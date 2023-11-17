Top 10 Activities in Arizona To Do This Weekend

November is one of the best times to visit Arizona, where triple-digit temps are the norm, if you don’t want to get baked by the sun. The Grand Canyon State has a lot to offer, particularly this weekend as you gear up for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

On Nov. 2, 2010, Arizona voters enacted Proposition 203 to legalize medical cannabis. Ten years later, Proposition 207, the Safe and Smart Act, was approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020 and legalized cannabis for adult use.

This weekend is packed with activities, including seeing legends of rock ‘n’ roll live, or sampling the best pot that Arizona has to offer. Scroll down to learn more about what’s going on in Arizona this weekend.

Shutterstock

The Grand Canyon, South Rim

“I know a spot.” How about having a sesh at the best spot? September through November is the ideal, not peak season at The Grand Canyon National Park when there are more reasonable waiting times. Summer peak months are usually overcrowded at the South Rim at Grand Canyon Village, the side that it is recommended to visit with better amenities. The Visitor Center building and information desk are open daily from 10 am to 4 pm, winter hours, the website explains.

Shutterstock

Grand Funk Railroad with Jefferson Starship

See legends Grand Funk Railroad with Jefferson Starship at Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Nov. 18. Fun fact: Grand Funk Railroad added the words “reefer” and “nickel bags” to their 1969 cover of The Animals’ “Inside Looking Out.” On the other hand, Jefferson Starship formed in 1974 with Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick and Paul Kanter, who once tried to smuggle LSD into the White House to dose Richard Nixon. It sounds like a great time all around with so many memories.

Shutterstock

Monument Valley

Does this view look a bit familiar? Many films with a backdrop of the valley’s red sandstone mesas and buttes can be found in Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, which occupies land spanning across both Arizona and Utah. This includes movies like Forrest Gump and Lone Ranger. Take the 17-mile-long Valley Drive from the visitor center to see some of the Arizona side’s most popular destinations.

Shutterstock

Lake Havasu

Crack open a cold one and visit Lake Havasu to enjoy water activities at one of Arizona’s top destinations for boating, water skiing, fishing and swimming. You can explore hidden coves accessible by kayak and see its London Bridge, which was relocated here from London, England in 1971. At this time of year, it’s in the pleasant 70s in Lake Havasu, and the water is fine.

Shutterstock

Rat Rod Addiction’s 4th Annual Car Show

Want to check out some vintage hot rods and the people and restorationists behind the wheel? Come out to Rat Rod Addiction taking place on Nov. 18 located at 3715 E Sage Brush Ave in San Tan Valley, and join the show for good music, food, and family for the 4th annual car show.

Shutterstock

Phoenix Reptile Expo

The Phoenix Reptile Expo takes place Nov. 18-19, at the Mesa Convention Center in Mesa. Adults are $12 and children are $5. Beardie lovers can browse through multiple colors of bearded dragons, as well as iguanas, snakes, chameleons, turtles, and practically every other slithery creature you can imagine. Get all the food and supplies you need as well.

Shutterstock

Harvest Festival

Stoners love harvest time more than others. The Harvest Festival at Encanto Park’s Enchanted Island on Nov. 18 and 19 in Phoenix provides family fun like carnival games, bouncy jumpers, pony rides, corn box, petting zoo, pumpkin golf, and bowling, or ride a hayride through the historic Encanto Park neighborhood. Encanto Park neighborhood was the first community development in the valley, going back to 1939. It’s $17 per person for unlimited access to the Harvest Festival and $32.75 per person for unlimited access to the Harvest Festival and amusement park rides.

Courtesy Wikipedia/Janwikifoto

John Fogerty

Fogerty is one-fourth of the legendary band Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), who helped shape the sound of ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll. He’s performing Sunday, Nov. 19, 7 to 11 p.m. at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. Despite being among the best, CCR had the No. 2 curse—the same curse that afflicted Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen—as several of the band’s songs rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but suddenly stopped there. Fogerty himself said that he smoked “a little” pot, but not as much as his bandmates.

Shutterstock

Dane Cook

As part of The Perfectly Shattered Tour, comedian Dane Cook will perform live at Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 18, and the next day Nov, 19. Cook just got married to Kelsi Taylor last September in Hawaii, so he’ll be on high terms and ready to make you laugh. His wildly popular tours catapulted him into fame.

Shutterstock

Ganja Flow Rooftop Yoga

We discussed the weekend, but what about mid-week seshes on Wednesday? Join Elevations Nation on the 5th floor SkyDeck for Ganja Flow rooftop yoga, where you’ll be treated to breathtaking Phoenix sunsets and the freedom to partake. Free your mind through slow yoga flows, cannabis, breathwork, and meditation. It’s every other Wednesday at The Clarendon Hotel and Spa in Phoenix.

High Times Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition

Or you can sample Arizona’s best cannabis by becoming a Cannabis Cup judge, with Judge Kits dropping this Saturday, and it’s open to the public. We’ve got brands like Alien Labs, Baked Bros, Sol Flower, and Noble Herb on deck.

The High Times Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition is back and it’s been refined to be bigger and better than ever before, presenting Arizona’s finest cannabis. People’s Choice means that anyone can participate in the judging process regardless of expertise and background. Arizona will be the last stop of the 2023 year for Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice Edition competitions, with crowd-sourced judging beginning soon.

Judge Kits go on sale on Saturday, Nov. 18, and Judges can login to the Judging Portal and critique products based on flavor, bouquet, potency, burnability, and so forth. Judging deadline is Sunday, Jan. 21. Winners will be announced via a digital Awards Show on Monday, Feb. 5.

The event will be the second Cannabis Cup that is open to the Arizona public after going virtual in 2021, and the event will host the largest pool of judges in the state’s history, providing an ideal way for brands to get their products into the hands of consumers in the state. This year’s event is recreational only, and all products must be licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS).