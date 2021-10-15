NorCal Cannabis Cup Winners Now Available—Exclusively at High Times Dispensaries

Be the first one in your neighborhood to get your hands on exclusive award-winning cannabis products—carefully selected by the judges at High Times. As cannabis brands duked it out over the most terpene-rich, flavorful and potent offerings, when all was said and done, only a handful of top brands could claim the titles of winners and finalists.

We’re celebrating over three decades of hosting the world’s leading cannabis competition—and for the first time ever, High Times Dispensaries are exclusively selling The Cannabis Cup Northern California 2021: People’s Edition winners and finalists. The cup was virtual and socially distanced this year, with our People’s Choice edition making it possible for judges to safely sample brands from the comfort of their own homes.

Part of NorCal’s territory overlaps with the infamous Emerald Triangle—spanning Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity Counties—which is home to some of the finest herb on the planet. Heritage growers in this region can trace their roots back several generations. To this day, the area produces cannabis that is worthy of the top connoisseurs in cannabis.

High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand—established in 1974—championing the cannabis lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. Since its humble beginnings in Amsterdam in 1988, the only place it could take place at the time, High Times Cannabis Cup has evolved into an assortment of events scattered through several markets across the U.S.

Starting October 5, you can shop and browse through The Cannabis Cup Northern California 2021: People’s Edition winners and finalists—available ONLY at High Times dispensary locations. We scoured through flower, pre-rolls, edibles, ingestibles, concentrates and more to narrow down the best of the best.

Shop the winners now:

Indica Flower, Atrium Cultivation

Sativa Flower, Garcia Hand-Picked

Sungrown Flower, High Supply

Concentrate, High Supply

Solvent Concentrate, Ursa Extracts

Concentrate, Ursa

Non-Solvent Concentrate, Holy Water x Grandiflora

Sativa Vape, Dripp

Indica Vape, Kingpen

Individual Infused Preroll, Cream of the Crop

Individual Non-infused Preroll, Cream of the Crop

Gummies, Green Revolution

Drinks, Manzanita Naturals

Topical, Dr. Raw Organics

