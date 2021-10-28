The 5 Best CBD Gummies on the Market

You’re not alone if you’re a big fan of CBD gummies. Mess-free, scent-free, and affordable—what’s not to love about this easy and accessible way to enjoy the many benefits of CBD?



There’s one problem, though—with so many different products out there, it can be hard to feel confident that you’re making the right choice with your purchase. To purchase high-quality products, you will want to make sure that you are buying the best of the best CBD gummies.



We’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll map out our favorite CBD gummy companies so that you can make an informed buying decision.

The Benefits of CBD Gummies

There are many advantages to relying on gummies for your CBD fix. Although you can also vape or smoke CBD, these inhalation methods may irritate people with sensitive lungs. Also, some consumers feel that ingesting CBD via gummies gives them more control over the amount they take, since the dosage is more consistent compared to smoking or vaping.

Eating CBD gummies gives you all of the same benefits as with other consumption methods—many people report CBD gummies help them manage pain, insomnia, inflammation, anxiety and more.

The Five Best CBD Gummies

Courtesy of AMMA

Rating: 5/5 stars

Quality: 100 percent

Effectiveness: 100 percent

Price: 100 percent

Customer Service: 100 percent

Transparency and Accuracy: 100 percent



Features:

Free 2-3 day shipping

Wholesale options available

100 percent satisfaction guarantee



cbdMD is a well-respected CBD retailer with the mission of bringing the benefits of CBD to all. They exclusively offer THC-free products and use their standardized, broad-spectrum blend that carefully blends cannabinoids and terpenes to allow the full effects of CBD to be felt.



cbdMD offers their CBD gummies in packs of 30, with 300, 750, or 1500 mg options. Each bottle comes with a mixture of mouth-watering sour flavors (strawberry, tropical, orange and raspberry). cbdMD also offers a CBD gummy with a vitamin-C boost for the health-conscious.



Highlights:

cbdMD uses extensive, third-party testing

All of cbdMD’s products are exclusively made from USA grown hemp

Gummies are vegan and gluten-free

Ingredients: hemp extract, organic tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar, water, pectin, natural flavors, organic fruit and vegetable juice, citric acid, sodium citrate, malic acid, organic sunflower oil, organic carnauba wax



Discount code: Use coupon code AMMA for 15 percent off.

Courtesy of AMMA

Rating: 5/5 stars

Quality: 100 percent

Effectiveness: 100 percent

Price: 100 percent

Customer Service: 100 percent

Transparency and Accuracy: 100 percent



Features:

Hassle-free returns

30-day money-back guarantee

Organic USA-grown hemp



If you’re on the hunt for the best CBD gummies for sleep, then have we ever got a showstopper for you.



FAB CBD offers two types of CBD gummies, uniquely organized by the time of day the customer should take them. There is both an anytime variety and a nighttime variety, which is where we’re placing our focus.



Among these nighttime chew’s ingredients are CBD distillate and melatonin, a supplement commonly used to help encourage drowsiness. Interestingly, the product also contains Ashwagandha, an herb that has been cited as a sleep aid.

Highlights:

FAB CBD gives back a portion of its profits to the community

FAB CBD offers a wide range of CBD products as well as flavors

FAB CBD maintains an informative blog

Ingredients: CBD distillate, L-theanine, 5-HTP, melatonin, Ashwagandha, GABA, tapioca, sugar, pectin, natural flavors, sodium citrate, citric acid, malic acid, lactic acid, natural colors



Discount code: Use coupon code AMMA for 20 percent off.

Courtesy of AMMA

Rating: 5/5 stars

Quality: 100 percemt

Effectiveness: 100 percent

Price: 100 percent

Customer Service: 100 percent

Transparency and Accuracy: 100 percent



Features:

Non-GMO products

Natural farming practices

Naturally flavored gummies



CBDistillery is a brand at the forefront of the CBD movement, offering some of the best CBD gummies on the market. They are a reliable company that offers transparent, third-party lab testing and a litany of positive customer reviews.



CBDistillery offers both CBD gummies for sleep and relaxation, the latter of which could be helpful for customers who are looking for the perfect gummies for anxiety. It is also possible to buy a full-spectrum CBD gummy, which may appeal to those looking for a CBD product for general use.

Highlights:

CBDistillery has a brand mission of removing the stigma from CBD products.

The CBDistillery website does an excellent job of making important information accessible.

The CBDistillery is certified by the US Hemp Authority (USHA).

Ingredients (full-spectrum CBD gummies): Organic cane sugar, water, organic tapioca, pectin, natural flavors, citric acid, organic lemon oil, full-spectrum hemp extract, terpenes



Discount code: Use coupon code AMMA15 for 15 percent off.

