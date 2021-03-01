Direct Delta 8: Online Marketplace Offering a Whole New Way to ‘Uplift Yourself’

Whether you’ve been able to kick back with your buds and family lately (lap dogs included) or have to enjoy their company virtually, delta 8 may be what you need to reach a new level of calm. Direct Delta 8 (www.dd8shop.com) is the largest online marketplace for all things delta 8 THC — providing a whole new way to #UpliftYourself. The first-of-its-kind online retailer opened its digital doors in late 2020 and has already added hundreds of exciting, high-quality delta 8 products from sought-after brands.

What is delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 comes from Cannabis sativa or the hemp plant, just like CBD and THC. However, delta 8 is now becoming available in larger quantities, allowing for a greater variety of product avenues than ever before.

Hemp plants naturally produce a small fraction of delta 8 compared to CBD and THC. But, thanks to increasingly sophisticated extraction and refining techniques, delta 8 is poised to become a major player for years to come. Like all cannabinoids, it’s even more efficacious when used or blended in concert with others like CBD, CBG, CBN, and more.

As you’d expect, delta 8 offers similar potent, potentially therapeutic benefits, like all cannabinoids. Like CBD and cannabis itself, delta 8 as a natural therapeutic is not a new concept. Research from various sources, including the National Cancer Institute, has shown delta 8 to have positive effects.

Unlike CBD, delta 8 is psychoactive, as it is an isomer of delta 9 THC. This makes delta 8 a worthy adventure for those who have not found relief with CBD. Delta 8 is reported to help with pain, anxiety and stress, nausea, issues with libido, and even hangover symptoms. Furthermore, delta 8 is also less psychoactive than traditional THC. So, again, it is an attractive alternative for users who cannot safely access THC or fear potential paranoia.

What is delta 8’s high like?

Does it help you “fly like paper and get high like planes?” Maybe that’s one way to describe it — or perhaps delta 8 can help you tolerate outdated (M.I.A.) lyrical references. As mentioned, delta 8 is also a psychoactive cannabinoid, like its sibling, delta 9 THC.

However, the milder high offered by delta 8 can be described as calming and uplifting, with light cerebral effects and an emphasis on full-body sensation. Experiences can definitely vary depending on what strains and terpenes are present, too, so it’s truly a choose-your-own-adventure kind of product. Your experience will also depend on the type of delta 8 product you decide to fly with.

But why now, why delta 8?

As the federally legal branch of the cannabis industry continues to evolve, as does the need for reputable, reliable marketplaces like Direct Delta 8. The founders of Direct Delta 8 (a.k.a. DD8), saw this need as a prime opportunity to dive in as a leader.

This pursuit and passion for providing cannabis and its derivatives will only continue, as well as the desire to improve the lives of consumers on a national and global scale. After all, DD8’s primary goal is to provide a safe and uplifting shopping experience — mimicking the very experience of using delta 8.

What hot brands and products are available?

Courtesy of Direct Delta 8

At its inception, Direct Delta 8 offered the likes of 3Chi, Delta Effex, Skyhio, Urb Finest Flowers, and CannaAid. Since then, they’ve expanded to an even more impressive array of brands and product types.

This includes gummies made by Koi and Kush Burst, prerolls from Concentrated Concepts, and even distillate from a variety of brands. In fact, Koi and Kush Burst gummies are the perfect way to get started on your delta 8 journey, or simply breathe some new life into your relaxation and creativity time. They’re not only potent but also deliciously fruity.

As users continue their journey, they can enjoy vape cartridges that conveniently fit onto a variety of devices, disposable pens perfect for social vaping, delta 8 edibles or tinctures, and more to come, like flowers and softgels.

Let’s talk law for a sec

The terms, “federally legal,” were mentioned above. If that sent a shiver down your spine, dismiss it. Delta 8 is federally legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, catalyzing the growth and development of Direct Delta 8 Shop and its highly vetted vendors.

According to the bill, also known as the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, “All derivatives, isomers, and cannabinoids in hemp are legal provided that the final products contain less than 0.3% delta 9 THC.” But how is this corroborated? How transparent is the experience of shopping for delta 8 THC products on Direct Delta 8?

Testing… testing…

To provide a safe and transparent shopping experience, Direct Delta 8 and the high-quality brands it offers make COAs (Certificates of Analysis) readily available for each respective product under a tab called “LAB RESULTS & ANALYSIS.”

This is worth a first-mention because third-party lab testing for potency, purity, and quality are as crucial to the team at DD8 as they should be to consumers. Furthermore, Direct Delta 8 vets all of their brands to ensure that they’re not only budding industry leaders in the delta 8 space but also just plain hot.

How you can #UpliftYourself with Direct Delta 8

Psyched about chilling with Direct Delta 8? The easiest way to do so is to visit dd8shop.com.