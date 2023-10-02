Popular Weed Strains To Experience in 2023

Introduction

Are you looking for the top weed strains to enjoy in 2023? Do you need a little kick to get you going for the day? Or to fall asleep at night? Growing cannabis is increasing in popularity, making it easier to explore the best strains.

Now is perfect timing, as cannabis is legal in more provinces countrywide. Take this opportunity to grow some of this herb yourself. Experiment with different strains, whether for cultivating or consumption.

You may want to turn to our top 6 marijuana strains of 2023. We break down the best of the best just for you. Choose from our diverse list to find the ideal cultivar to suit your preferences.

Let’s dive in.

The Evolution of Cannabis Strains

Cannabis has been around for eons but only recently became legal for the USA and Canada. Breeders are continuously creating new various strains, each one better than before. You can find anything and everything you need with a variety of cannabis strains.

The genetics your chosen cannabis strain comprises is crucial. Sativa and Indica produce different effects: one is energetic, and the other relaxing. The THC and CBD levels also play a big part in the sensations and characteristics of a cannabis cultivar.

Terpenes are significant in the genetic makeup of cannabis strains. These compounds produce a variety of flavors and aromas. They also influence the color of the cannabis buds.

Cannabinoids are just as significant in marijuana plants. They’re in charge of regulating how cells communicate. These compounds interact with receptors, providing the effects of marijuana we love.

Factors To Consider When Choosing a Weed Strain

There are a few key aspects to consider when choosing a strain. When discussing the most popular strains do you prefer sativa, or Indica? You may want a more energetic cultivar compared to a sleepy one. Also, take THC and CBD levels into account. Higher amounts of THC result in a more potent toke.

Research the different terpenes that cannabis buds have. Each compound brings unique flavor and aroma profiles to the mix. They even provide other effects depending on the saturation in your chosen strain.

In the end, it’s all up to personal preferences. You may prefer a strain that someone else dislikes. Research the endless amounts of cultivars available for the perfect one.

6 Most Exciting Weed Strains Which Still Be Popular

Let’s dive into the good stuff. What are the top 6 popular weed strains of 2023? While it all depends on your preferences, we break down some interesting picks!

Courtesy The Seed Fair

Lemon Cherry Gelato

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a top-shelf marijuana strain. 420 lovers flock to give it a toke. It results from breeding Sunset Sherbert, Girl Scout Cookies, and an unconfirmed variant. Some sources say Lemon Haze is the third parent, but breeders have yet to verify this.

This cultivar is a hybrid marijuana strain with Indica-leaning genetics. It has 60% Indica and 40% sativa. Lemon Cherry Gelato has an epic THC level of 19–29%. Expect low CBD levels, under 1%. This strain is perfect for those looking to add a potent variant to their stoner stash.

We find in this strain a dominant terpene for Lemon Cherry Gelato is limonene. It brings citrus flavors to the table. Caryophyllene and humulene add pepper and hop notes to the mix.

Lemon Cherry Gelato buds give off an incredible aroma. This strain is a must-have for those attracted to citrus and berry scents. Notice hints of raspberries and sour lemon as you breathe in the tasty smells. The nugs produce an earthy pine perfume.

These flowers taste just as good as they smell. Find notes of rich cherries and sour lemons on your tongue as you take a puff. Breathe in sweet blueberry and woody-pine flavors on your exhale.

Now for the main event: Lemon Cherry Gelato’s effects. The sensations take a moment to kick in, so be patient. Allow the indica genetics to run through your body, settling you into a deep rest. You feel uplifted and relaxed.

As the effects settle, you may become more talkative than usual. That’s the sativa genetics kicking in. Once you feel yourself coming down, you are ready for a good night’s sleep. Lemon Cherry Gelato is perfect for an evening toke.

This strain provides tantalizing effects, and it may also provide medicinal benefits. You might feel relief from pain, specifically severe and chronic conditions. Some cannabis connoisseurs claim to experience aid to their mood swings and anxiety.

Lemon Cherry Gelato hybrid weed strain has high THC levels, so it can be overwhelming for beginner stoners. Consume in moderation to avoid falling asleep. You may encounter dry, red eyes and cottonmouth. Keep a bottle of water and eye drops handy to combat these side effects.

Beginners and experts alike can take a stab at growing Lemon Cherry Gelato. It thrives indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Keep a steady, warm, and humid climate for the ideal results.

These weed plants grow to be around 5–6.6 feet tall. Expect bountiful yields come harvest time. Collect 21 oz./m² indoors and 10–15 oz./plant outdoors.

Lemon Cherry Gelato came 2nd place in the 2021 High Times Medical Cup in Michigan, US. This strain won for its incredible potential medicinal properties.

Courtesy The Seed Fair

Godfather OG

As the name suggests, Godfather OG is the don of all cannabis strains. Breeders created this potent cultivar by splicing XXX OG and Alpha OG. What came out was a cannabis variant to beat all others.

Godfather OG is an Indica-leaning hybrid. It comprises 60% Indica and 40% sativa genetics. Expect insane levels of THC, up to a whopping 21–28%. It has little to no CBD, around 0.1–0.7%.

