The Ultimate High Times Holiday Gift Guide 2023

What a wonderful time of the year. Snow’s falling—in some places more than others—eggnog’s being spiked with THC tinctures, and Santa Claus is smoking a big ol’ pipe, getting ready to eat all those cookies.

Not sure what gifts to give? High Times is here to help.

Premium Seed Market’s Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato (feminized)

Courtesy Premium Seed Market

50% OFF ALL PACK SIZES!

Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies x Lemon Haze strains. When it comes to the flavor of this celebrity child, the name says it all. Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato packs a sweet and fruity cherry berry flavor with punches of super sour and creamy citrusy lemon. The Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato high hits you almost as soon as you experience your first delicious exhale, filling your mind with an immediate sense of uplifted euphoria and ease. You’ll feel focused with a sense of creative motivation that gets you moving on any task at hand. But you’d better hurry – this focus will quickly turn heady, leaving you unfocused and giggly at times. With these effects and its super high 27-30% average THC level, Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato is often chosen to treat chronic fatigue, ADD or ADHD, migraines or headaches, depression and chronic stress.

AUXO Cenote

Courtesy AUXO

Cenote allows for a powerful, portable, and extremely intuitive concentrate consumption experience. The 8 customizable illumination options are designed to provide an enhanced sensory experience while you indulge in your favorite concentrates. With 5 easy-swap disposable nails, the dab ritual becomes much quicker as you don’t have to clean your nail after each use. Controllable via the AUXO App, you can tailor your experience with the Pro Mode for preferred temperature, session duration, and more. Cenote’s battery base is compatible with any Qi-certified wireless charging pad—simply grab and go as you wish at an instant for a truly premium sesh!

Price: $399.99

CCELL Sandwave

Courtesy CCELL

Elevate your vaping experience with this innovative 510 battery! Sandwave is the perfect combination of power and style. Designed with a user-friendly slide switch, it offers 3 temperature settings (2.8V/3.2V/3.6V) tailored to enhance both flavor and potency. Available in 6 captivating colors, Sandwave comes with an anti-slip wave grip providing a firm and ergonomic hold. Featuring advanced magnetic drop-in and draw-to-activate technologies, Sandwave eliminates the need for button taps, providing a seamless and hassle-free experience every time.

Price: $19.99

Simply Crafted’s Deep Sleep Gummies

Courtesy Simply Crafted

Give the gift of sleep this holiday season!

Whether you experience insomnia or not — get the rest you deserve with our THC + CBN Deep Sleep Gummies.

Loaded with 5mg THC & 15mg CBN per piece, these delicious strawberry gummies are sure to help you sleep better.

On top of being delicious, our Deep Sleep Gummies are gluten-free, vegan and manufactured with USA grown hemp. They also provide an ultra effective and reliable full spectrum hemp experience, while still remaining Farm Bill compliant. Ships to all 50 states.

Try our Deep Sleep Gummies now for just the cost of shipping with promo code DEEPSLEEP

Price: $5.00

HONEY Concentrate Straws

Courtesy HONEY

Turn any beverage into a delightful cannabis experience with Honey Brand’s innovative drinking straws. Simply place the straw into your drink, wait for a minute, and sip away. Once activated, you can turn any beverage of your choice into your next cannabis experience. Made unique under a U.S. Patent Pending method, these are the first-of-their-kind straws in the market.

Benefits and Features:

Quick Effects: Utilizing 100% chemical-free cannabis nano-emulsions, expect ultra-fast psychoactive uptake times. Feel the impact in just 10-15 minutes.

Pleasant Taste: Advanced nano-particle emulsions ensure your drink is free from the typical cannabis taste. Opt for multiple flavors or the neutral “Plain” variant.

Versatile: Transform any drink into a cannabis-infused delight without needing pre-made cannabis beverages.

Precise Dosage: Available in doses ranging from 25mg to 100mg with options like THC diamonds, rosin, and distillate.

Discreet & Easy: Compact and unobtrusive, simply drop it in a drink and enjoy your experience.

Eco-Friendly: Fully compostable straws weigh just 2.5 grams, making them cost-effective and environmentally conscious compared to traditional cannabis-infused drinks.

Price: Less than $8.00

Weedgets

Courtesy Weedgets

New Technology Smoke Filtering Pipes & Accessories reduce coughing.

They call it the GOAT pipe for a reason; MAZE-X pipe is designed to provide much smoother and safer hits through patented smoke filtration and cooling. Weedgets designs a variety of devices to make your smoking experience much more pleasant. These smoking tools are a must have for every cannabis enthusiast.

SALE: Enjoy safer smoking and save 20% with Code: HT20 during check out.

Al Capone Wraps

Courtesy Al Capone

Al Capone wraps are natural premium tobacco leaves used for rolling and all 3 flavors today are on the Top 10 Best Selling Wraps in USA. (MSAi 2023 data) They come packed in individual pouches, so they are always fresh. They do not have thick veins, and the leaf is stretchy. They come pre-cut to the perfect size and ready to roll, with a self-sealing strip for easy closure. They are the only wrap in the market that has a double leaf. Slow Burning for the perfect smoking experience. Available in 3 flavors: Original, Cognac & Rum.

Price: $1.50-$2.00