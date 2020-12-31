Give Yourself The Gift of the Most Luxurious CBD Skincare Products on the Market

Let’s face it, 2020 has been one of the most stressful years our generations have ever faced—the anxieties revolving around COVID, ongoing police brutality, and political tension regarding the election—enough is enough. With the new year approaching, you deserve to relax and pamper yourself.

A growing number of studies suggest that CBD can ease the symptoms of inflammatory skin conditions and tackle dryness, redness, irritation, and acne. The research is still in the preliminary stages, but it’s possible that CBD can also minimize the appearance of fine lines, discoloration, and wrinkles.

There are a plethora of different CBD-infused skincare products on the market, however, our curated selection features only the best. Treat yourself to the gift of luxury, so you can enter the new year with supple skin and a radiant glow!

Herbivore: Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil

The winter months are notorious for drying out our skin. Herbivore’s Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil provides your face, neck, and décolletage with necessary moisture, while soothing irritation, troubled, and dull skin. Each bottle of this must-have vegan facial oil contains 300mg of organic full-spectrum hemp extract, alongside numerous adaptogens. Adaptogens are plant-based and can relieve stress, as well as stressed out skin. Emerald is the Holy Grail of facial oils—the secret to ravishing skin—in our humble opinion.

Price: $58

Lord Jones: High CBD Formula Body Oil

The face and neck aren’t the only areas that need to be addressed, your entire body needs a little love, too. Lord Jones’ High CBD Formula Body Oil is readily absorbed into the skin, providing your skin with a velvety feel and plenty of moisture. There is a reason Lord Jones is among the top cannabidiol brands—the quality of their products is incomparable.

This body oil thoughtfully combines 100mg of full-spectrum CBD with other hero ingredients—five organic botanical oils. We enjoyed applying firm pressure on sore, achy parts of our body with the distinctive rollerball applicator before getting dressed after a long bath.

Price: $65

Saint Jane: CBD Glow Kit

In case you’re unfamiliar, here is a crash course in essential skincare routine steps: cleanser comes first, toner and serum are applied afterwards, and then moisturizer and/or facial oil. Saint Jane is a lavish beauty company, and fortunately for skincare and cosmetic addicts, they launched an affordable limited edition CBD Glow Kit for the holiday season.

Each set comes with a mini Luxury Beauty Serum and Luxury Lip Shine in the shade of ‘Tonic.’ The Lip Shine is composed of only eight ingredients, including 50mg of full-spectrum hemp extract to soothe cracked, dried out lips. The Beauty Serum, on the other hand, contains 20 botanicals, including 150mg of CBD, which will help your skin shine with radiance come the new year.

Price: $46

Hempz: Face Off Gentle Exfoliating Scrub

Looking for top-quality CBD-infused skincare products with an affordable price? Hempz launched a new CBD line and we happen to love their Face Off Gentle Exfoliating Scrub. Each bottle contains 120mg of THC-free CBD, in addition to other soothing ingredients like pure hemp seed oil. This gentle scrub can remove dead skin and speed up the healing of blemishes—revealing a luminous complexion that you’re proud of showing off.

Price: $22

Humble Flower: Body Oil with Ylang Ylang and Lavender

Humble Flower’s Body Oil with Ylang Ylang and Lavender is the perfect option for anyone seeking rich moisture and hydration, from neck to toes. This oil is power-packed with 500mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract and a luxurious medley of calming essential oils, as well as skin-loving safflower, sunflower, jojoba, and vitamin E oil. We love how quickly this oil melts into our skin, and not only does the scent promote relaxation but you’ll reap the pain-relieving benefits, too.

Price: $80

Flora + Bast: Clarifying Facial Treatment

Flora + Bast took CBD skincare products to the next level by formulating their Clarifying Facial Treatment—it’s retinol-infused. Stress by itself cannot cause acne, however, stress can worsen pre-existing acne symptoms. After the year we all experienced, this treatment will come in rather handy.

Retinol is known for its remarkable ability to banish breakouts, blackheads, and even wrinkles. When combined with 100mg of CBG—an increasingly popular cannabinoid with potent anti-inflammatory properties—and 300mg of full-spectrum CBD, the hemp and retinol work together harmoniously to clear the skin of unwanted blemishes and signs of aging.

