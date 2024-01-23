Announcing The High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2024

It’s that time again. The High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition is coming soon and coming in hot! Since 2020, we’ve hosted a slew of different High Times People’s Choice Cups in multiple states and can’t wait to see what products will dominate this year. As hemp is federally regulated, the Hemp Cup spans the entire country, showcasing the best hemp flower and products that show the true power of this plant.

It’s time to step up and join the judging rounds, sampling the finest and most potent products across the country. The High Times Hemp Cup is a prestigious event that offers potential consumers the unique opportunity to judge the finest hemp products on the market. This is more than just a competition—it’s a chance to elevate your product to a global stage and compete for the esteemed High Times Hemp Cup, a true seal of approval that differentiates the great products from all the others.

With limited slots available, the opportunity to participate is highly coveted and entry slots sell out quickly. Competitor product submissions should be sent Feb. 19-21 and Judge Kits go on-sale for online ordering across the nation Feb. 26.

Judges will sample the finest, rating them to narrow down the competition. Unlike our state market-specific competitions, the Hemp Cup kits will be available for online ordering in every state. Judges will have two months (between Feb. 26-April 21) to explore the wide variety of products they receive. We tally the scores and celebrate another successful High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition on April 30.

High Times Hemp Cups

Let’s take a quick look at past winners in recent years. Last year’s High Times Hemp Cup rung in 2023 with popular hemp products like “Go The F**k To Sleep,” a peppermint full-spectrum CBD tincture, and most judges agreed that it delivered what was promised. We saw popular brands like Mary’s Nutritionals and Gold Naturals, Rove Remedies, and Black Tie CBD scoop up some titles.

Winners of the Hemp Cup: People’s Choice 2022 were equally impressive, with winners coming from brands such as Sweet Sensi, 3Chi, Buddy’s Chocolate Haus, Horn Creek Hemp, and even Martha Stewart.

There are a few things that potential competitors should know: First, slots are limited and they go fast. With a pool of hemp-derived products coming from all 50 states, it’s best to get your stuff submitted soon if you want to be considered. Second, traditionally, there’s a cap of two entries per company, per category. Third, for each entry you must submit 80 samples of the same SKU. Also, note that flower and pre-roll submissions should be limited to 3.5 grams maximum, and we impose a 3-gram maximum for concentrates and vape pens (Anything submitted with more will not be accepted). Those are some of the important components to qualify, but we’ll send more info after you’ve been confirmed for participation.

Note that each entry must be the same exact product for all samples. There is a 500 non-refundable deposit per entry, but we’ve also included a few perks: Enter 3-4 and get one more free, enter 5-7 and get two more free, enter 8-11 and get three more free.

The High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2024 Categories

Entry categories include the following:

Hemp-Derived Edibles: Gummies (NON-PSYCHOACTIVE ONLY)

Hemp-Derived Edibles: Non-Gummies (NON-PSYCHOACTIVE ONLY) (No Liquids above 1 FL OZ allowed)

Hemp-Derived Tinctures + Capsules (NON-PSYCHOACTIVE ONLY) (No Liquids above 1 FL OZ allowed)

Hemp-Derived Topicals (NON-PSYCHOACTIVE ONLY)

Hemp-Derived Flower and Pre-Rolls (NON-PSYCHOACTIVE ONLY)

Hemp-Derived Concentrates and Vape Pens (NON-PSYCHOACTIVE ONLY)

Hemp-Derived Pet Products (NON-PSYCHOACTIVE ONLY)

Legal Psychoactive Flower and Pre-Rolls (D8, D10, HHC, THC-O, etc)

Legal Psychoactive Vapes and Concentrates (D8, D10, HHC, THC-O, etc)

Legal Psychoactive Edible: Gummies (D8, D9, D10, HHC, etc)

Legal Psychoactive Edible: Non-Gummies (D8, D9, D10, HHC, etc) (No Liquids above 1 FL OZ allowed)

Several sponsoring opportunities are available. Presenting Sponsorship, Silver Sponsorship, Bronze Sponsorship, and general sponsorships are available.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be announced by High Times during a digital awards show on the High Times platforms including Facebook, and YouTube. High Times will send the awards after the winners are announced as well as shareable digital awards. Once announced, the list and product photos of winners will be posted on CannabisCup.com, HighTimes.com, and other media platforms such as the High Times Instagram to celebrate the winners of each category.

Cannabis Cups are a tradition dating back to the late ‘80s, when they were conceived and then launched by then-High Times editor Steven Hager. About 30 people attended the first event in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and since then it’s grown into a phenomenon in many jurisdictions, with medical and adult-use laws in place, or in this case, the federally-legal status of hemp. See you all there at The High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2024.