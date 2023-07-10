Between THC, CBD, Delta-8, and a plethora of other cannabinoids, navigating the vast array of options and understanding their unique effects can leave even the most seasoned smokers scratching their heads in confusion. Amidst the sea of choices, however, the Delta 9 Mood Gummies from Rare Cannabinoid Company stand out with their promise of tranquility and mood enhancement. These gummies, meticulously crafted and expertly formulated, hold the promise of not only providing delicious flavor but also elevating one’s emotional well-being to new heights.

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component, can be found in cannabis and hemp and is well-known for alleviating pain, promoting relaxation, and easing nausea. The primary difference between the two being that cannabis-based products are typically sold exclusively in dispensaries, while hemp-based THC can be purchased legally online or in regular stores throughout the United States.

Rare Cannabinoid Company Mood Gummies have been carefully crafted using hemp-based delta-9-THC to ensure their legal status. Each gummy contains 5mg of delta-9-THC, along with substantial amounts of cannabichromene (CBC) to enhance mood and cannabidiol (CBD) to amplify the overall effects through the entourage effect. The full-spectrum gummies are safe, reliable and contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight. Meaning they can be sold legally online and in many of the 400 stores across the United States. The Mood Gummies are sold in packets of 10 for $25, or in bottles that contain three times as many Mood Gummies (30 gummies) for less than twice the price ($49). Want to try them out for free? Join Rare Cannabinoid Company’s mailing list, and you’ll receive a coupon code for a free packet. Other ingredients used in the making of the Mood Gummies include Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Sorbitol, Hemp-Derived Extract, and Citric Acid.

Courtesy Rita Thompson

It’s not uncommon for people to seek the strongest products they can find in the world of edibles. However, there is certainly something to be said for embracing the concept of balance. In fact, I think the best part about Rare Cannabinoid Company Gummies lies not merely in their potency, but in the remarkable array of benefits they offer, beyond THC alone. For those unfamiliar, this concept of incorporating other cannabinoids into cannabis products to enhance effects is known as the entourage effect.

Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Mood Gummies not only incorporate THC but also host significant levels of cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabichromene (CBC), a lesser-known cannabinoid. Unlike THC, which binds directly to CB1 receptors in our endocannabinoid system, CBC engages with other receptors in the body, such as the vanilloid receptor 1 (TRPV1) and transient receptor potential ankyrin 1 (TRPA1). Both of these receptors play a crucial role in pain perception, and studies have even shown that CBC has the potential to impede pain and alleviate inflammation associated with collagen-induced osteoarthritis, as well as boost anandamide, easing depression. Studies have also shown that CBC, when used in combination with THC, could also increase its therapeutic index. CBC oil also raises levels of anandamide, a molecule found in the brain that helps people feel happy and elated. This study, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20332000/, highlights the antidepressant-like effects of both Delta-9-THC and CBC. It’s no wonder Rare Cannabinoid Company decided to incorporate the benefits of these cannabinoids into their product.

Courtesy Rita Thompson

Now onto my actual experience:

These gummies showed up at my door when I needed them most. Amid a super stressful month of broken laptops, ant infestations, and more, I couldn’t wait to put them to the test. And you know what? I gotta say, I was really surprised by how much I liked them. The packaging suggested starting with a half-gummy – but I’ll be honest, I went in for the whole thing.

First things first, the flavoring was on point. Rare Cannabinoid Company’s THC Mood Gummies are vegan, non-GMO, and contain real, all-natural flavors of fresh mint and lime. The tangy lime taste perfectly complimented the earthy undertones of the full-spectrum THC oil. It made the whole experience a delightful treat for my taste buds, even before feeling any physical or mental effects. As the gummy settled in my stomach, I did feel a subtle shift in my mood. The stress that had been weighing me down seemed to melt away, replaced by a newfound sense of calm. Honestly, it was as if the gummies had untangled the knots of tension that had formed within me, leaving me feeling lighter and more at ease. While I found these Mood Gummies to be the perfect start to my day, if people are not used to consuming THC daily, I imagine these gummies could feel really potent.

To fully gauge the effects of the mood gummies, I decided that I’d embark on a multi-day experiment. Consistently dosing myself each morning with one gummy, I was curious to see how they would influence my typical morning routine. Surprisingly, after a few days of regular consumption, a noticeable change occurred – I did not crave weed by noon. As a typical wake and baker, this was a notable departure from my usual pattern. And being that I’ve been searching for a way to feel good without smoking in the a.m., the impact of the Mood gummies was a more than welcome discovery.

Courtesy Rita Thompson

With each passing morning, I began to look forward to indulging in a gummy. It became a small ritual of sorts – a respite from the challenges that awaited me throughout the day. As I continued incorporating the gummies into my daily routine, I noticed their long-lasting effects. Not only did they alleviate stress at the moment, but they also seemed to have a lingering impact on my overall well-being. I found myself feeling more centered and more resilient in the face of frustrations.

The consistent effects over the course of my multi-day experiment convinced me of the reliability and efficacy of the gummies. The fact that they were able to alter my usual wake-and-bake pattern was a testament to the thoughtfulness and precision that Rare Cannabinoid Company brings to their product and a pleasant reminder that quality and intentionality matter when it comes to cannabis-infused treats.

Rare Cannabinoid Company also recognizes the potential of combining different products to achieve specific desired effects. The company recommends mixing and matching certain cannabinoids for particular effects. Here are a few combinations to get you started:

THCV Gummies and Oils: Tired of the munchies? THCV stops hunger and increases energy.

CBN Gummies and Oils: Sleep like a baby with CBN, especially when taken with THC Mood Gummies

Courtesy Rita Thompson

Overall, the Mood Gummies by Rare Cannabinoid Company lived up to my expectations and left a lasting impression. From their delicious taste to their ability to deliver on the promise of a calmer state of mind, it’s evident that this brand has mastered the art of crafting exceptional gummies. The perfect blend of flavor and effectiveness sets Rare Cannabinoid Company apart, ensuring that each bite is not only a treat for the taste buds but also a step towards a more balanced emotional state. The consistent and reliable experience provided by these gummies makes them a valuable addition to anyone seeking moments of tranquility and self-care.