Unveiling the Quality of Hometown Hero Live Rosin Gummies and Select Spectrum Gummies

Hometown Hero gummies get the job done. The Texas-based company, which supports veterans, has released a skillfully crafted new batch of Live Rosin Gummies and Select Spectrum Gummies. The 10-packs of gummies are 100 percent hemp-derived. Their array of options and flavors pack a cool punch, especially right before bedtime.

U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer created Hometown Hero back in 2015. Over the last six years, Gilkey and Hamer’s company has donated generous proceeds to a variety of charities and organizations. To name a few, Hometown Hero has supported the Disabled American Veterans, Soldiers’ Angels, Operation Finally Home and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Hometown Hero both makes and distributes all hemp-derived THC products. The company’s latest effort, the Live Rosin Gummies and the delicious Select Spectrum Gummies, are top-notch. Live Rosin Gummies contain no artificial coloring or flavors, while the Spectrum Gummies’ flavors remain true to their name. They actually taste like mango, strawberry and pineapple. For the Live Rosin Gummies, there are indica and sativa options available, as well.

In addition to helping those in need, Hometown Hero has high standards for quality. “When hemp is dried and cured, it loses many of its natural terpenes. However, with live rosin, we can utilize uncured hemp, which in turn allows us to better preserve the live terpene profile that gives it its distinct flavor and complementary effects to hemp-derived Delta-9,” said Lewis Hamer, vice president, in a statement.

“This unique aspect of live rosin has made it possible for our team at Hometown Hero to create dedicated indica and sativa versions of these new gummies, which we hope will help encourage more adults to experience and learn about hemp-derived cannabinoids.”

The hemp-derived Delta-9 gummies are always tested by a third-party lab that is registered with the DEA. The company takes advantage of the live rosin manufacturing process, which begins by making bubble hash out of hemp. Then, the hash is pressed to pull out the concentrate. The end result is fresh and flavorful.

Hometown Hero’s hemp-derived Delta-9 THC products are legal in all 50 states because their Delta-9 concentration complies with the 2018 Farm Bill and similar state legislation. With that said, ingesting more than a few of these edibles can be a bit overwhelming.

So, in other words, it’s wise to start out small. For artists, painters or writers, these bite-sized, sugar-coated pieces of inspiration could help with any creative blocks or hurdles. Relax and create with Hometown Hero, which even offers free samples. It’s as simple as signing up online to receive them. A bag costs $40, but with a subscription, there’s a 15 percent discount.

The Delta-9 from hemp checks all the typical boxes of providing “euphoria, relaxation, calmness, a sense of well-being and increased appetite.” An increased appetite is more than accurate. Take a few of these edibles, and an hour later, one just might find themselves devouring a whole box of pizza followed by a pool of ice cream.

Keep snacks close and ready to go when eating these gummies. Taste buds fire on all cylinders after a handful of Hometown Hero’s Select Spectrum Gummies.

However, unless you have a high tolerance, the Select Spectrum Gummies are not made for social scenarios. They can have a heavy effect. Take a handful at, for example, a Wilco concert, and get ready to quickly call it a night. Euphoria, relaxation and calmness ensue. They take the edge off. Every time. Athletes or anyone on their feet all day might find that these gummies are a bit relieving.

Hometown Hero does give the mind a quick vacation, as well. Unless someone eats an unreasonable amount of the THC-infused gummies, the inner voice turns down and slows down for a much-needed mental break. After a long day, Select Spectrum Gummies are a good friend to have around. They’re a quick, efficient and tasty option to unwind and ensure peace and quiet for the night.

They do not taste artificial, either. True to their word, Hometown Hero’s products taste natural. Each package lives up to the flavor on the cover. They’re borderline candy given their sweetness. Specifically, Mango and Strawberry will always satisfy a late-night sweet tooth. They are almost dangerously sweet, like a bowl of candy you don’t want to stop eating from.

The vegan and gluten-free Select Spectrum Gummies are a hemp-derived euphoric blend of CBD, Delta-9, and minor cannabinoids. “Embrace the entourage effect, embrace the variety,” said Hometown Hero.

The effects can sometimes vary, depending on tolerance, intake, and such, but the Select Spectrum Gummies, in particular, are a nice, breezy good time. When the day is done and night rolls around, reach for a bag of Hometown Hero. They won’t ever leave your bedside once you buy them.