THCA Flower is more than just a 2023/2024 buzzword – it’s the most exciting product to ever hit the hemp industry, as it provides cannabis flower that’s chemically similar to marijuana, and at the same time, it’s 100% compliant with the law. THCA flower is becoming pretty easy to score these days, since it’s so successful that more and more hemp brands are launching their own lines of the product, in a wide selection of strains to explore.

But, does that mean that all THCA flower has the potency you’re looking for? The answer is “no”. And, we’re finding that more and more enthusiasts are craving high percentage THCA flower because the higher the THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) the stronger the high. Fortunately, we’re here with the scoop on where you can get your hands on some flower with ultra-high levels of THCA, so you can get the potent psychoactive effects you’re looking for. You can also take advantage of the code HIGHTIMES25 for 25% off your order of high percentage THCA Flower with fast and free shipping from Bloomz Hemp. One of the best THCA brands in the hemp space.

To buy High Percentage THCA Flower Click Here

What is THCA Flower and How is It Made?

First, let’s talk about what THCA flower actually is, and how it’s made, so you can have a better understanding of why some companies are able to yield higher-THCA buds than others. Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid is the raw form of delta 9 THC. See, cannabis flower buds contain over 100 cannabinoids, but before the flower has been heated, those cannabinoids exist as raw acids, and raw cannabinoid acids are non intoxicating.

Why? Well, because they can’t yet attach to CB1 receptors in our brains. It’s after the flower is heated – primarily through smoking, vaping, or baking/cooking – that THCA turns into delta 9 THC, and it then becomes intoxicating. This is why chewing on raw cannabis buds won’t get you high.

THCA flower is legal because THCA is not a restricted cannabinoid – only delta 9. So, THCA flower can contain unlimited levels of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid. And, that brings us to the process of making THCA flower, of which there are two distinct ways.

Courtesy Binoid

Method #1: Industrial Hemp

The first way is the superior method. Industrial hemp is cultivated under precise conditions that are known to naturally lead to a higher amount of THCA in each bud. For instance, during the cultivation process, the light cycle is maintained in a certain way that affects the development of specific cannabinoids, like THCA.

Method #2: Raw Hemp Flower Infusion

The second method is to take raw hemp flower buds and infuse them with THCA distillate after harvest. This is the method used to create other forms of flower, like delta 8 flower, HHC flower, THC-P flower, and the like. And, while there’s nothing wrong with this method per se, it’s easy to see why natural is always better, and THCA flower bred naturally to yield higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid is seen as ideal.

What Makes Some THCA Flower Stronger Than Others?

Now, let’s discuss why you might find some disparity between different brands when it comes to the potency of THCA in their particular flower buds. Again, we went over two different ways to make THCA flower. Companies that use the latter method may simply be cheap and are using THCA distillate to infuse into their buds. Then, there are companies that utilize the first method, but their cultivation methods are slacking, and the buds just don’t end up offering high levels of THCA.

The term “indoor THCA flower” gets thrown around a lot in the hemp industry, and for good reason. It emphasizes both the cultivation method (indoors) and the specific cannabinoid profile (high in THCA) of the cannabis flower. So, for instance, one thing we know is that growing THCA flower indoors gives better control over environmental conditions, which includes temperature, humidity, and light, that directly affect how much THCA develops in the buds.

Growing outdoors can mean a higher likelihood of less-than-potent THCA levels. Not to mention, indoor cultivation also often results in cleaner products, as the closed environment reduces the risk of contamination from pests and outdoor pollutants.

Courtesy Binoid

Another factor is the strain, which basically means that even if a company is doing everything “right”, they’re simply not carrying high-THCA strains. Some cannabis strains naturally yield lower levels of THCA – 10%-20%. And, that’s okay, because those are strains that appeal to people who want less THCA. After all, not everyone wants above-average potency when it comes to the psychoactive effects of cannabis.

Then, there is the final factor: freshness. If you’re buying THCA flower or THCA Pre-Rolls from a company with a low product turnover rate, there’s a chance that those nugs have been sitting on shelves for quite a while. And, after several months have gone by, the organic compounds in the flower begin to degrade, and lose their potency. THCA flower that is several months old may have lower THCA levels than there were at the time of harvest (or infusion of THCA distillate).

Bloomz THCA Flower Has the High-THCA Strength You’re Looking For

Here comes the fun part, and that’s where to go for high percentage THCA flower that promises the dreamy delta 9 high you’re seeking out. Well, you don’t have to look far, because at Bloomz Hemp, you will find a great selection of THCA flower that’s specially and meticulously cultivated to ensure that THCA levels are as high as possible. This brand offers two lines – their “standard” indoor-grown flower, and their “Gold Line” – offers high-potency, exotic/boutique buds with extremely high percentage THCA.

Indoor Flower Line

The line of indoor-grown THCA flower at Bloomz boasts premium quality, and it yields 20%-24% THCA through careful control over indoor conditions. This flower is bred to naturally produce THCA levels that are above-average, which means that the buds haven’t been infused after harvest. The exact amount of THCA flower you will get depends on the strain that’s selected.

The awesome strains that Bloomz offers for this line are:

Grape Frosty (Indica)

Han Solo (Indica)

Platinum OG (Indica-Dominant Hybrid)

Airheadz (Indica-Dominant Hybrid)

Gushers (Indica)

Ice Cream Cake (Indica)

Guava Cookies (Sativa-Dominant Hybrid)

Pineapple OG (Sativa)

Apple Jack (Sativa)

MAC, aka Miracle Alien Cookies (Hybrid)

Gelato Punch (Hybrid)

Grape Cream Cake (Indica-Dominant Hybrid)

Courtesy Binoid

Exotic Flower Line: The “Gold Line” at Bloomz

Next up, we have the Gold Line from Bloomz, a line of exotic/boutique High Percent THCA flower. Exotic flower is the highest-tier flower you can find, held to a number of standards that begin from how the seeds are acquired, to how the buds are trimmed by hand. Exotic flower comes in strains that have prestigious genetics, and is grown in small batches indoors, in which each individual plant is given loads of attention and love to bring out the best quality, flavor, and aroma imaginable.

The Gold Line at Bloomz offers exotic flower that adheres to all of these ‘golden’ standards, as it yields about 25%-30% THCA depending on the specific strain, which is as strong as it gets. The terpene count on these buds is also higher, so the overall effects will be more noticeable.

Bloomz Gold Line THCA Flower comes in the following strains:

Gobstoppers (Indica)

Kush Cake (Indica)

Mule Fuel (Indica)

Froyo (Sativa)

Cat Piss (Sativa)

Violet Fog (Hybrid)

Strawberry Gary (Hybrid)

The Gold Line at Bloomz delivers some of the most “high”-THCA flower on the market around. The THCA strengths are as high as you will find naturally existing in cannabis. At the same time, the THCA is more bioavailable thanks to meticulous cultivation techniques that ensure maximum absorption into the body.

Bloomz THCA Flower Offers High Potency for Maximum Satisfaction!

Overall, if you’re looking to get as high as possible off of THCA flower, then you have found your new favorite flower brand: Bloomz. Here, you can explore 2 distinctive product lines, both offering high levels of THCA that you know and love.

Head on over to Bloomz and check out their selection, keeping in mind that their Gold Line delivers the highest THCA levels you will discover on the hemp marketplace today and don’t forget to use the code HIGHTIMES25 for 25% off while being treated to fast shipping so that you can take advantage of this THCA Flower.

To buy High Percentage THCA Flower Click Here