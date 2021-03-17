A New Way to Elevate with Eighty Six Brand

Ever wondered how you can enjoy all the benefits of cannabis without the attached anxiety and paranoia should you take too much, too fast? Or what if you live in a state where cannabis isn’t legal yet? Well, now you can, thanks to Eighty Six Brand and its unique product collection of Delta-8 THC-infused products!

What Is Delta-8 THC?

Whether you’re new to the world of cannabis or have been taking it since the days of picking up a dime bag from your local dealer, chances are, you’ve heard of the terms Delta-9 THC and CBD, but have you ever heard of Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, and CBD are all cannabinoids, naturally-occurring compounds that exist in both cannabis and hemp plants. These cannabinoids react with the body’s endocannabinoid system which in turn helps to modulate various bodily functions such as sleep, appetite, pain, inflammation, stress, and hormones.

Major cannabinoids, such as CBD, or cannabidiol, is known primarily for its positive impacts on wellness with its little-to-no adverse effects. Delta-9 THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is known for its all-too-familiar psychoactive effects, most colloquially, as “getting high.” Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC combines the best of both worlds, providing an energizing high while keeping your mind clean and in control.

Delta-8 THC Gets You High But It’s Still Legal…How?

Similar to the nationwide explosion of CBD accessibility upon the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC also falls in line with this newfound legality. This means that as long as the Delta-8 THC is extracted from hemp and its Delta-9 THC content does not exceed the 0.3% limit, you can purchase and consume Delta-8 products to your heart’s content!

Eighty Six Brand Rolls with the Punches

Currently, Eighty Six Brand offers two distinct product collections, each paying homage to two of the most popular ways you’d enjoy cannabis: vaping it and eating it.

Eighty Six Brand’s Vape Cartridges collection is the original product line to blast off the brand’s entrance into the space. The collection features five well-known and distinct strains with a flavorful twist to it! In this case, that flavorful twist is infusing food-grade terpenes into the distillate, effectively masking the earthy hemp taste while elevating the entire experience.

For example, a fan-favorite is Fruity Pebbles OG, a classic indica known for its ability to make you and the couch the BFFs. Eighty Six Brand takes that experience one step further by making the cartridge literally taste like a bowl of Fruity Pebbles cereal topped with milk. Let’s face it, even as fully grown adults, we know you’ve had one of those days where you’re sitting around in PJs slurping a bowl of cereal bigger than your face at 4pm in the afternoon. Might as well eliminate the actual bowl of cereal and get a little lit instead.

The flavorful twist doesn’t stop at cereal either. The four other delicious vape cartridges Eighty Six Brand offers are all spot-on too! Boost your creative juices with Strawberry Cough, which, you guessed it, tastes like a bunch of sweet California strawberries; or better yet, shamelessly inhale your favorite Do-Si-Dos cookies, reminiscent of the iconic Girl Scout Cookies boxes. On top of all this, word on the street is that Eighty Six Brand will be rolling out even more flavors to further elevate that mind soon!

What Makes the Cartridges a Worthy Try Over Others?

While you can definitely sit there all day puffing away at these ultra-yummy Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridges to achieve a little high or a-lotta-high, one thing is certain: the cartridges themselves truly make the experience worth more than just a try.

See, it’s not like Eighty Six Brand is the only company to roll out Delta-8 products. What sets them apart from others is their use of authentic CCELL® cartridges. Well-known in the electronic cigarette industry as the gold standard of vaping technology, CCELL® cartridges deliver a virtually leak-free vaping experience. This means that each time you puff on your favorite Eighty Six Brand strain, you are experiencing everything in the cartridge, leak-free, tasting great, and most importantly, a potent dose of Delta-8 THC guaranteed.

Introducing a New Way to Elevate: Delta-8 Gummies

Following the massively positive reception of their Delta-8 Vape Cartridges, Eighty Six Brand recently rolled out their Delta-8 Gummies, featuring four mouthwatering flavors, each more drool-inducing than the last.

Courtesy of Eighty Six Brand

Apple Jade Delta-8 Gummies

Apple Jade is a bunch of sweet and crisp green apples here to deliver your daily dose of Delta-8 goodness.

Courtesy of Eighty Six Brand

Citrus Blast Delta-8 Gummies

Citrus Blast smacks you with overtones of juicy grapefruit slices complete with subtle notes of citrus zest.

Courtesy of Eighty Six Brand

Midnight Melon Delta-8 Gummies

Midnight Melon keeps things interesting by fusing everything you love about Summer-loving watermelon slices with tangy blue raspberries.

Courtesy of Eighty Six Brand

Orange Bang Delta-8 Gummies

Orange Bang is a delicate pairing of sweet navel oranges topped with a light and subtle finish.

Each Delta-8 Gummies bag includes 10 gummies, each containing 30MG of Delta-8 THC. We don’t know about you, but 30MG is a lot! This being said, please exercise some caution and start with a half to one gummy before taking more.

Interested? You Know You Are!

It’s a godsend to be able to enjoy everything you love about cannabis, regardless of what state you happen to live in. It’s also a massively great thing to be able to get as high as you’d like without a worry in the world if you’d experience any of the less-than-ideal side effects should you consume too much. And for all this, you can thank Eighty Six Brand and its unique collections of Delta-8 THC-infused products.

Ready to take the first step into the world of Delta-8? Check out their website and save 20% off your first order with promo code: HIGHTIMES.