Price: $88

Life Elements: Plant-Based Body Oil

Celebrate a holiday season that is like no other with Life Elements’ Plant-Based CBD Body Oil. This nourishing body care product provides a luxurious solution to satisfy skin cravings. The oil is 100% plant-based and infused with 600mg of organic broad-spectrum hemp. Bursting with vitamin A, C, and E, and containing tepezcohuite bark, this vegan-friendly treat is enriched with trusted ingredients known to promote healthy skin regeneration.

Price: $58

grön: Restore Brighter Mornings Eye Cream

While grön is well-known for their collection of delectable chocolates, their skincare line is more than worth investing in. Brighter Mornings Eye Cream with Cucumber and Wild Geranium combines 75mg of full-spectrum hemp extract with natural plant stem cells and complex peptides. This potent blend of ingredients reduces and moisturizes puffy under eyes, brightens dark circles, and revives tired eyes. The peptides can minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and the antioxidants + CBD protect this delicate area from signs of aging and fatigue.

Price: $20

Prima: The Afterglow Deeply Restorative Cream

We would be remiss if we failed to mention our all-time favorite moisturizer—the Holy Grail of skincare products. The thick, buttery consistency of Prima’s facial cream deems it one-of-a-kind. The Afterglow Deeply Restorative Cream is packed with 500mg of broad-spectrum CBD, an Ayurvedic adaptogenic complex, vegan collagen, and four kinds of hyaluronic acid, which helps the skin retain moisture. This doctor formulated, vegan face cream is rich, delivering hydration, firmer skin, nourishment, and a desirable glow.

We personally experienced an overall sense of calm from the subtle yet pleasant fragrance. With key ingredients like turmeric, ashwagandha, and gooseberry extracts, you’re sure to be impressed—it’s the best of the best. Have you been in search of a soothing, almost magical face cream? Meet your new best friend.

Price: $96

LEEF: Nooks + Crannies CBD Soap

Nooks + Crannies CBD Soap is not only appealing to look at (the design is so immaculate, you almost don’t want to use it,) but it’s also beneficial for the body—our skin is the largest organ, after all. With whole flower hemp extract, you’ll experience localized pain management, hydration, and less irritation after rubbing this soap into all of your nooks and crannies.

LEEF is committed to sustainability, so the seed-paper packaging surrounding each bar of their gorgeous soap is designed to be planted, watered, and ultimately, grow your own tomato plants. We can’t recommend this one enough. Plus, it’s formulated for all skin types, making this a must-have for everyone.

Price: $22

Josie Maran: SKIN DOPE CBD Body Butter

When you’re experiencing discomfort or dry skin, Josie Maran’s SKIN DOPE CBD Body Butter can help soothe and nourish your skin from head to toe. The decadent consistency is to die for, however, you may love the long lasting relief even more. Argan Oil is jam-packed with omega 3, 6, and 9 essentially fatty acids which hydrate the skin, and the full-spectrum cannabis sativa hemp extract eases irritation, redness, and body aches.

Price: $58

Fifth & Root: Karmic Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

With the new year approaching, why not switch to all CBD-infused skincare products? Rather than using cleansers with potentially harsh chemicals, Fifth & Root made Karmic Cleanse, a powder-to-foam cleanser that is sure to meet all of your needs. By adding more or less water, you can achieve your preferred consistency.

While the hero ingredients are all worth mentioning, we will note our favorites: crushed jade crystal for gentle exfoliation and good vibes, 50mg of full-spectrum hemp extract, matcha tea, and ground hemp stalk. The first step in your skincare routine should be a natural cleanser that polishes, soothes, and helps rids the skin of impurities.

Price: $29

Sugar & Kush: CBD + CBG Infused Sugar Scrub

For all of you CBD consumers that have been around the block, you already know that Sugar & Kush is known for mouthwatering CBD oils in fun flavors like cotton candy and orange creamsicle. Now, they’ve launched a vegan bath and body line that consists of body butter, bath bombs, and our favorite, a CBD + CBG Infused Sugar Scrub.

