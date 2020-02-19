What Makes the SWITCH Different from Any Other Vaporizer?

At first glance, the Dr. Dabber SWITCH may seem slightly intimidating, but the potential packed inside this “smart” rig is undeniable. Since launching June of 2018, the SWITCH has quickly become one of Dr. Dabber’s best-selling products, earning countless awards from major outlets such as Digital Trends and High Times, among many others. There is no other vaporizer quite like the SWITCH that currently exists on the market, for a number of reasons.

Quality

The SWITCH features a proprietary design built by Dr. Dabber, meaning the majority of the components are custom built specifically for Dr. Dabber’s purposes. Although the SWITCH’s mechanical design is simple, the electronic ‘brain’ controlling the device is an incredibly sophisticated piece of technology. In total, there are 146 electrical components that go into building the SWITCH, not including the induction coil, but they all work in unison to give the user one of the most simple, straightforward vaporizer interfaces on the market.

All electronics in the SWITCH are sealed off from the heating element so when it comes to using the device, you only need to worry about one component: your induction cup. Remove it from the device, load it with your choice of concentrate or herb, put it back in the device, and press the button. It is literally that simple. Sure, the SWITCH has an Advanced Mode with 25 different heat settings, but once you’ve chosen your heat setting, the SWITCH becomes a single button device.

Dr. Dabber designed the SWITCH to last. No expense was spared in the research, development and manufacturing of the SWITCH as the vaporizer company continues their relentless pursuit to build the perfect vaporizer.

Crushing Industry Standards

Jamie Rosen, CEO of Dr. Dabber, states, “As with all research and development, we learn new things as we develop our products. Since the SWITCH is such a unique product and unlike anything we’ve ever built, we learned a great deal throughout its development.” Perhaps the most exciting and important piece of knowledge Dr. Dabber gained during the three years it took to develop the SWITCH, is the incredible efficiency it offers the user, regardless of whether oil or flower is being used.

Dr. Dabber chose induction heating for the SWITCH because it was the only plausible way to seal the electronics off from the heating element. In order to build a vaporizer that is going to last years of daily use, the vaporizer company needed to make this happen, and induction heating – the use of magnetic energy to transfer heat – was the best way to go about it. What Dr. Dabber didn’t realize at the time, were the other massive benefits that would come from the use of induction heating.

The first and most obvious benefit is the ridiculous battery life – 150 uses on a single charge with a removable battery that takes less than 90 minutes to charge, setting a new standard for customer expectations. By comparison, the Dr. Dabber Boost: Black Edition, the very first eRig with water filtration on the market, lasts between 20-30 uses on a charge, on par with industry standards.

The second undiscovered benefit was the incredible 4-5 second heat up time. Referring back to the Boost: Black Edition, which takes around 20-30 seconds to heat up (again, industry standard), it is clear that the SWITCH is able to offer convenience on an entirely different level.

Efficiency

The final and most significant benefit that induction heating delivered, was the change in efficacy of the actual product used with the device, whether it be oil or flower.

In order to achieve successful induction heating, Dr. Dabber had to set the induction cup below the airflow passage so as to avoid adding oxygen to the heating equation. This was done with the intention of allowing the oil in the induction cup to vaporize without being disturbed by the oxygen introduced through the carb cap. Dr. Dabber later realized the combination of getting to the desired temperature in under five seconds and a no-oxygen heating environment would result in incredibly potent vapor hits. Rosen mentioned, “We have received an enormous amount of feedback from our customers telling us that the SWITCH is so effective, they have cut down the amount of product they use by up to 70%.” If the SWITCH is more effective with every hit, it means less hits necessary and more money saved.

Versatility

The no-oxygen environment also introduced Dr. Dabber to a whole new frontier of flower vaporization. Prior to the SWITCH, the best herb vaporizers on the market used forced air to heat flower, pushing hot oxygen through the flower to vaporize it. The fundamental issue with this method is that you can only reach a certain temperature with the forced air method before vaporization becomes combustion. This is because oxygen is the catalyst for combustion and also the reason why many people believe cannabis combusts at around 400 degrees.

The SWITCH gives strong indications that this is not the case. Reaching temperatures of 700 degrees in a no-oxygen environment, the SWITCH is able to vaporize the entire plant and leave the carbon structure, without combusting. Rosen mentioned that Dr. Dabber’s customers have reiterated that the effects of vaporizing at 700 degrees compared to 400 degrees are immense, again resulting in dramatically less product used to achieve the same effect. Rosen said, “From my personal experience, as a flower user, I went from using roughly an ounce of flower every two weeks in joints or glass to half an ounce with the SWITCH, resulting in a 50% decrease. This has made the SWITCH absolutely irreplaceable to me, and since using it, I have ceased to use any other method of consuming my flower.”

Warranty

As with any of Dr. Dabber’s products, the SWITCH is backed by an industry-leading warranty program. The SWITCH was built so it can be fixed in-house at Dr. Dabber’s facility. Rosen proclaimed, “We believe that when you invest in a premium vaporizer, you should be able to keep that same vaporizer, no matter what happens. If our customers have an issue with their SWITCH, we provide a shipping label and a box to return the SWITCH to us so we can diagnose and fix the device, free of charge. Once we’ve fixed the SWITCH, we run a diagnostics test to ensure the unit is free of issues before we send it back. Consider it more like servicing your SWITCH, like a car, and less of a replacement.” This type of service goes far beyond what is provided by most warranty programs in the vaporizer industry.

The bottom line is, the SWITCH is completely different than any other vaporizer on the market. It is designed to be used with one push of a button, yet have incredible versatility for the most discerning connoisseur. 25 different heat settings, not just for the sake of having more heat settings than the next guy, but for the purpose of tackling any consistency or amount of oil or flower. Dr. Dabber knows no two strains are exactly alike, nor are any two concentrates. The company took the next step and even added a training mode to customize the length of your hit because “we know that no two SESSIONS are alike”. Rosen closed out his interview by stating, “We designed the SWITCH as much for us as we did for you, because at the end of the day we use our products too!”.