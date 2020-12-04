Most Popular Posts
California Cannabis Officials Pushing For More Pot Policy Policing
The High Times Holiday Gift Guide: Students

This year has been hard for everyone. It’s been especially difficult for students who have to take their classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a gift guide that’s perfect for students hard at work and hittin’ those books:

The High Times Holiday Gift Guide: Students
Courtesy of MOONWLKR

CBD.io

MOONWLKR is the industry leader in Delta-8 THC (D8) products, an emerging category pushing the boundaries of the cannabis plant. D8 is known for clarity, pain relief, and euphoria with no anxiety or paranoia, resulting in a soothing body high with less mental effects than traditional THC. You’d normally have to find an experienced budtender and a card to get this kind of bliss but D8 is legal in most states. Learn more at moonwlkr.com.

Protip: it’s also a great hangover cure, which might come in handy during the holiday season.

Price: $29.99 – $99.99 (Use coupon code HIGHTIMES for 20 percent off)