The dominant terpene in Godfather OG is myrcene. This compound provides herbal, earthy flavors. The secondary terpenes are limonene and caryophyllene. These bring citrus and pepper aromas to the table.

Godfather OG buds give off pungent, earthy scents. Expect to smell notes of spice and pine. You may notice whiffs of sweet grapes.

The nugs taste like how they smell. Notice sweet, woody flavors on your inhale. Breathe out herbal, pine, and grape tastes.

This dank strain provides just as potent effects. You feel a cerebral high after you first consume Godfather OG. Experience an uplifting sensation, washing away any worries. You’re left feeling happy and relaxed.

As the effects settle, your body does just the same. The Indica genetics help you sink deep into the couch, overcome with tranquility. 420 enthusiasts flock to Godfather OG for being one of the best recreational strains.

Since Godfather OG is so potent, you may encounter some adverse reactions. Consume in moderation to avoid dry eyes and throat.

Godfather OG is perfect for recreational uses and potentially excellent for medicinal benefits. Users report this strain as being a great stress reliever.

Godfather OG cannabis plants are easy for beginners to grow. These crops love warm, humid conditions. They thrive indoors and out.

This marijuana plant produces an indoor yield of 12–16 oz./m². Expect to collect around 16 oz./plant outdoors. Godfather OG crops grow up to 4.5–6.5 feet in height.

Godfather OG holds a past position as the High Times Cannabis Cup winner for the best Indica strain.

Courtesy The Seed Fair

Granddaddy Purple

Cannabis lovers know Granddaddy Purple to be the most “purple” strain of weed on the market. The creators bred Purple Urkle X Big Bud to create this epic, and one of the most famous cannabis strains of all time.

This variant is another Indica-dominant hybrid for those relaxation fanatics. This product is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain that sports a 70% Indica and 30% sativa genetics. Granddaddy Purple comprises an impressive 21% THC Content. Find only 0.3% CBD.

Granddaddy Purple’s primary terpene is myrcene, adding herbal notes. The secondary compounds pinene and caryophyllene bring pine and pepper flavors.

This strain is famous for its grape and berry aromas. Enjoy sweet and fruity scents in the air as you break open the sticky nugs. Cured buds give off wood and earth smells with hints of lemon.

Granddaddy Purple flowers taste like how they smell. Notice sweet berry and grape flavors on your tongue. Users say the exhale reminds them of a grape popsicle. Breathe in earthy pine and citrus tones.

As with most Indica strains, Granddaddy Purple provides a potent mental high. Your busy brain calms down, easing worried thoughts. Enjoy a gentle, relaxing head buzz after the initial tokes.

A brilliant nighttime toke, Granddaddy Purple provides a complete sense of euphoria. You feel elated, and soon you’re overcome with the giggles. Some users feel extra hungry, so grab a couple of snacks.

Some stoners report feeling dehydrated after consuming Granddaddy Purple. Be sure to drink plenty of water to combat this adverse effect. You may encounter some paranoia or dizziness, so toke it in moderation.

Stoners love Granddaddy Purple for its potential medicinal benefits. This strain may help beat insomnia because of its potent Indica genetics. This is a great strain for treating and even finding relief from anxiety, depression, and stress. Granddaddy Purps is one of the most amazing strains in the world.

Granddaddy Purple is somewhat resistant to diseases, so it’s relatively easy to grow. Remember to keep an eye on the humidity levels: maintain a steady level of around 50%. Trim regularly to allow this marijuana plant to flourish.

When growing indoors, expect to harvest around 19 oz./m². Collect 18 oz./plant after the buds have fully developed. Granddaddy Purple pot plants grow to be 3.2–4.9 feet tall.

Courtesy The Seed Fair

Blue Dream

Blue Dream is an exotic marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry X Super Silver Haze and one of the more popular cannabis strains on the market. Cannabis users consider this variant to be the best for medicinal uses. It’s gained legendary status among the cannabis community.

This strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid. Blue Dream comprises 60% sativa and 40% Indica genetics. Expect a fairly high THC content of 20%. There’s very little CBD, sitting at around 0.4%.

Myrcene is the dominant terpene in the Blue Dream marijuana strain. This main compound gives the buds an earthy flavor. The secondary terpenes are pinene and caryophyllene.

Blue Dream Sativa Strain flavor profile is exceptional and smells like sweet berries and vanilla. We’re sure you’ll be drooling as soon as you catch a whiff of these nugs. Notice hints of pinewood and earth.

These buds taste like citrus and floral as you inhale the smoke. Your exhale has an aftertaste of grapes and tropical fruit. Experience herb, pine, and pepper flavors left on your tongue.

Even the most experienced users love the potency of Blue Dream. The toke is smooth and goes down easy, providing a cerebral buzz with euphoric effects. Cannabis Consumers can enjoy the mood-enhancing, mind-awakening sativa sensations.

The effects settle down with the 40% Indica genetics. You’re left feeling tranquil and not agitated or jumpy. Blue Dream is ideal for daytime use, as it doesn’t leave you feeling drowsy or couch-locked.

