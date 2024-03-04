No doubt, 2023 was a big year for THC flower – in particular, hemp flower buds infused with cannabinoid distillates, offering a legal yet psychoactive high through a product that really resembles weed.

Available in all kinds of top-notch strains, THC flower is going to remain a big hit moving through 2024, and today, we’re going to cover the 5 best options you can find on the market, so that you can get through the year ahead feeling utterly satisfied.

All of these THC flower products come with third-party lab reports, to demonstrate their safety, purity, legal compliance, and potency, while boasting impressive flavor and high potency thanks to how fresh they are.

What are the Best and Strongest THC Flower Buds You Can Buy in 2024?

All of these THC flower products come with third-party lab reports, to demonstrate their safety, purity, legal compliance, and potency, while boasting impressive flavor and high potency thanks to how fresh they are. They come in loads of must-try strains, to get you through every month of 2024 with something new and exciting to explore. Let’s go over our picks now.

First up, we have Bloomz Delta 8 THC Flower, which is a must-have for anyone who craves the soothing, mellowing, and relatively mild high of delta 8. This flower is infused with ultra-pure delta 8 distillate (99%), and the flower itself is fresh and organic, grown locally under strict quality control.

Its terpene count is outstanding, and if that wasn’t enough, it comes in numerous top-shelf strains, like Apple Fritter, Grape Zkittlez, Blue Dream, and Strawberry Shortcake. Best of all, you can choose from a particularly generous array of sizes, and the more you buy, the more you save. The buds are extremely aromatic, which shows you just how premium they really are.

HHC is a cannabinoid that has remained extremely in-demand since it first debuted a couple of years ago. A natural derivative of cannabis, it’s found in the plant’s seeds and pollen, mimicking delta 9 THC exactly with the exception of an added hydrogen molecule that keeps it more shelf-stable.

And, it happens to be the perfect addition to Bloomz indoor-grown, premium flower buds, offering a psychoactive kick to every puff, that feels just like delta 9 THC (although some say the effects are a bit stronger, due to the enhanced bioavailability of HHC). The flower comes in the same 8 strains as above, to offer the ability to customize your ‘high’ based on what you’re looking for.

The THC-P flower at Bloomz is going to give you a super high potency, thanks to THC-P being the cannabinoid that’s notoriously known as the most powerful in all of hemp – 30 times as intoxicating as delta 9 THC, to be precise. This cannabinoid can produce powerful feelings of euphoric joy and relaxation, and there’s a clear reason why so many people gravitate toward it.

Infused into hemp flower, it offers a more well-rounded experience thanks to the presence of terpenes and minor cannabinoids. Infused with utmost care, and grown indoors for total quality control, it’s an absolute must-try if you’re seeking out a high-potency flower product. This flower does, again, come in the 8 strains we’ve already covered, including Grand Daddy Purp, Monster Cookies, Northern Lights, and Green Goblin which guarantees something for everyone.

Of course, THCA flower is the biggest crowd pleaser of all. Unlike the other flower products above, which are infused with distillate, THCA flower is actually bred to yield high THCA levels, and that creates a product that’s chemically identical to marijuana – yet totally legal.

For those who don’t know, THCA is the raw form of THC, found naturally in cannabis, so you can get a glorious delta 9 THC high without breaking the law. This THCA flower is grown indoors, with THCA percentages 26-30%, and comes in a huge selection of strains including Airheadz, Gelato, Apple Jack, Guava Cookies, Gushers, Ice Cream Cake, Platinum OG, and many more – basically, enough strains to offer a tantalizing rotation from January all the way through to December.

Last but not least, we have the THCA Flower – Gold Line from Bloomz, which offers exotic and boutique THCA flower. Basically, that means that it’s grown under incredibly strict standards, indoor, and comes in only prestigious, top-tier strains, while being cultivated in small batches to offer quality control on a whole new level.

This flower is what dreams are made of, and its uniquely potent with high THCA percentages of 30-36%, combined with its glorious aroma that reflects a high terpene count, you’ll know fully well that this flower is above and beyond in every sense of the word.

These Exotic THCA Flowers come in some of the dreamiest strains yet, to boot: Kush Cake, Cat Piss, Alien OG, Super Silver Haze, Gobstoppers, Mule Fuel, and many others that you may have heard about, but never thought you’d actually have the chance to encounter up close and personal. These are holy grail strains that you really don’t want to miss out on, to say the least.