This Year’s Best Fall-Inspired Edibles

At the beginning of fall, our senses are awakening to the change of the season. Depending on where you live, you might see the colorful leaves change to beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and red, or you probably have found some neighbors eagerly putting up Halloween decorations already. You’ll hear the crunching of leaves underfoot, and a cooler wind blowing through the trees in the evening. Once we dig out our tried-and-true hoodies, sweaters, and blankets from the storage closet, it’s official—fall is well underway.

But among all of our senses becoming revitalized during this time of year, our sense of taste probably gets the most attention. We can’t get enough of apples, pumpkins, caramel, and other flavors that are most popular in autumn.

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, brands are always thinking of ways to provide seasonal experiences. To satisfy those yearly cravings, these edibles in particular showcase some unique fall and autumn-inspired edibles that have originated in a variety of markets.

Courtesy ayrloom

Apples are the epitome of the arrival of fall, and the Lafayette, New York-based brand, ayrloom, makes a delightful selection of hemp infused beverages. Their apples are grown on the company’s fifth generation family orchard, called Beak & Skiff, and make a variety of beverages mixed with 5 mg THC and 5 mg CBD. It can be consumed both as refrigerated or on ice, but also heated up and mulled with cinnamon or nutmeg for a more festival and cozy drink too. The ayrloom brand also offers edibles, vapes, balms, and tinctures too.

Courtesy Pine + Star

Described as Pine + Star’s flagship flavor and “a cider like no other,” their sparkling cinnamon cider is a unique marriage of apple and cinnamon flavor. It’s only available in Massachusetts and Maine, and a perfect beverage to enjoy before a pumpkin patch or apple picking excursion if you find yourself on the east coast.

Courtesy Cloud Creamery

Cloud Creamery recently teased a new caramel apple crumble flavor of their infused ice cream on social media. One 4.5 ounce package comes infused with 5 mg THC, and it’s perfect for those apple picking days where the summer temperatures haven’t fully disappeared from the weather forecast. The brand is currently only available in Massachusetts, but the other flavoring options like strawberry shortcake, chocolate truffle, java brownie, mint chip, Tanzanian vanilla, pina colada, and s’mores, are more than enough to warrant a planned vacation for any time of year.

Courtesy Verdelux

These mouth-watering little honey caramels are infused with all of the telltale fall flavors of apple cider—including cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice—as well as cannabis extract (10 mg THC and 10 mg CBD per serving). The brand states that it brings up familiar memories of warmth and relaxation. It’s a tasty way to celebrate fall, but Verdelux Bon Bombs also come in other unique flavors such as banana foster, cherry amaretto, and more. They’re only available in Washington State though, so a trip to the pacific northwest is sorely needed.

Courtesy Kosmik

This Oklahoma-based brand was one of the first to expand its product availability outside of its home state, which can partially be attributed to its wide variety of edibles. Right now we’ve got our eye on the gluten-free apple-flavored gummies, which have a tiny dollop of caramel in the center. But if that isn’t already enough, Kosmik also has a ton of other fun and unique flavors too, available in Arizona, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, and Nevada.

Courtesy Insa

These caramel apple-flavored drops are featured in Insa’s autumn collection as a variation of the brand’s sour green apple drops. The addition of rich caramel flavor makes these perfect for a cool fall evening. The collection also includes a maple waffle milk chocolate bar as well that sounds delicious too. These limited-time treats are available at Insa locations in Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Courtesy Emerald Sky

This California brand’s most popular product are peanut butter cups—evoking nostalgia of fall and Halloween during this time of year. So popular in fact that they make three variations for indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties now, in addition to other products like gummies and hard fruit drops.

Courtesy Kanha

Two years ago, we featured Kanha’s limited time mystery flavor edible. This year, they’ve debuted a new limited flavor—a s’mores flavored gummy. Made from Belgian cocoa beans originating from Ecuador, Ghana, and the Ivory Coast, this particular combination makes for a decadent edible reminiscent of autumn. They have a ton of other flavors as well, including Passionfruit Paradise gummies, which won 3rd place in the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2022.

Courtesy Kiva

Kiva returns once again for a “chills & thrills” inspired gummies experience. The intense but sweet blood orange flavor is one that’s pleasant to enjoy all year-round, not just in October. And for those who enjoy the spooky aesthetic, these come in a reusable tin featuring an old cabin in a dark forest.

Courtesy Incredibles

A plethora of pumpkins this time of year means an overabundance of pumpkin spice lattes, but we’ll take a pumpkin pie bar any day. This one has all of the pumpkin spice flavor mixed with white chocolate and graham crackers. All of this brand’s edibles can be found in Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, and Virginia. Incredibles even won first place in the indica gummies category at our High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition 2022 for its Snoozzzeberry indica gummies.