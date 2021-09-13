Gummy With 10mg CBD, 10mg Delta-9 Is Legal in 47 States

In July 2021, Hometown Hero released its Select Spectrum Mango Gummies. It was not just a new product launch. It was the launch of an entirely new class of hemp products.

Select Spectrum gummies are available in packs of 10. Each edible contains 10mg CBD, 10mg Delta-9 THC, and minor cannabinoids derived from hemp. The best part? Select Spectrum is legal in 50 states.

“With our new product, Select Spectrum, we are able to provide cannabis products that are derived from hemp, below the 0.3% Delta-9 THC threshold, and provide veterans full access to products that are legal on a federal level and in many states,” said Lukas Gilkey, CEO of Hometown Hero.

Due to the federal legal status of hemp products, Select Spectrum can be purchased online and shipped across state lines like most consumer goods.

Gilkey, a USCG veteran himself, founded Hometown Hero to help veterans. This initiative ranges from the products offered by the startup to donating a portion of proceeds from every product sold to veterans charities.

Based in Austin, Texas, Hometown Hero primarily manufactures and sells Delta-8 products and offers a free sample for new potential customers.

What is Select Spectrum?

Photo Courtesy Select Spectrum

In short, Select Spectrum is a blend of hemp-derived cannabinoids with some minor adjustments. The name stems from the term “full-spectrum,” which describes CBD products with multiple cannabis extracts.

The distinct feature of Select Spectrum is the 1:1 ratio of CBD to Delta-9 THC. So it is not accurate to label it as solely a CBD product or solely a THC product. The purpose of this ratio is to promote the entourage effect.

What is the entourage effect? Alone, cannabinoids have their distinct properties. Together, they can have a synergistic effect that helps them “bring out the best” in each other.

The entourage effect is a heated debate in the cannabis community. However, research suggests that cannabis with a high CBD content is associated with fewer negative experiences among those who have consumed it.

The Legality of Select Spectrum

One may feel alarmed by the presence of Delta-9 THC in Select Spectrum, which begs the question, “How is this legal in 47 states?”

It all begins with the 2018 Farm Bill and the state laws that followed suit. Delta-8 enthusiasts, especially those in restrictive states, may be familiar with the 2018 Farm Bill.

Essentially, it legalized hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoids. The legislation designated hemp as cannabis with a 0.3% or lower concentration of Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis. This same principle applies to hemp products.

The keyword here is “concentration.” There is no specific amount of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC that is illegal, but there is an illegal proportion.

So yes, pure Delta-9 THC extracted from hemp is viewed as marijuana in the eyes of Uncle Sam. However, a product in which hemp-derived Delta-9 consists of 0.3% or less of its dry weight is perfectly fine.

Someone who has purchased full-spectrum CBD in Texas or Florida has already purchased legal, hemp-derived Delta-9 in states that prohibit recreational marijuana.

To simplify things, here is a basic outline that explains Select Spectrum’s legality:

Hemp is cannabis with a 0.3% or less Delta-9 THC concentration by dry weight.

The legal definition of hemp also applies to hemp-derived products.

Hemp is legal on a federal level and in most states.

All of the cannabinoids in Select Spectrum products are hemp-derived.

There is 10mg of Delta-9 THC per gummy, approximately 0.167% by dry weight.

Unfortunately, Select Spectrum is not available for purchase in Iowa, Idaho, and South Dakota.

How is Select Spectrum Made?

Photo Courtesy Select Spectrum

Creating Select Spectrum was no easy task. It took two years of development, primarily working with lawyers, to develop a manufacturing process that complies with federal and state hemp laws.

When working with Delta-8 THC, there is no legal concentration limit. However, with a blend that does contain Delta-9 THC, it is essential that the concentration of Delta-9 does not exceed 0.3% at any time. The process of extracting the Select Spectrum blend and keeping it in compliance with hemp standards is proprietary knowledge.

The Future of Select Spectrum

Photo Courtesy Select Spectrum

Currently, the Select Spectrum blend is only available as a gummy. The first available flavor was mango, followed by strawberry and then pineapple. Both feature the same amount of CBD, Delta-9 and other cannabinoids.

Hometown Hero is looking further into expanding its range of Select Spectrum products. Select Spectrum may find its way into their line of baked goods, which includes their Delta-8 Rainbow Squares and Delta-8 Cinna Crunch squares.

As far as other product categories, Hometown Hero will be looking for other options. However, their primary concern is complying with federal and state law.

About Hometown Hero

Photo Courtesy Select Spectrum

Hometown Hero is a manufacturer and distributor of hemp products based out of Austin, Texas. On top of Select Spectrum, the company also offers Delta-8 THC and CBD products. Founded by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company’s primary goal is to help veterans in need.

They got into the hemp industry to provide cannabis products to U.S. veterans living in restrictive states. A portion of the proceeds from every product sold by Hometown Hero gets donated to a nonprofit that helps veterans.

These nonprofits have included Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Soldiers’ Angels, and Operation Finally Home.

More information about Hometown Hero is available on hometownherocbd.com.