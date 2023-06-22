We’re Going Live for the High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023

The Land of Enchantment is about to get a lot more enchanting with this extra special announcement. The pandemic may have temporarily put a halt to in-person events and concerts, but High Times is extremely proud to announce that New Mexico will be the location of our first in-person People’s Choice Cannabis Cup celebration.

In March, we announced the arrival of our High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023. We typically hold digital award shows to celebrate each of our Cannabis Cup winners—but not this time. Not only is this the first High Times Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition to be held in New Mexico, but on Monday, September 4, it will also be the very first live and in-person awards event since the pandemic.

This event is co-produced by High Times, Fusion Promotions, and 101.3 The Hustle.

Join us for a thrilling in-person awards ceremony at the Rio Rancho Events Center and be the first to see which New Mexico cannabis products impressed the judges. Even better, we’re partnering up with Method Man and Redman to welcome in New Mexico’s first Cannabis Cup winners in our High Times Cannabis Cup Hall of Fame with a live performance as well.

To attend this monumental live event, those who purchase a New Mexico Cannabis Cup judge kit will receive a 30% discount on live show tickets (which can be applied to two tickets).

Ticket presale dates have already begun, and end on Friday, June 23. In order to redeem the discount, attendees must call the Rio Rancho Event Center Box Office at (505) 891-7319, and provide the 14-digit code on the right side of the judge kit coupon.

High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023 judge kits are available now through Aug. 20 while supplies last. Potential judges can seek out a judge kit at a variety of exclusive judge kit retailers, including Pecos Valley locations (also our intake partner), Enchanted Botanicals Cannabis, Urban Wellness, Higher Purpose Apothecary, Prohibition 37, Purlife, and Wheeed! but you can find plenty of details for each participating location at CannabisCup.com.

Our goal is put the spotlight on some of the best cannabis products available in the state of New Mexico. Our very own High Times VP of Events Mark Kazinec explained to local New Mexico news source KOB 4 that the Cannabis Cup is a celebration of cannabis for everyone. “Anybody from the OG growers who know how to talk about terpene profiles, to the soccer moms who are trading their glass of wine for a joint at the end of the night. We want their comments, their feedback,” Kazinec told KOB 4.

The High Times Cannabis Cup New Mexico: People’s Choice Edition 2023 is presented by Elevated, and supported by our Gold Sponsor: Enchanted Botanicals Cannabis, Silver Sponsor: Ghost., Bronze Sponsor: GH-Labs, and General Sponsor: Mountaintop Extracts (also named one of High Times’s 22 Best Brands of 2022).

2023 is gearing up to be a memorable year for the High Times Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition so far.

In January we announced the return of the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition, with winners set to be announced soon on July 9. This follows the Michigan People’s Choice Edition competition we held in 2021 and 2022.

In March we also announced the return of the High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition with a digital awards stream set for July 24. In Southern California we’ve had a long and proud history of Cannabis Cups, three of which were People’s Choice Edition competitions in 2021 and 2022.

Finally and most recently in May, we announced the High Times Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition 2023, with winners being announced later this year on Oct. 9. Check out what brands won at our previous People’s Choice Edition competitions in 2021.