History is being rewritten, as we speak, in the Land of Enchantment and now that the results are in, we’re announcing the winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023 representing the best cannabis the state has to offer. And while the pandemic reshaped the way we think about in-person events, we’re back and stronger than ever. In fact, it’s our first live event in three years.
This year, the High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023 aired live and we also had a top-notch live event with a slew of iconic performers. High Times teamed up with New Mexico’s own Fusion Promotions and 101.3 The Hustle to present the Cannabis Cup’s live concert event.
The Awards Show aired live and in-person at the event which took place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, near Albuquerque on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Rio Rancho Events Center is an 6,000-seat multi-purpose arena and Saturday will be filled with the best herb and products in New Mexico.
This year featured 11 categories for a total of 33 products narrowed down as first, second, or third place winners for 2023. Many enter the competition, but few are chosen. Each of these winners received an exclusive High Times trophy. Among these top winners you’ll find champs like The Grower Circle, hvst, Seed Junky, Prohibition 37, Mountaintop Extracts, and many more fine brands that deserve to be mentioned.
Headlining the event was the iconic stoner duo Method Man and Redman, responsible for some of the best hip-hop to come from Def Jam, who were joined by Paul Wall, Devin the Dude, Lil Flip, Haizi Haze, Jawny Badluck, DJ Aldo Caldo and other special guests.
The event kicked off with the High Times New Mexico Cannabis Cup Award Show, where brands were presented with their wins. But with all this fine herb, the munchies are bound to kick in. That’s why we had Q Bone, Snoop Dogg’s own personal chef whip up some of Snoop’s best munchie recipes.
We also had Mr. Melty Land, an immersive experience put together by Mr. Melty, Stashbox and Disopopages. You could also find a Joint Rolling Competition by Head Space Alchemy and Crescent Valley Management where guests competed for the title of “Best Joint Roller.” On top of that, we had live glass blowing demonstrations, and tons of vendors with the new-new products you need.
Individuals who are 21 and over, or 18 and over with a medical cannabis card were eligible to snag a judging kit. Over 2,000 ordinary cannabis lovers sampled and rated the best cannabis products in the state with more than 185 entries competing for the wins. The highly-coveted Judge Kits included locally-grown products including flower, gummies, pre-rolls, and concentrates from dispensaries across New Mexico. Below are the winners of first, second, and third places across 11 categories.
Indica Flower
First Place: The Grower Circle – Homage
Second Place: hvst – Chocolate Grapes #4
Third Place: Enchanted Botanicals – Donny Burger
Sativa Flower
First Place: The Grower Circle – Trop Cherries
Second Place: Prohibition 37 – Tropical Runtz
Third Place: Seed Junky – Pineapple Fruz
Hybrid Flower
First Place: hvst – El Chivo #11
Second Place: Seed Junky – Purple Push Pop
Third Place: The Grower Circle – Oreo Cake
Non-Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: The Grower Circle – Trop Cherries Pre-Roll
Second Place: Prohibition 37 – Red Runtz 51 Pre-Roll
Third Place: HoneyHole Cannabis Co. x Impact Farms – Lemon Hashplant Pre-Roll
Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Head Space x hvst – Purple Octane x Kush Mintz Hash Hole
Second Place: Mountaintop Extracts – Nuclear Sunset Infused Pre-Roll
Third Place: TWAX by The Clear – Lemon Haze Mini Infused Pre-Rolls
Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Herbal Edibles & Extracts – Orange Flambe Sauce & Diamonds
Second Place: Pharmers – Orange Soda Live Diamonds
Third Place: Mountaintop Extracts – Concord Clementine Caviar
Non-Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Sandia Botanicals – Olio Slurricane Solventless Rosin Cold Cure
Second Place: Nero – Golden Crisps Live Hash Rosin Cold Cure Badder
Third Place: Frozin – Grape Galette Fresh Frozen Rosin
Vape Pens
First Place: Elevated – Watermelon OG Cartridge
Second Place: O.Pen – Daily Strains Strawberry Cheesecake Vape
Third Place: Bloom – Classic Pineapple Express Disposable
Edibles: Gummies & Fruit Chews
First Place: Flight Bites – Sunset Punch Hash Rosin Gummies
Second Place: Derived – Sandia 1:1 Gummies
Third Place: Elevated – Strawberry Gummies
Edibles: Non-Gummies & Chocolates
First Place: Toasted – Honey I’m Stoned Infused Honey
Second Place: Elevated – Fruity Cereal Snack Bar
Third Place: Bhang – Ice Milk Chocolate Bar
Edibles: Topicals, Tinctures, Capsules, Sublinguals
First Place: Mountaintop Extracts – Wonder Bear Salve
Second Place: Dos Gringos Cannabis – Pain Relief Salve
Third Place: Synergy Extracts – Soothing Salve
