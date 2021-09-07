How TSRgrow Uses LED Lighting Solutions to Maximize Crop Yield

Most cannabis farms install LED lights on their farms to save energy, but did you know that LED lights can also improve the quality of your flower? TSRgrow, a Rhode Island-based manufacturer of fully integrated, horticultural lighting systems, started developing with LEDs back when the technology was just entering the market. Over the years, the company developed lighting systems that not only help growers cut down overhead, but also help their flower grow to its fullest potential.

Cannabis has to be cultivated in a highly controlled environment, which means having the right technology can make or break your business. Even in states where smoking is now fully legal, cannabis companies must meet requirements set by state and local governments. Because these requirements tend to be much, much more specific than those enforced on your run-of-the-mill broccoli or bean sprout farm, having advanced TSRgrow LED lighting is essential.

Courtesy of TSRgrow

LEDs, short for light-emitting diodes, were first developed in the ’60s but did not become commonplace until 2008, when schools and hospitals installed them as cost-saving alternatives to fluorescent or halogen lamps. Now, LED lighting systems are coming to weed farms, not only because they significantly reduce operating and maintenance costs, but also because they radiate a more intense light capable of delivering extra photons to your plants, making them grow full and strong.

TSRgrow’s YouTube channel is chock full of active clients testifying how using their LED light has reinvigorated their business. In some cases, crop yield increased by as much as 50 percent. After reviewing the research published on cannabis lighting systems, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Many growers have already noted the less-than-stellar intensity provided by HPS systems, and one semi-recent study from Business Wire also found that yields piqued in farms using broad-spectrum LEDs.

Courtesy of TSRgrow

Not all lights are created equal, and TSRgrow’s LED lighting is different from traditional LED lighting. Whereas other companies are more than happy to just sell light fixtures, TSRgrow takes lighting systems to the next level. Their Remote Power Servers, high performance LED lighting that removes ballast heat from the grow room (reducing HVAC and operating costs), and a monitoring software application known as GrowHub™ (more on that in a moment) work together to deliver more photons and maximize photosynthesis in your plants.

“If utilized correctly, LED lighting has the potential to bring a lot of benefits to growers,” said Mikhail Sagal, a serial entrepreneur and inventor, and President of TSRgrow, though he places emphasis on if utilized correctly. “We’re not a lightbulb replacement firm,” Sagal’s second-in-command and TSRgrow co-founder Gary Arnold, chimed in, “even if a lot of people might buy that way right now.” Instead, their company offers something they call a “TOTALgrow™ Solution.”

On the fields of California or Colombia where cannabis can be grown out in the open, there are no distinctions between the elements. Temperature, humidity and wind all interact with one other to form a tightly interwoven ecosystem—a kind of interplay that is lost in most indoor weed farms. TSRgrow’s solutions don’t just allow growers to take control of the sun; they also give them power over things like heat, moisture, CO2 levels and irrigation. Even the direction of the air flow can be drawn and redrawn.

Needless to say, advanced technology is useless if it isn’t intuitive to use. Fortunately, TSRgrow’s lighting systems come with a little something known as GROWHub™. This software application, developed in-house from years of cultivation experiences and customer input, monitors the many variables within the grow chamber to offer guidance to growers to correct anomalies and errors. Pair that with a centralized remote power source that can be rerouted to withstand power outages and finely tuned to adapt to the strains being grown, and you have yourself a lighting system that can take whatever life throws its way.

Courtesy of TSRgrow

For certain types of growers, having such complete control over their operations is somewhat of a luxury. For others, it’s nothing short of a necessity. “Growing outdoors is okay for recreational cannabis,” Sagal explained. “But if you are growing medical cannabis or in regions where outdoor cultivation is not possible for extended periods, you really need to have a well-regulated growing environment that ensures consistency and cleanliness, requiring the ability to monitor and fine-tune your facility.”

And that’s not even talking about regulations. Did you know, for instance, that the state of California is planning to apply stricter guidelines on the amount of power, cultivator’s can use per square foot of growing space? The State of Massachusetts, which is estimated will soon use 10 percent of its total electric power to keep cannabis farms running every year, has already had such regulation in place for several years with 36 watts/square foot. Some states will be banning HPS lighting in the years ahead due to high energy consumption. “You never know where these regulations are going next,” Sagal commented, “so it’s best to be prepared with a lighting system as flexible, reliable and green as ours.”

TSRgrow LED lighting solutions are a huge energy saver, with its GROWHub™ software, LED lighting platform, monitoring, and control. Also, the fact there are no ballasts on TSRgrow LED light fixtures, eliminates the heat in the grow room. Having ballast-free lighting is also a lifesaver if one of your lights needs troubleshooting. This can be monitored digitally.

In a bygone time, cannabis was only cultivated in places that the plant naturally popped up. These days, as more and more states across the U.S. pass legislation to legalize marijuana, it’s as easy to find a cannabis farm in the cold, barren landscape of New England as it is in the Sunshine State. In these cases, technology makes up for the differences in climate, leading to a surge in electricity consumption like we see in Massachusetts. It’s a challenge minimizing the carbon footprint and being sustainably green with indoor cultivation.

Courtesy of TSRgrow

Fortunately, TSRgrow LEDs jump in to save the day, once again, bringing value and sustainability. Aside from the fact that LEDs already are a greener, more environmentally friendly light than HPS, TSRgrow’s TOTALgrow™ Solutions can be adapted to run on solar energy or wind power. Arnold, long involved in developing alternative power sources, exclaimed, “It’s the kind of technology which, we believe, will be in higher demand in the future.” Especially as demand for cannabis continues to increase and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) is required, as has been the case for some time now.

TSRgrow is, as mentioned, is not in the business of replacing light bulbs. They are in the business of creating state-of-the-art, eco-friendly total lighting solutions that allow growers to study and control every little thing that happens on their farm. Along the way, these systems not only ensure that the cannabis industry can evolve in an organic, sustainable manner, but they also ensure growers that they are getting the most out of their product. Total, in this case, really means total.