33 Percent THC Grandmommy Purple from Herbies Seeds is Blowing Up the Market!

Herbies Seeds is blowing up the market this year with its hot new line of cannabis seeds. One variety in particular has been taking the cannabis world by storm: Grandmommy Purple, an Indica-dominant strain that redefines relaxation.

Before digging into why Grandmommy Purple should be the next strain on your grow list, let’s talk about Herbies Seeds. Already a well-established seed retailer in the cannabis market, Herbies has cracked the code of what a modern grower wants:

Herbies website is user-oriented, with sleek design and simple order placement process (registration is not necessary).

It sends seeds worldwide and offers several payment and shipment options, including safe stealth shipping.

All buyers get to benefit from 24/7 customer support and nice bonuses added to all orders, including free seeds.

Herbies has been making waves this year after branching out into producing its own potent and tasty genetics. The company has applied knowledge of weed consumers’ needs by teaming up with Spanish breeders to pump out a new line of seeds last May and another one later in August. Don’t worry, you’ll get an introduction to all of the Herbies’ different strains later in this article.

All About Grandmommy Purple

Herbies’ newly-released Grandmommy Purple is already a hit among customers—over the last few months, the seeds have rapidly risen to stardom as the currently best-selling variety in the Herbies store. What makes this strain so prolific, you might ask?

Spanish breeders have put their heads together to create a new phenotype from parents Big Bud and Purple Urkle. Truly a powerful combination, the resulting Grandmommy Purple is an Indica-dominant (80 percent) hybrid with skyscraping potency ranging from 28 to 33 percent THC—a level that very few strains in the world reach.

Courtesy of Herbies Seeds

It might just be love at first sight—your eyes won’t know what to focus on first! The buds are a light to emerald green accented with a healthy dusting of sparkling trichomes and bright orange hairs. The sugar-topped leaves, tinged with reddish-purple tones reminiscent of fall, complete the bouquet.

Courtesy of Herbies Seeds

These Grandmommy Purple seeds were made for growers searching for a no-fuss strain. Feminized to guarantee that seedlings will grow up to be female, the seeds mature into small plants indicative of their Indica genetics. Growing to a maximum average height of 40 to 140cm (15.5 to 55 inches), commercial and hobby growers alike will be pleased with these ladies’ yields of 500g/m2 (1.6oz/ft2) indoors and up to 550g (19.4oz) per plant outdoors. In just 60 to 65 days of flowering, you’ll be graced with dense, sticky nugs of beautiful cannabis.

Sure, Grandmommy Purple’s not the biggest plant on the block, but this is one of those situations where size doesn’t matter. As we mentioned earlier, the 28 to 33 percent THC content of this strain is truly out of this world, and that’s what makes her the star of the show. The buds that grow from this Herbies strain are dense and sticky with resin—amazing rolled up to smoke, but even better when set aside for vaporizing or making concentrates.

Even though Grandmommy Purple was released not that long ago, the reviews on the first grown and harvested plants keep coming in. On Growdiaries, one reviewer says “She is looking amazing… such wonderful strain to work with,” while another grower adds, “In flower, she showed awesome pink/dark purple colors and a great scent. Buds were dense and stuffed with trichomes. Just perfect for me. Pictures can’t show her real beauty. From me, 10 out of 10.”

After putting in the hard work and patience of growing, harvesting, drying and curing… it’s time to enjoy some Grandmommy Purple! Combustion introduces a pungent scent highlighted by a mellow sweetness, like wild berries harvested from the forest. Her fruity terpene profile is also evident in the flavors of the smoke—a sweet respite tasting of fruity hard candies. With each puff, you’ll feel like you’re dipping your hands into the bowl of sweets in Grandma’s living room.

Courtesy of Herbies Seeds

It won’t be long before the effects of Grandmommy Purple start to envelop you like a handmade quilted blanket. Her Indica-heavy ancestry makes for a clear-headed euphoric experience punctuated by deep-seated relaxation. Ready to cuddle under the blankets on the couch watching a movie? Or are you simply ready to crawl into bed? Whatever your weekend chill-out plans are, Grandmommy Purple’s elevated entourage effect will always achieve the perfect state of medicated relaxation.

Without a doubt, Herbies Seeds has knocked it out of the park with this strain!

Grandmommy Purple is a wonderful addition to any cannabis enthusiast’s seed collection, and is only one of the reasons why you should turn to Herbies Seeds for the hottest new strains.

Why You Should Check Out Herbies

Courtesy of Herbies Seeds

What else does Herbies Seeds have to offer? Aside from a massive catalog of thousands of cannabis strains from seed banks all around the world, Herbies’ very own seed bank has been gaining traction since its release earlier this year. Their branded strains are already being actively discussed online—fans of Herbies are sharing their successes on social platforms like Reddit and Growdiaries, where strains from Herbies seeds have already surpassed 30 diaries with an average strain score of 9.5 out of 10!

The selection is extremely well-rounded—there’s a strain here for everyone —photoperiods and autoflowers, genetics with high THC levels and fruity terpene profiles, the ones for buds drowning in resin or for branches heavy with rock-solid flowers, you name it!

Herbies Seeds is turning heads with all of these fantastic new cannabis seed varieties, especially because they cater to the needs of home growers everywhere. What better way to find your next favorite strain than to grab a Herbies Seeds mix pack and decide for yourself? They’ve certainly proved themselves as a seed bank that won’t disappoint. If you don’t know what to start from in exploring Herbies’ line of seeds, we also recommend giving a try to Godzilla Cookies Auto, an autoflower with large yields of 27 percent THC bud, or mood-enhancing, orange-flavored 30 percent THC Mimosa Shot.

What Are You Waiting For?

The launch of Herbies’ very own seed bank has been incredibly exciting news for growers of all skill levels. It’s almost impossible to choose a favorite strain from Herbies… almost. It’s hard not to fall in love with Grandmommy Purple—a strain that’s incredibly potent while somehow also as sweet as pie. You might find yourself torn between keeping the buds whole for their gorgeous bag appeal or taking advantage of all that sticky resin for ultra- potent concentrate.

Any way you swing it, Herbies Seeds is already proving to be a producer of quality cannabis seed varieties. It seems there’s only one way to go from here: higher and higher! Check out the Herbies website for an extensive catalog of all things cannabis seeds. Trust us, your garden will thank you.