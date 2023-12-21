The Ultimate Guide to Delta 9 Gummies

Delta Chews: Your Ultimate Guide to Delta 9 Gummies

In the old days, “THC” was the one term you needed to know when you entered the world of cannabis. But our knowledge of this potent plant has evolved over time, and we’ve learned a lot more in recent years about THC’s variants, including delta 8 THC, delta 9 THC, delta 10 THC, and others along the delta chain. We’ve learned about other cannabinoids, too, including CBD, CBN, CBG, and their hundred or so cannabis cousins.

Today, we’re going to delve into delta 9 THC and explore one of the most popular categories of THC products: delta 9 gummies. And we’re going to forego our good friend marijuana to take a closer look at legal hemp-derived THC gummies.

Gummies 101: What Is Delta 9 THC?

Delta 9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is one of two major cannabinoids found in hemp (the other being CBD). Delta 9 THC is the cannabinoid generally known for its intoxicating effects in marijuana. While hemp contains much less THC than Mary Jane (less than 0.3%, by law), it does still have those trace THC levels, which can be leveraged for legal delta 9 THC hemp products, including the delta 9 gummies we’re discussing today.

THC vs CBD

We mentioned CBD earlier as being the other major cannabinoid found in hemp. While THC produces psychotropic effects, CBD does not. Still, you might see hemp-derived delta-9 products labeled as “full spectrum CBD.” This is because full spectrum CBD oil is the initial oil extract derived from the hemp plant. Full spectrum CBD includes all of hemp’s cannabinoids (including both CBD and THC), as well as hemp terpenes, flavonoids, and healthy fatty acids. So, when you purchase a full spectrum CBD product, you’re getting a product that contains all of hemp’s natural delta 9 THC content.

Gummies 101: The Benefits of Delta 9 THC Gummies

Courtesy TRĒ House

While it’s true that full spectrum CBD contains all of the delta 9 THC from hemp plant, it often falls significantly short of that mark. Fortunately, there are several hemp-derived delta-9 products on the market, including gummies, that boost the delta 9 THC content much closer to that legal limit. These are the THC gummies we’re going to look at today.

Delta 9 THC Gummies & THC Edibles vs THC Vapes & Oils

If you’re looking for those sweet delta 9 THC effects, gummies and other THC edibles have certain advantages over other types of THC products, such as delta 9 vapes and tinctures. While delta 9 vapes and sublingual THC oil deliver those dank delta 9 effects faster than edibles, the effects of THC gummies, capsules, and other edibles last much longer. In fact, depending on the strength of your delta 9 THC product and personal bioavailability factors, like height, weight, and THC tolerance, the effects of your delta 9 THC product can last from six to eight hours. Compare that with delta 9 THC vapes, which generally last only one to two hours, or sublingual delta 9 oil, which can last four to six hours.

Gummies 101: How to Shop for Delta 9 Gummies

Whether you’re shopping for delta 9 THC gummies, CBD gummies, or any other hemp product, there are certain things you should look for.

Made with organic hemp

Clean hemp oil extraction process

Backed by a Certificate of Analysis

Hemp is a robust plant that sucks up pretty much anything that’s in its surrounding soil. So, it’s important to only purchase CBD or THC products made with organically grown hemp. Otherwise, your gummies might contain pesticides, heavy metals, or other toxins.

You’ll also want to purchase only gummies containing THC or CBD that has been extracted from the hemp plant cleanly, such as with carbon dioxide. Cheap hemp companies will often sell products containing solvent residue that can be potentially toxic.

The way to ensure the purity and potency of your delta 9 THC or CBD hemp product is by checking the product’s Certificate of Analysis, which is a lab report created by a third-party company telling you exactly how much delta 9 THC, CBD, HHC, and other cannabinoids are in your product, as well as alert you to the presence of any of the aforementioned toxins. If your THC gummies don’t come with a COA, don’t purchase those gummies.

Finding the Best Delta 9 Gummies

The first thing to do, when shopping for delta 9 gummies and any other THC or CBD products, is to find a retailer who carries products that meet our criteria listed above. A company like CBD.co will carry a number of highly regarded hemp brands, and give you access to those important COAs.

While CBD.co carries a number of reputable hemp brands, two stand out in particular for their top-shelf delta 9 products: TRĒ House and CBDfx.

TRĒ House Delta 9 Gummies

Courtesy TRĒ House

TRĒ House offers a wide variety of gummies, vapes, and other products featuring not only delta 9 THC, but also delta 8 THC, delta 10 THC, HHC, and other cannabinoids. They also carry some impressively potent magic mushroom gummies and chocolates.

Their delta 9 gummies are a highlight in this spectacular line of products, including three delta 9-only gummies (Blue Raspberry Delta 9 THC Gummies, Mango Delta 9 THC Gummies, and Strawberry Delta 9 THC Gummies), each containing 200mg total THC per bottle. TRĒ House also carries gummies that blend delta 9 with other cannabinoids for gloriously altered effects: Blue Raspberry HHC + Delta 10 + Delta 9 Gummies and, for those seeking CBD wellness benefits as well as dank delta 9 effects, Peach Pear Delta 9 + CBD Gummies.

All of these products meet the high quality standards we set forth earlier, and are legit recreational products.

CBDfx Delta 9 Gummies

Courtesy CBDfx

CBDfx is a longtime leader in the CBD industry, but in recent years they’ve also made their mark in delta 9 products, including three best-selling THC gummies. Their Magic Melon Sativa Delta 9 Gummies and Berry Buzz Sativa Delta 9 Gummies each deliver a potent punch of hemp-derived delta-9 THC and full spectrum CBD for blissful, sativa-like effects. Their Lemon Dream Delta 9 Gummies feature a dreamy sleep formula that combines super-chill delta 9, full spectrum CBD, and a 3mg dosage of mellow melatonin. All of these THC gummies are made with the highest-quality hemp and all-natural ingredients.

As with TRĒ House, each CBDfx product comes with a Certificate of Analysis to ensure its purity and potency.

Final Thoughts on Delta 9 THC Gummies

Courtesy CBDfx

Delta 9 THC gummies are a great way to enjoy the blissful effects of delta 9. Beyond the euphoric vibe generally associated with delta 9, THC gummies also give you longer lasting effects than delta THC vapes and oils. Gummies also taste better than a lot of other edibles, making them an ideal product for enjoying that dank delta 9.

Today, we’ve discussed what delta 9 THC is and how you can benefit from its consumption when you take THC gummies. Whether you plan on using delta 9 for sleep, stress, or simply blissing out, we hope that this article will be a helpful guide on your THC journey.