The Reason for the Season: Our Top 13 Halloween Picks

The return of pumpkin spice lattes at coffee shops, whether you like it or not, is usually what marks the arrival of fall these days. Just like that limited-time beverage, there are many other flavors and scents that trigger those nostalgic feelings as Halloween rapidly approaches.

This list contains 13 fall and Halloween-related items to explore—some of which are limited-time offerings, so you won’t be able to get them for long. With Halloween-themed packaging redesigned to remind you of why this is, without a doubt, the best holiday of the year, to new flavors of edibles to try and stylish vape pens to make your fall outfit complete—it’s all here. Check out our list of fun holiday items to pique your interest and let you revel in the season.

Courtesy of Garden Remedies

Spicy Spooky Gummy

Massachusetts-based Garden Remedies tasked its chefs with creating a truly challenging edible. Do you have what it takes to withstand the spice level of a cannabis-infused gummy made from a ghost pepper?

Known for its heat, which is ranked at over one million Scoville Heat Units, the intense ghost pepper is not to be taken lightly. Extra caution should be taken by challengers willing to brave the flavor in this edible—or dare your friends to see if they can withstand the extreme heat. Each Spicy Spooky Gummy pack comes with two fruit chews, each containing 75mg of THC. Share one with a friend and use #spicygummychallenge—if you dare.

Courtesy of Sono

Midnight Mystic Pre-roll

Embrace the spiritual energies of All Hallow’s Eve with a Midnight Mystic Pre-roll, which is rolled with some of Sono’s most powerful herbs. Packed with Mugwort, Cornflower, Blue Lotus and Rose, this amalgamation of herbal ingredients has the potential to help you open your third eye, channel psychic awareness and much more.

More importantly, it also contains 150mg of CBD from a full-spectrum hemp flower to help “maintain homeostasis and manage your aura, aiding in dispelling negativity.” It’s a great way to boost your spiritual wavelengths and energy, or just to feel like an improved version of yourself while you relax during a cool, fall evening.

Courtesy of Insa

Fall Seasonal Pumpkin Pie Bar

Call us basic, but pumpkin pie spices and flavors are the indisputably flavor anthem of fall. Nothing is more perfect than the combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cloves—and a dose of cannabis. Insa’s 100 percent pure European chocolate bar is infused with all of this to make its Fall Seasonal Pumpkin Pie Bar, made with a sweet caramel crumble.

One package contains 20 pieces, each infused with 5mg of THC, for a total of 100mg per bar. Insa guarantees you’ll “fall” in love with it at one of their Massachusetts dispensaries. We recommend you visit their Salem location, which is currently decked out in a “Haunted Harvest” motif, complete with spooky forest vibes.

Courtesy of Incredibles

Pumpkin Pie Bar

The Incredibles Pumpkin Pie deconstructs the most important parts of a pumpkin pie—i.e. the pumpkin, spices and graham cracker crust—and mixed it all in a white chocolate bar infused with cannabis.

Each bar contains 100mg of THC, making each piece about 5mg each. Embrace that nostalgic holiday dessert where “beauty is in the pie of the beholder.” If this has got you craving pumpkin to go with your fall pumpkin spice latte, check out dispensaries in Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada and Ohio.

Courtesy of Platinum Vapes

Piña de los Muertos

Halloween is great and all, but the real party starts on November 1-2 when the Dia de los Muertos, aka the Day of the Dead, is held. The essence of this annual event, which includes vibrant colors and festivities while families honor the deceased, can be found in Platinum Vapes’ Piña de los Muertos gummies.

Infused with sweet, tropical fruit and just a touch of spice, this treat is offered in a bag of 10 gummies, each infused with 10mg of THC (for a total of 100mg THC per package). These little infused beauties are only available for a limited time, and only in California, but those who can get their hands on these will be up and dancing in no time.

Courtesy of STIIIZY

Neon Orange Edition STIIIZY

We wish there were more Halloween-exclusive products like STIIIZY’s newest Neon Orange Battery in honor of the holiday. STIIIZY ain’t no joke—there is a cult-like following of this brand’s batteries in a variety of colors.

The Neon Orange Edition STIIIZY will only be available on stiiizy.com for a limited time while supplies last, for the affordable price of $25. Show off your Halloween spirit in style!

Courtesy of Kanha

Kanha Nano Cannabis Infused Limited Edition Gummies – Mystery Flavor

Halloween is all about obvious scares, but sometimes, it’s scarier not knowing that something is coming. Sunderstorm’s Kanha Nano embraces the mysterious with its limited-edition cannabis infused gummies—and nobody knows what the flavor is (hopefully it isn’t something gross like a certain brand of mystery jelly beans).

