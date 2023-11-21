Flower Expo Announces Michigan Cannabis Trade Show in 2024

Flower Expo Michigan will take place August 7-8, 2024, in Allegan, Mich., marking the Premier B2B Cannabis Trade Show’s first expansion to a new state. The show falls about two months after the second iteration of Flower Expo Massachusetts, which will be held on June 5-6 in Greenfield, Mass.

Courtesy Flower Expo

Flower Expo’s Massachusetts debut last year saw an impressive turnout, with upwards of 70% of the state’s dispensaries in attendance and more than 150 top brands exhibiting, including industry giants like PAX, Cookies, Curaleaf, Green Thumb Industries, Kanha, Garcia Hand Picked, TILT Holdings, Stündenglass, Dutchie, and many more.

The Greenfield event showcased the tremendous demand for an industry-focused trade show that caters almost exclusively to buyers and brands. With a unique format that allows for cannabis consumption and live sampling at the event, Flower Expo provides a platform for buyers to gain hands-on experience with the latest products, strike deals, and engage with industry-leading operators, all in one place.

Located in the heart of New England’s Emerald Triangle, Greenfield proved to be the perfect backdrop for Flower Expo’s early success. Next year, however, Flower Expo is expanding its reach to the burgeoning cannabis market in Michigan, with the Allegan County Fairgrounds, located about 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, serving as the venue. Michigan has rapidly become a cannabis powerhouse, ranking second in the U.S. in cannabis revenue over the last few years. This expansion reflects Flower Expo’s commitment to fostering the growth of the cannabis industry in emerging markets. Several brands have already signed on for the Michigan show, including Higgs, Treez, and Cloud Cover.

Courtesy Flower Expo

Jason Bello, Founder & CEO of Flower Expo, brings a wealth of industry knowledge, having previously led sales at Source, a top California flower brand, while also bringing experience from Hall of Flowers, California’s hottest cannabis event. Bello is excited about the opportunities that Flower Expo offers for exhibitors. “Flower Expo offers the opportunity for brands to meet the vast majority of their state’s retail decision-makers in our 2-day, high-vibe event,” he said. “We want to be your main marketing and sales expenditure of the year, and in return you’ll walk away knowing you made a quantifiable ROI.”

In addition to providing ROI for exhibitors, Flower Expo creates an environment where Brands Meet Buyers, taking specific steps to ensure retailer attendance and create the best possible chance for brands to get products on dispensaries’ shelves. “We really strive to give our retailers a true VIP experience,” said Emily Chisick, Director of Retail Relations. “Our goal is to register at least 400 retail stores in Michigan and 250 stores in Massachusetts for 2024.”

Courtesy Flower Expo

The event’s consumption-friendly nature is also critical to Flower Expo’s business model. “A true cannabis trade show needs to allow attendees to sample product,” said Kai Brady, Director of Business Development. In addition to increasing sales potential, on-site consumption brings a bit of fun to an otherwise business-focused environment, setting Flower Expo apart from other industry events and further underscoring its commitment to providing an immersive experience for all attendees.

Flower Expo‘s upcoming events in 2024 promise to be some of the industry’s most anticipated and important gatherings, where buyers and brands come together to shape the future of the cannabis market. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to be part of the ever-growing cannabis community. Join us at Flower Expo in Greenfield, Massachusetts, on June 5-6, 2024, and in Allegan, Michigan, on August 7-8, 2024.

For more information, please visit www.theflowerexpo.com or contact ops@theflowerexpo.com.

