courtesy The Grower Circle

Second Place: Prohibition 37 – Tropical Runtz

Courtesy Prohibition 37

Third Place: Seed Junky – Pineapple Fruz

Courtesy Seed Junky

Hybrid Flower

First Place: hvst – El Chivo #11

Courtesy hvst

Second Place: Seed Junky – Purple Push Pop

Courtesy Seed Junky

Third Place: The Grower Circle – Oreo Cake

Courtesy The Grower Circle

Non-Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: The Grower Circle – Trop Cherries Pre-Roll

Courtesy The Grower Circle

Second Place: Prohibition 37 – Red Runtz 51 Pre-Roll

Courtesy Prohibition 37

Third Place: HoneyHole Cannabis Co. x Impact Farms – Lemon Hashplant Pre-Roll

Courtesy HoneyHole Cannabis Co. x Impact Farms

Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Head Space x hvst – Purple Octane x Kush Mintz Hash Hole

Courtesy Head Space x hvst

Second Place: Mountaintop Extracts – Nuclear Sunset Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy Mountaintop Extracts

Third Place: TWAX by The Clear – Lemon Haze Mini Infused Pre-Rolls

Courtesy TWAX

Solvent Concentrates

First Place: Herbal Edibles & Extracts – Orange Flambe Sauce & Diamonds

Courtesy Herbal Edibles & Extracts

Second Place: Pharmers – Orange Soda Live Diamonds

Courtesy Pharmers

Third Place: Mountaintop Extracts – Concord Clementine Caviar

Courtesy Mountaintop Extracts

Non-Solvent Concentrates

First Place: Sandia Botanicals – Olio Slurricane Solventless Rosin Cold Cure

Courtesy Sandia Botanicals

Second Place: Nero – Golden Crisps Live Hash Rosin Cold Cure Badder

Courtesy Nero

Third Place: Frozin – Grape Galette Fresh Frozen Rosin

Courtesy Frozin

Vape Pens

First Place: Elevated – Watermelon OG Cartridge

Courtesy Elevated

Second Place: O.Pen – Daily Strains Strawberry Cheesecake Vape

Courtesy O.Pen

Third Place: Bloom – Classic Pineapple Express Disposable

Courtesy Bloom

Edibles: Gummies & Fruit Chews

First Place: Flight Bites – Sunset Punch Hash Rosin Gummies

Courtesy Flight Bites

Second Place: Derived – Sandia 1:1 Gummies

Courtesy Derived

Third Place: Elevated – Strawberry Gummies

Courtesy Elevated

Edibles: Non-Gummies & Chocolates

First Place: Toasted – Honey I’m Stoned Infused Honey

Courtesy Toasted

Second Place: Elevated – Fruity Cereal Snack Bar

Courtesy Elevated

Third Place: Bhang – Ice Milk Chocolate Bar

Courtesy Bhang

Edibles: Topicals, Tinctures, Capsules, Sublinguals

First Place: Mountaintop Extracts – Wonder Bear Salve

Courtesy Mountaintop Extracts

Second Place: Dos Gringos Cannabis – Pain Relief Salve

Courtesy Dos Gringos Cannabis

Third Place: Synergy Extracts – Soothing Salve

Courtesy Synergy Extracts

A special thank you to our partners and sponsors!

Presented by: Elevated

Gold Sponsor: Enchanted Botanicals Cannabis

Gold Sponsor: Stash Box

Silver Sponsor: Fioré

General Sponsor: Bloom

General Sponsor: Dispopages

General Sponsor: Blown Glass Goods

Partner: The Hu$tle 101.3

Partner: Fusion Promotions