Courtesy of AMMA

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

Quality: 95 percent

Effectiveness: 100 percent

Price: 100 percent

Customer Service: 100 percent

Transparency and Accuracy: 100 percent



Features:

Free shipping on all orders

No high-fructose corn syrup

No pesticides

Medterra is a CBD company known for its high-quality products. As a company that focuses exclusively on CBD, they offer a wide range of items for both humans and pets, but perhaps the most notable product of all is their CBD Keep Calm Gummies.

If you’re shopping for the best CBD gummies for anxiety, then this is an excellent choice for you. These gummies offer 25 mg of CBD per gummy, as well as 50 mg of L-Theanine, which is an amino acid that some users cite as helpful in managing stress, anxiety and mental function.



Highlights:

Medterra is U.S. Hemp Authority Certified.

Medterra offers customer service by email or telephone six days a week.

Medterra has sold more than 900,000 CBD tinctures and more than 200,000 gel capsules.

Ingredients (full-spectrum CBD gummies): L-THeanine, turmeric, hemp extract, tapioca syrup, natural sugar, DI water, citrus pectin, natural flavor (and color), citric acid, sodium citrate, carnauba wax



Discount code: Use coupon code AMMA for 20 percent off.

Courtesy of AMMA

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

Quality: 95 percent

Effectiveness: 100 percent

Price: 100 percent

Customer Service: 100 percent

Transparency and Accuracy: 100 percent



Features:

Free shipping on all orders

Batch-specific certificates of analysis

Affordable products

Charlotte’s Web is one of the foremost companies on the CBD scene, so we knew they had to be a part of our CBD gummies review. The company offers three different CBD gummies, each with its unique functions.



There are the standard sleep gummies, which come complete with full-spectrum CBD and melatonin. Next are the Calm gummies, which blend full-spectrum CBD with relaxing lemon balm. Finally, the company offers the Recovery gummies, some of the best CBD gummies for pain that you could find on the market. These come with a blend of turmeric, ginger and Charlotte’s Web’s proprietary full-spectrum CBD.

Highlights:

Charlotte’s Web is one of the oldest CBD brands.

Charlotte’s Web is certified by the US Hemp Authority.

All available products are third-party tested.

Ingredients (Recovery gummies): CBD from full-spectrum hemp extract, ginger, turmeric, tapioca syrup, beet sugar, FOS, water, MCT oil, pectin, natural flavors. Less than 1% of citric acid, sodium citrate dihydrate, organic sunflower lecithin, tapioca starch



Discount code: Use coupon code AMMA for 15 percent off.

Buyer’s Guide

How to Choose a Good CBD Gummy

Courtesy of AMMA

There are many great CBD gummies out there that you could purchase, but how do you know that you are getting the best CBD gummies?

It’s important to vet the CBD companies that you buy from. This means looking for signs that a company is legitimate and reputable—do they have a healthy selection of online views? Do they have a professional website? Do you know anyone who has had experience ordering from them? Have they been talked about in any media outlets?



Once you know a company is trustworthy, you might want to consider personal considerations before you make your purchase. Is it necessary to you that a company offers free returns? Are you looking for a money-back guarantee? Do you despise watermelon-flavored candy, and are you willing to go to great lengths to avoid it? Also, in general, it’s best to avoid gummies that have long lists of artificial ingredients and preservatives. It’s possible to find gummies that feature organic, vegan or gluten-free ingredients if that’s important to you.

How to Use CBD Gummies

If you’re sold on the concept of CBD gummies, you may be wondering how exactly to indulge.



Once you have your hands on your first pack of CBD gummies, you should start with the lowest recommended dosage and work your way up if the effects aren’t strong enough. Make sure that you take the gummies far in advance, if possible—it may take up to an hour for gummies to have an effect on some people, which is important to consider if your main reason for taking CBD is for pain management.



As far as dosing goes, it’s best to follow the specific instructions of the manufacturer that you have purchased from. Start off slow because, again, the effects of CBD gummies can take quite a while to be felt to their fullest extent. This might mean cutting a gummy into halves or quarters.



It’s always best to talk to your healthcare provider about your CBD use, especially if you are using CBD for pain management or if you’re on any other medications.

Final Thoughts

CBD gummies are a wonderful invention and help many people around the world to manage pain, calm anxiety, and/or sleep better. If you’re new to CBD and need some help choosing the right product, you’re in the right place—every gummy on this list has been vetted by our team of experts for quality, consistency and efficacy.

That means you can rest easy—we’ve already done the research for you, so you can choose any of the products from this list and be sure you’re getting the best of the best.Looking to do more research on CBD? Learn about the different types of CBD gummies or read the Beginner’s Guide to CBD.