As usual, this cannabis strain may have some adverse effects. You can easily avoid and remedy dry eyes and cotton mouth with eye drops and water. Consume in moderation to combat dizziness, anxiety, or paranoia.

Breeders created Blue Dream specifically for medicinal uses. It’s no surprise that tokers vouch for it. This strain may ease inflammation, muscle spasms, and cramps. Some stoners claim it relieves chronic pain, migraines, and nausea.

Blue Dream weed plants are a bit tricky to take care of. With enough perseverance, a grower of any experience level can tackle them. These crops thrive best in temperate and sunny conditions, indoors or out.

Come harvest time, expect to collect an impressive 21 oz./m² indoors. Gather around 25 oz./plant when cultivating outdoors. Blue Dream pot plants grow to a height of 5–6 feet.

While there aren’t any notable awards or recognitions for Blue Dream, it’s still a must-have. The nugs are gorgeous, and the effects are second to none.

Courtesy The Seed Fair

Chiquita Banana

Chiquita Banana impresses users with its OG Kush X Banana heritage and one of the best cannabis strains. Chiquita is one of the classic strains for medicinal use.

This cannabis strain is a hybrid strain with equal Indica and sativa genetics. You’re in for the trip of a lifetime with Chiquita Banana. This strain is known for a whopping 34% THC level, with 0.05% CBD. This is a potent strain and is not exactly the best to use as a strain for daytime.

Chiquita Banana’s primary terpene is limonene, bringing about that citrus flavor. The secondary compounds are myrcene and pinene. They add herbal and pine scents to the mix.

These delicious nugs give off a citrus and tropical scent. Breathe in the smoke and notice hints of earthy banana.

Just as you’d assume, Chiquita Banana flowers taste like fresh bananas. Sugary, sweet lemon fills your exhale.

The initial effects you feel with Chiquita Banana creep up on you. It may take several minutes before you start experiencing anything. Once it hits, you feel euphoric and giggly sensations.

Switch over to the Indica genetics as your body anchors itself whenever you’re sitting. Enjoy a tranquil full-body high that’s not too intense.

You may feel paranoid or dizzy if you overdo it with Chiquita Banana. Combat dry mouth by drinking plenty of water.

As this strain has incredible THC levels, many use it for medicinal purposes. Medical Marijuana users claim Chiquita Banana helps treat their chronic pain and cramps. Some find alleviation to depression and insomnia.

Chiquita Banana cannabis plants are ideal for beginner growers. These crops are highly resistant to fungi, so you won’t have to worry about that. Keep your plants in temperate, Mediterranean climates.

Expect to harvest 10–14 oz./m² when cultivating indoors. Collect around 14–21 oz./plant if you grow outdoors. Chiquita Banana plants reach 3–5 feet in height.

Chiquita Banana is famous for its brilliant THC levels. Cannabis users worldwide know this strain to be one of the best on the market.

Sleepy Joe OG

This strain was created by crossing Obama Kush and Noga OG to create the brilliant Sleepy Joe OG. It’s an epic nighttime strain, perfect for those wanting to unwind after a long day.

Sleepy Joe OG is an Indica-leaning strain with 20% sativa genetics. It’s another THC-heavy strain, the level sitting strain has a THC 34% and gives a great body high.

The primary terpene of Sleepy Joe OG is limonene. This compound adds lemon-citrus flavors to the mix. The secondary terpenes are myrcene and nerolidol.

Sleepy Joe OG’s aromas are to die for. Breathe in tangy lemons and sweet strawberries. Notice hints of fruit and flowers as you smell the smoke.

The buds taste just as good as they smell. Enjoy strawberry, citrus, and lemon flavors on your tongue. You may experience earthy pine on the aftertaste.

This strain’s Indica genetics shine through with how relaxed you feel. Sleepy Joe OG buds provide you with a sense of tranquility and euphoria.

After a while, you feel incredibly creative. Grab a pen and paper to jot down any inspirational ideas you come up with.

You may encounter some side effects like dry mouth and dry eyes. These symptoms are straightforward to combat, so you don’t need to worry too much.

The potent Indica genetics may provide promising results regarding medicinal benefits. You may feel more relaxed, forgetting any anxiety or stress.

Sleepy Joe OG cannabis seeds are ideal for many cannabis beginners. Take preventative measures to avoid mold, and you’ll be good to go.

Come harvest time, collect around 17–21 oz./m² indoors. Outdoors, expect to gather an enormous amount of 29–31 oz./plant. Sleepy Joe OG plants grow to be around 3–7 feet tall.

Sleepy Joe OG is one of the new strains to the market. It’s yet to win any awards, but we promise it’s a must-have in your seed collection.

Conclusion

There are so many different cannabis strains on the market that it is hard to choose what ones will be the most popular. Other classic cannabis strains that we did not mention in our article that are making a comeback are Sour Diesel and Durban Poison. Both are great medical marijuana strains and provide exceptional properties that all Cannabis Connoisseur’s are looking for. Cannabis Strains are constantly evolving and making new which brings this market to an exciting future ahead.