Kind Oasis: Where Exceptional Quality and Kindness Meet in Delta-9 Edibles

As much as it pains me to admit, my days of dabbing and burning fatties all day are over. Not only am I in my thirties, but I am also a mother of actual people and I just can’t be smelling like an ashtray all the time, it’s a bad look at the PTA meeting. I have turned to edibles for obvious reasons, but here in Hawaii, they are notoriously hard to come by. There are only 3 dispensaries on the entire island and inventories are unpredictable at best.

Kind Oasis enters the chat and suddenly edibles are available for front-door delivery like Amazon. Not only do they taste good but, yes, they actually work too. Derived from farm bill-compliant hemp, the Delta-9 and CBD infused-edibles follow strict ingredient standards and are subjected to rigorous third-party testing.

What Kind of Products does Kind Oasis Make?

Their flagship Delta-9 Gummies come in three dosages: 10mg, 20mg, and 30mg. Flavors include Assorted Fruit, Sour Assorted Fruit, and Sour Strawberry in 15, 20, or 30 count packages. Some varieties are paired with CBD for an entourage effect.

Delta-9 Chocolates come in dark, milk chocolate, and cookies ‘n cream flavors in addition to peanut butter cups and bars—ranging in strength from 5mg to 25mg. Some of these options are also paired with CBD.

Courtesy Kind Oasis

Yes, Delta-9 Edibles are Federally Legal

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-9 and CBD are legal in all 50 states—as long as the total dry weight of Delta-9 THC is below 0.3%. One 10g gummy could legally contain up to roughly 30mg of Delta-9 according to the regulation. “Federally legal” means they can be shipped to anywhere in the United States, and paid for with a credit or debit card (unlike most dispensaries).

Quality Ingredients, Made In-House

Kind Oasis retails a plethora of edibles, the two primary types being the jars of gummies and boxes of chocolates with dosage ranging from 10-30mg of Delta-9. Other fully-legal cannabinoids available are THCV, THCP, Delta-8, and CBD. The latter of which comes in three options: full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate.

Made in small batches in the Kind Oasis’ “Infusion Kitchen” with organic tapioca syrup and fruit and vegetable powders, the vegan gummies have a simple ingredient list of things you can actually pronounce.

Courtesy Kind Oasis

But Do Kind Oasis Edibles Work?

There is very little difference between hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, and cannabis-derived THC, on a molecular level. They both behave psychoactively, to similar degrees. When I tried the 10 mg Delta-9 gummies for the first time, I was skeptical at best. “How could these work as well as my favorite dispensary-bought edibles”, I asked myself. As a seasoned and regular edible taker, sensitive to onset time as well as effect, I was curious how my body would metabolize the gummies.

Much like my holy grail gummy, Kind Oasis gummies kicked in within 45 minutes. The high was sustained and steady, I never quite reached the point where I had to actively reassure myself that I was, indeed, high, and that it would be over soon. That dosage was perfect for a daytime mood change. Doubled it, it was perfect for a nighttime movie-and-cuddle session. We melted into the couch, watched Pulp Fiction, and blissfully enjoyed each other’s company with no paranoia or weird side effects (going non-verbal).

The chocolates were so delicious I had to audibly talk myself out of not eating them all. I overindulged in the milk chocolate peanut butter cups and saw God on my ceiling, but it was worth every bite. Other chocolate varieties I tried include peanut butter crunch bars and cookies and cream squares, both of which I give a resounding 9/10.

Courtesy Kind Oasis

Kind Oasis: A Community Pillar

An important point to make is that Kind Oasis is family-owned and operated, they aren’t a nameless, faceless conglomerate hoping to make a quick buck. Kind Oasis boasts values centered around the health and wellness of the people and the de-stigmatization of the plant. I don’t know about you, but for me, that is comforting in many ways after being subjected to large-scale MSO’s with not a shred of decency or authenticity to their name.

Whether it’s hosting regular yoga, sound healing, and wellness workshops at their East Side Milwaukee location; contributing to community block parties and various music, art, and cultural events across Milwaukee and the wider Southeast Wisconsin region; or educational outreach with their knowledgeable staff, Kind Oasis walks the walk. Community-centered to its core, the brand is also deeply invested in nurturing Wisconsin’s hemp ecosystem—collaborating with farmers, suppliers, and neighboring small businesses to bolster the local economy.

Courtesy Kind Oasis

Revolutionary? Yes!

While edibles have been around for decades, having a viable option for consistent, reliable, and easy access to edibles has always been one of the largest issues facing cannabis consumers. Bigger brands in California are relatively uniform in their production, but smaller, local brands can come and go—often taking your favorite product along with them. And if you’re traveling out of state, you’d better stock up because chances are that same brand won’t be available (if you can even get weed at all).

Maybe I’m just an OCD weirdo, but I personally like having my favorite products I know I can order time after time, which give me the same effect I’ve come to expect. It’s like Starbucks: I already know I’m going to get exactly what I want, when I want it. I have no problem trying new coffee shops (or different brands of edibles), but whether or not I will enjoy the goods is another story.

The ability to order your favorite Kind Oasis product in your specific dosage for delivery to your vacation AirBnb seems simple, but the novelty is actually a pretty revolutionary idea and changes the landscape of demand. It takes the guesswork out of the vacation dilemma that plagues every stoner who travels: how are we going to get high? By sticking to strict standards and a community-focused ethos, Kind Oasis is helping to remove the biggest barrier to cannabis consumers everywhere: access and consistency.

They aren’t “just another edible company that sells sub-par products on the internet”, they are a legitimate contender in the edible market quickly making a name for themselves.