The Ultimate Black Friday Gift Guide 2023

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. You know what that means: full bellies and Black Friday deals! Here’s a list of some of our favorites.

STIIIZY’s Super Lemon Haze

Introducing STIIIZY’s Super Lemon Haze Original THC Pod – a dynamic Sativa sensation designed to redefine your cannabis experience. Bursting with vibrant lemon, citrus, and pine notes, Super Lemon Haze promises an invigorating adventure unlike any other. Crafted with care, our Original THC Pod features naturally derived terpenes sourced from a diverse range of flora, ensuring a harmonious blend of aroma and taste that’s consistent with each use. STIIIZY’s innovative extraction methods continue to set industry standards for purity and excellence. Super Lemon Haze is the ideal choice for those seeking an uplifted, happy, and energetic experience, making it perfect for daytime activities that require a burst of creativity and positivity. Elevate your cannabis experience with STIIIZY’s Super Lemon Haze Original THC Pod and embrace the zestful flavors and inspirational effects of this remarkable strain. Join us in savoring the moment and unleashing your inner creativity. Experience the future of cannabis with STIIIZY today. Explore more at STIIIZY Original THC Pods.

Price: $20 msrp .5g

$40 msrp 1g

FLÜT Bundles – A Mishmash Dial-In Exclusive

BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF Limited Time Only. From now ‘til Cyber Monday. Who said you can’t cheer while sipping your tasty dabs? Meet the FLÜT: your premium tabletop vaporizer. Enjoy your favorite cannabis concentrate with your choice of FLÜT Coil or screw on ANY 510 thread cartridge to the adapter. With four variable voltage setting profiles and up to 30 seconds ‘til blast off, just choose your perfect combination for an awesome mission to Mars. MISHMASH’s FLÜT Bundles come fully loaded with everything you see here packed inside a vintage yet modern LÜNCHBOX, making it easy to take your vaporizer experience wherever the next session is. Whether you’re at home or the great outdoors, starting at $200 all 3 FLÜT Bundles have you covered. Ready for liftoff? Visit theflut.com to learn more and start your countdown. Use Promocode BLACK50 for 50% Off your entire purchase. So, raise your FLÜTs and cheers to that!

Weedgets

New Technology Smoke Filtering Pipes & Accessories reduce coughing.

They call it the GOAT pipe for a reason; MAZE-X pipe is designed to provide much smoother and safer hits through patented smoke filtration and cooling. Weedgets designs a variety of devices to make your smoking experience much more pleasant. These smoking tools are a must have for every cannabis enthusiast.

Enjoy safer smoking and save 20% with Code: HT20 during check out.

https://www.weedgets.com

Al Capone

Al Capone wraps were launched in 2016 following an increasing demand for all-natural tobacco leaf wraps. They quickly took their rightful place as the most premium tobacco leaf used for rolling and all 3 flavors today are on the Top 10 Best Selling Wraps in USA. (MSAi 2023 data)

The Al Capone all natural leaf wraps match most of the rollers needs. They come packed in individual pouches, so they are always fresh. They do not have thick veins, and the leaf is stretchy. They come pre-cut to the perfect size and ready to roll, with a self-sealing strip for easy closure. They are the only wrap in the market that has a double leaf. Slow Burning for the perfect smoking experience. Available in 3 flavors: Original, Cognac & Rum.

Price: $1.50-$2

Simply Crafted Deep Sleep Gummies

Ready to unwind? Skip the evening cocktail and get lightly toasted with these THC + CBN Deep Sleep Gummies, specially formulated for enhanced relaxation and bliss.

Packed with 5mg THC and 15mg CBN, these Deep Sleep Gummies provide relaxing and supportive effects across mind and body. In addition, they’re vegan, gluten-free and 100% farm bill compliant. Ships to all 50 states.

Try our Deep Sleep Gummies now for just the cost of shipping. While supplies last, use promo code DEEPSLEEP at checkout.

Price: $5.00

Honey Concentrate Straws

Turn any beverage into a delightful cannabis experience with Honey Brand’s innovative drinking straws. Simply place the straw into your drink, wait for a minute, and sip away. Once activated, you can turn any beverage of your choice into your next cannabis experience. Made unique under a U.S. Patent Pending method, these are the first-of-their-kind straws in the market.

Benefits and Features:

Quick Effects: Utilizing 100% chemical-free cannabis nano-emulsions, expect ultra-fast psychoactive uptake times. Feel the impact in just 10-15 minutes.

Pleasant Taste: Advanced nano-particle emulsions ensure your drink is free from the typical cannabis taste. Opt for multiple flavors or the neutral “Plain” variant.

Versatile: Transform any drink into a cannabis-infused delight without needing pre-made cannabis beverages.

Precise Dosage: Available in doses ranging from 25mg to 100mg with options like THC diamonds, rosin, and distillate.

Discreet & Easy: Compact and unobtrusive, simply drop it in a drink and enjoy your experience.

Eco-Friendly: Fully compostable straws weigh just 2.5 grams, making them cost-effective and environmentally conscious compared to traditional cannabis-infused drinks.

Price: Less than $8.00

Mission Organic

Black Friday is just around the corner, and if you find yourself in the San Francisco Bay Area be sure to stop by Mission Organic to take advantage of our exclusive savings and deals! Whether you’re looking to snag some premium quality cannabis products in person or have them delivered, Mission Organic has got your back! Check out https://missionorganiccenter.com/deals for more information on exclusive deals and offers, or receive 30% OFF by using promo code : HT30 at checkout!

Premium Seed Market

Add some variety to your grow and take advantage of our site wide Feminized Seed sale! Here at PSM we pride ourselves on offering strains from all eras, such as old school favorites like Blue Dream and Original Blueberry to new age exotic varietals like Strawberry Gary, Moon Boots, Black Cherry Gelato and many more!

Here in Oregon, we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics, and breeding them year after year. We are a small, family owned seed bank that got into the industry years ago for one reason…to provide quality genetics at a price you can afford. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t been stabilized. Look no further, you have found your forever seed bank!

Our 50% off Feminized sale ends soon, so make sure to take advantage while you still can!

Price: $29.95-$119.95

Imperial Extractions

Welcome to the world of Imperial Extraction, where West Coast cannabis and state-of-the-art engineering meet for an effortless, true-to-cannabis experience. Indulge in their specially crafted products such as their 2G Glass Tip THC-A Diamond Infused Prerolls and one of a kind THC-P Vape Pod System.

Receive a FREE 2G Glass Tip THC-A Diamond Infused Prerolls with every purchase or subscription using coupon code “IMPERIAL”. While supplies last! Promo runs from Nov 23rd through Nov 31st.