Dead skin can clog your pores, resulting in breakouts, excess oil production, and blemishes. This fun, bright pink sugar scrub soothes, detoxifies, restores, and rids the skin of impurities. Apply liberally while bathing and massage in circular motions to scrub off the dead skin cells.

Price: $44.95 (For 20% off your purchase, use our writer’s special coupon code: VINTAGELOVE20)

DĒAWY: Becalm Burn Balm

Becalm Burn Balm targets numerous skin issues—really, it’s a multipurpose ‘everything balm.’ We use this balm rather than highlighter while contouring when we aren’t in the mood for shimmer. You can also coat your lips to protect them from the brisk winter air, or maybe use it to assist in shaping your eyebrows.

With that said, it’s designed to treat your skin from head to toe. With 200mg of broad-spectrum CBD, argan oil, shea butter, and cannabis sativa oil, DĒAWY—a female-founded company—created our go-to plant-based balm that is loaded with omegas, fatty acids, and vitamins. When you’re experiencing dryness, itchiness, minor burns, or scrapes, rub some balm on and wait till the magic happens.

Price: $55

Cordial Organics: Lavender Hydrosol

Hydrosol is produced by distilling flowers or other plant materials, hence the nickname “flower water.” Cordial Organics developed their Lavender Hydrosol with fresh lavender and 100mg of full-spectrum hemp. For best results, hold the bottle six to eight inches away from your face and neck, and then spritz two to four times after cleansing or whenever you need a pick-me-up throughout the day. Hydrosol is a multipurpose product, so you can use it as room spray or even a yoga mat cleaner.

Price: $22

Moon Mother Hemp Co: 3-Part CBD Beauty System

Want to go big for the new year? Moon Mother Hemp Co’s 3-Part CBD Beauty System comes with three organic, full-spectrum skincare goodies. The first step in the system is a 500mg hemp and manuka honey face mask (tip: you can also use this as an exfoliating cleanser.) The second step is a 100mg hemp under eye serum—we used the hassle-free roll-on mechanism before bed and noticed our dark circles became less pronounced. Step number three: their hemp skin serum which you can use prior to or in place of moisturizer. This is the perfect starter set for anyone looking to explore the world of CBD skincare.

Price: $185

KÖVO: Hydrating Toner Mist

When you’re finished with your cleanser, it’s toner time. KÖVO’s vegan and cruelty-free Hydrating Toner Mist is designed for facial spray application, but you can spritz some onto a cotton ball and sweep across your face and neck if you prefer. You can also apply this toner throughout the day for extra hydration.

The clever mixture of peptides, probiotics, witch hazel, 100mg of THC-free CBD, and aloe juice alleviates redness, tones the skin, calms irritation and inflammation, enhances elasticity, and strengthens the skin’s natural defense against bacteria. This mist is ideal for everyday use, however, we especially love a few sprays after an intense hot yoga class.

Price: $60

Ned: Hemp Infused Lip Balm

When the winter months dry out our skin, our lips tend to become chapped or cracked in the process. Ned’s four-pack of Hemp Infused Lip Balm—cardamom, grapefruit + tangerine, naked, and peppermint—will keep your lips plump and hydrated year round. Each balm is crafted from 25mg of full-spectrum hemp extract and botanicals, so your lips become sweet, moisturized, and kissable within several days of daily application.

Price: $24

Ology Essentials: Vitality Massage Oil

Ology Essential’s Vitality Massage Oil is favorable for use with a partner, but you can rub sore, achy muscles with their 500mg oil by yourself, as well. With therapeutic-grade, ethically sourced essential oils, meadowfoam seed, CBD isolate, and jojoba seed oil, your skin will feel moisturized and you’ll experience less pain and inflammation. This is the perfect product for rainy days with your lover and moments when you’re seeking some relaxation.

Price: $69

Happy Shopping!

Some people believe maintaining a routine for 21 days creates a habit, and after 90 days, you will develop a permanent lifestyle change. Taking care of your skin is important, and so is using products with healthy ingredients—not pesticide-ridden crap. Now that you’ve viewed High Times’ list of faves, we want to wish you all a Happy New Year and of course, Happy Shopping!