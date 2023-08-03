How To Choose the Best CBD Oils in the U.K.

Since cannabidiol (CBD) was legalized in the U.K. in 2018, millions of people have integrated it into their wellness routines. What’s more, CBD is now a thriving part of the U.K. economy. According to the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI), the market is worth roughly £690 million per year. This is good news for CBD lovers, a lively market means innovation and variety.

Of course, one small downside to such variety is that beginners may struggle to get an idea of what they need. Many brands claim to make the best CBD oil, capsules, or gummies. Of course, there are only a few that can fill that role. Plus, there are some companies that are not entirely honest.

Knowing how to find the right CBD products for your needs is personal in many ways, but there are some CBD products that are better for certain concerns. For example, if your wellness routine is mostly about skincare, CBD balms and topicals will generally be better-suited to your intended use than CBD capsules might be.

How to Choose the Best UK CBD Products for You

Whether you’re getting CBD for the first time or your health concerns have shifted, knowing which product is best for you is important. When choosing the best CBD product for your needs, whether you’re looking for topical hemp oil or CBD gummies and edibles, you should consider the following factors:

Your Wellness Concerns

As mentioned, your primary wellness concerns should be at the forefront of your mind when you consider buying a certain CBD product. For example, certain products provide faster effects, such as how CBD vapes tend to take effect more quickly than CBD capsules.

However, injuries or skin concerns will probably get the best effect if you use topical CBD creams or oils. Think about your goals and keep them firmly in mind while you browse.

The Type of CBD

CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum CBD interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system. While all THC-free CBD products interact with this system in some way, full-spectrum CBD oils and products create a more potent effect.

This is because broad and full-spectrum CBD products have a wider range of extracts from the hemp plant. Substances like terpenes, flavonoids, CBDa, and CBG can all improve the functioning of CBD isolate and support each other in a phenomenon known as the entourage effect. However, this also increases potential side effects.

With that said, it’s important to know that no CBD products in the U.K. will have more than a trace amount of THC. This means there will be none of the psychoactive side effects associated with the cannabis plant. If you want a product that is guaranteed to be entirely free of THC, even in trace amounts, then look for a CBD isolate.

Potency

CBD products of every kind come in a range of strengths. If you are using CBD for the first time, it is best to underestimate the amount of CBD that you will need. For example, starting with 10mg CBD gummies rather than gummies with 25mg or 50mg of CBD would be best for people that have never tried it before.

Ingredients

Even premium CBD products will have some extra ingredients to consider (unless you get pure hemp extract that has not been processed beyond the extraction method). For example, most CBD oils will have a carrier oil of some kind. This can be MCT oil, coconut oil, hemp seed oil, or any other food supplement-suitable oil.

Certain CBD products may also contain essential oils such as lavender, or even flavourings such as mint, strawberry, or coffee oils and extracts. Consider these when making a choice, particularly if you have allergies.

The Brand and Their Reputation

One of the best ways to find the highest quality CBD products on a consistent basis is to identify the brands that have great reputations. Starting with well-known brands that have a good reputation is a great way to learn what CBD works for you, so that you can branch out with confidence later.

When assessing if you might buy CBD from a brand, consider:

The quality of hemp plants that they use. High quality, organic, non-GMO hemp is widely considered to be the best option, as it is sustainable and does not carry contaminants from herbicides and pesticides.

What carrier oils and other natural ingredients they choose to include in their CBD oil drops and products.

Whether they ensure quality products with third-party lab testing. It is also important to consider whether certain CBD brands make their lab reports accessible; this can be very informative.

What customer reviews say about the CBD brand and their CBD tinctures, oil products, or edibles.

For example, Blessed CBD is highly regarded as one of the best CBD oil brands in the U.K. because of their sustainability credentials, safety and testing protocols, high-quality products, and good customer service. Blessed CBD is also present on the UK FSA Novel Food database, making it a compliant, safe choice for new CBD users.

Preferred Application Methods

Once you have found a CBD brand that you like and a range of products you feel comfortable with, return to the question of what your goal is. If you want to take CBD oil as a food supplement, looking for oil products with droppers, or CBD edibles such as gummies, may be the best choice.

If you want to use CBD to soothe irritated or damaged skin, a CBD cream or topical tincture could be a better choice. Finally, if you want fast-acting results, then a CBD vape may be a good option.

Your main concern should always be getting the highest quality CBD products to ensure that you are supporting your wellness in genuinely positive ways.