Everything You Need to Know About THCA Flower

THCA Hemp flower is taking the world by storm and is seeing some of the fastest-growing popularity out of any product to emerge from the industry. And why wouldn’t it be? THCA flower is potent, hits hard and is available in many states legally.

If you’re new to THCA flower, let us share everything there is to know about this new and exciting product type, to help you decide whether or not it’s the kind of product that you want to try. With THCA Flower from Bloomz Hemp attracting a lot of demand and amazing reviews, it would be a good idea to learn more about it.

THCA (Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid): What is It?

Before we talk about THCA flower, let’s talk about THCA – aka tetrahydrocannabinolic acid. This is the raw precursor cannabinoid to delta 9 THC, found in raw cannabis. All cannabinoids have a raw form, prior to decarboxylation – for instance, in raw hemp, you won’t find any CBD, but, rather, CBDA. Once these cannabinoids reach a specific temperature, their chemical properties change, and they convert into their post-decarboxylated forms.

THCA is non-intoxicating, as raw cannabinoids do not attach to CB1 receptors in the brain. Of course, once you bring THCA to the right temp, as one does when it’s, say, smoked, it turns into delta 9 THC, which is the same delta 9 THC that dominates the marijuana plant, and is renowned for its high that continues to be sought-after all over the world.

What Is THCA Flower?

That brings us to THCA flower, which is a specific THCA product type with particular appeal. THCA flower is grown at cold temperatures so the plant does not convert its THCA content to THC, which occurs when heated or in warmer temperatures. This means the flower is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill with around 20-25% THCA and less than 0.3% THC.

Then when users receive the THC flower and heat it through smoking, the THCA converts into delta 9 THC that we all know and love. Many THCA flower brands have around 15-20% THCA in their flower. However, due to their unique growing expertise Bloomz Hemp has amazing and potent THCA flower ranging from 22-28% THCA in their indoor and boutique flower.

Where To Buy THCA Flower?

The best place to buy THCA Flower is from trusted online stores. There are over 15 different potent strains available with fast and free shipping on all orders. Look for Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid options. The best brands only sell potent and fresh Indoor THCA Flower with THCA percentages 22-28%. Plus some have boutique product lines that are even higher quality.

Is THCA Flower Actually Legal?

Given the fact that THCA flower provides high concentrations of delta 9 THC when it’s used, you may be surprised to find out that it’s legal – at least under federal law. The 2018 Farm Bill clearly indicates the legality of any hemp product that has a maximum of 0.3% delta 9 THC. Basically, because THCA is technically a different compound from delta 9 THC, THCA flower is completely legal, without any restrictions on the concentration of THCA in a product. This means you can ship it right to your doorstep.

Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s legal everywhere. As of now, there are a number of states that have banned the product.

Those states are:

Alaska

Hawaii

Idaho

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Does THCA Flower Get You High?

Let’s cut to the chase: THCA flower will get you high. Again, once you decarb the flower buds through whichever method you prefer, you’re getting delta 9 THC. So, if you’ve partaken in cannabis before, expect a high that’s super similar. If you’ve never consumed THC before, then you’ll want to go easy as a first-timer, because the high of delta 9 can be quite strong to beginners, and while getting “too” high isn’t dangerous, it can be a bit overwhelming and cause a feeling of uneasiness.

Does THCA Flower Have Any Benefits?

Of course, delta 9 THC isn’t strictly recreational – many people around the country use it daily for medicinal purposes as well. So, unsurprisingly, THCA flower can deliver basically all of the same benefits as marijuana, which include:

Stress/anxiety relief

Pain relief

Neurological effects

Anti-nausea effects

Appetite-boosting effects

Creativity-enhancing properties

THCA Flower vs. Marijuana

THCA Hemp flower provides a high that’s unbelievably similar to weed. But, at the end of the day, there’s one big difference: THCA flower contains non-converted THCA instead of THC. In marijuana, THCA levels are naturally far lower as it is converted to regular THC.

How To Get The Best THCA Flower Out There

Now that you know what THCA flower can offer, we want to talk about finding the best-quality flower that’s available. Naturally, you’re going to want to be a little picky, since flower is a fresh product, and so quality and effectiveness can vary. Here’s what to pay attention to:

Lab Reports: Third-party lab reports, provided by a manufacturer, come directly from a licensed, unbiased laboratory, and demonstrate the safety, purity, potency, chemical breakdown, and legal compliance of the product.

Third-party lab reports, provided by a manufacturer, come directly from a licensed, unbiased laboratory, and demonstrate the safety, purity, potency, chemical breakdown, and legal compliance of the product. Potency: How much THCA percentage in the flower directly determines how intoxicating the flower is. Obviously, you want the highest amount of THCA in the product you buy.

How much THCA percentage in the flower directly determines how intoxicating the flower is. Obviously, you want the highest amount of THCA in the product you buy. Freshness: Flower degrades after about 6 months, meaning that its compounds become virtually useless. So, avoid buying flower from local stores, where products tend to sit around for a long time due to low local demand.

Flower degrades after about 6 months, meaning that its compounds become virtually useless. So, avoid buying flower from local stores, where products tend to sit around for a long time due to low local demand. Brand Reputation: Naturally, you’ll want to go with a brand that has a strong reputation, and lots of positive reviews.

Give THCA Flower a Try Today!

THCA flower is a gamechanger, offering the closest thing to weed so far on the legal hemp market. However, you need to make sure you buy from a good brand that has the highest quality THCA Flower. At Bloomz, you can find top-notch THCA flower that’s been thoroughly lab-tested, and even comes in a fabulous choice of strains.