Each package contains 10 gummies, individually infused with 10mg of THC, for a package total of 100mg of THC. But with Halloween, where there’s a trick, there’s also a treat. The mystery flavor is part of a contest to see who can guess what the flavor is. Adult residents in California, Colorado and Nevada are eligible to play for a prize. Will you be able to guess correctly?

Courtesy of Kush Queen

The Swamp Queen Collection

This time of year is always full of the trite costume themes, like the usual vampires, werewolves, witches, etc. (see a Spirit Halloween in the vacant business building near you). However Kush Queen’s limited-edition Swamp Queen Collection embraces a different theme, and we’re totally here for it. Playing off of the spooky spiritual theme of a swamp inspired by the “unsung mother of cannabis, New Orleans,” this collection is sure to elevate your state-of-mind to a whole new level.

The collection comes with one Spirit of the Bayou bath bomb, which is infused with 200mg CBD for an ultra-relaxing, full-body experience in a tub that smells of earthy rain and turns the water a rich, green color. The collection also provides two Spirit of the Bayou cannabinoid elixir beverages, each containing 25mg CBD and containing blackberry lemonade to ease you into the ultimate state of relaxation.

Courtesy of Kiva Confections

Blood Orange Camino Cannabis-Infused Gummies

Kiva Confections is well-known for its varied collection of regularly available gummies, chocolate bars and mints, but it’s taking a detour from its usual flavors to one of a spookier variety—blood orange. Blood oranges have a unique depth of flavor, which tends to be a little more floral or tart, versus the usual tangy taste of a regular orange.

Kiva wants to take you “into the shadows” with its limited-edition infused gummies, mixing flavors of blood oranges with the uplifting effects of sativa-like terpenes. Each package contains 20 servings, each with 5mg of THC, for a total of 100mg. Plus, these gummies come in a special, Halloween-featured container, complete with a spooky house chilling in the middle of the woods at night—which is pretty damn cool.

Courtesy of Left-Handed Sugar & Spice Co.

Cannabis-Infused Sugar with Cinnamon

Nothing starts the day better than a little bit of sugary spice on a chilly fall morning. Washington-based Left-Handed Sugar & Spice Co, inspired by the phrase left-handed cigarette, aka a joint, created a cannabis-infused sugar with cinnamon to be used in a variety of different ways.

From using on top of cinnamon toast, snickerdoodles or churros to sweetening your morning cup of coffee or tea, these packets are pre-infused and ready to roll. One package comes with 10 individual packets, each infused with 10mg THC, for a total amount of 100mg THC.

Courtesy of AlienLabs

AlienLabs—Planet Milk

AlienLabs’ Planet Milk strain is a top-secret strain available only in limited quantities. Rumored to be a cross between Milky Way and Planet Dosi, this out-of-this-world strain is sure to give you a run for your money.

Planet Milk packs a serious punch, with its pungent and potent flavor profile. The effects it provides will sooth you just like a glass of milk, which is the perfect pairing with leftover Halloween candy (or if you choose to eat a whole bag of candy you intended to pass out on Halloween, no judgement here).

Courtesy of High Life Farms

Royal Chocolate Bar – Apple Cider

Forget the obsessive people who eat, sleep and drink pumpkin spice in October—apple cider is really where it’s at. High Life Farms has created a tasty, chocolate treat worthy of fall with its Royal Chocolate Bar – Apple Cider.

Tart, tangy flavors of apple infused into a cannabis chocolate is the perfect delectable treat to embrace the mood of the season—and all of these ingredients are sourced from family-owned businesses. One package contains 20 individual pieces, with 5mg per piece, for a total of 100mg. This pack of treats is exclusive to Michigan, so only Michiganders will be able to enjoy the joy of chocolatey apple cider.

Courtesy of Mistifi

Houdini

Mistifi is dazzling vape fans with its Houdini vape pen, made with 500mg of extra virgin cannabis oil. This indica triple-strain product is a blend of Max OG, Herijuana and Blueberry Bomb indica strains. Combined, the potency of this pen is estimated to be 70-80 percent.

According to Mistifi, it only takes one draw to feel the effects (and they boast that the pen contains over 200 draws before it can be disposed of). It’s straight-up illusionary magic that you’ll never have to charge it, since the battery is meant to outlast the oil. It also comes with a sandalwood mouthpiece too, offering a stylish approach to the everyday vaping experience. Harry Houdini was a master of escape arts, but when you’re consuming this Houdini vape, you’re successfully escaping reality for a little while.