Announcing the Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2023

Welcome one and all, to the return of our beloved High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2023! This year marks the fourth year we’ve set up a People’s Choice Edition competition in Michigan, and this most recent winner’s list shows off the thrilling reveal that you’ve all been waiting for. With a massive 21-category breakdown this year, we’re proud to display the winners as determined by our Michigan judges.
Medical Edibles
First Place: Dream Edibles – Dark Chocolate Covered Sea Salt Caramel 2x100mg
Second Place: Covert Cups – Peanut Butter Cups
Third Place: True North Collective – Sweet Summer Peach THC Gummies
Medical Concentrates
First Place: Element x Kai Cannabis – Black Cherry Punch Live Rosin
Second Place: Motor City Melts – Minties Rosin
Third Place: Petro – Ice Cream Cake Live Rosin
Medical Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Holey Cannoli – Jealousy x Garlic Cookies Infused Pre-Roll
Second Place: Element x Pro Gro – Sherb Cream Pie Live Resin Joint
Third Place: Ghostbudsters – Crypto Bites Mini Infused Pre-Roll Pack
Medical Non-Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz Pre-Roll
Second Place: Uplyfted – Greazy Runtz Pre-Roll
Third Place: High Minded – Sour Sunset Sherbet Pre-Roll
Medical Hybrid Flower
First Place: New Lyfe – Gogurtz
Second Place: Heavyweight Heads – Wet P
Third Place: Happy Little Tree – Dog Walker OG
Medical Sativa Flower
First Place: Dutch Touch Genetics – Mr. Clean
Second Place: Leilani Bee – Lemon Mai Tai
Third Place: Heavyweight Heads – Lion Order King Clementine
Medical Indica Flower
First Place: MI Loud Farms – Kush Mints
Second Place: Heavyweight Heads – Giraffe Head
Third Place: Doghouse – Garlato
AU Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules + Sublinguals
First Place: Mary’s Medicinals – 1:1 CBD:THC Transdermal Patch
Second Place: Heavyweight Heads – Lion Order by Rohan Marley Lion Balm
Third Place: Northern Connections – Extra Strength 1:1 Topical Relief Cream
AU Edibles: Non-Gummies
First Place: Kiva – Churro Milk Chocolate Bar 200mg
Second Place: Dope Cakes – Peanut Butter Dope Dough
Third Place: Potdots – Sugar Shelled THC-Infused Milk Chocolates
AU Edibles: Non-Solvent Gummies
First Place: FloraCal – Pink Lemonade Live Rosin Gummies
Second Place: Afternoon Delite – Blue Lemonade Hash Rosin Gummies
Third Place: MKX x North Coast x Pressure Pack – Strawberry Lemon Live Hash Rosin Gummies
AU Edibles: Solvent Gummies
First Place: Afternoon Delite – Blue Lemonade Crunch Gummies
Second Place: Dixie – Fast-Acting Juicy Punch Gummies
Third Place: True North Collective – Strawberry Lemonade THC Gummies
AU Non-Distillate Vapes
First Place: Element Pure Live x Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon Live Resin Cart
Second Place: North Coast – Gelonade Hash Rosin Vape Pod
Third Place: Five Star Extracts – Black Cherry Trop Nug Run Sugar Sauce Vape
AU Distillate Vapes
First Place: Workers Cannabis – Unicorn Piss Vape
Second Place: North Cannabis Co – Traverse City Cherry Punch Cart
Third Place: Church x Local Grove – Nitroux Vape
AU Non-Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Pressure Pack x North Coast – Blue Zorbet Hash Rosin
Second Place: LightSky Farms – Grape Breath Live Rosin
Third Place: Society C – Pastries Live Rosin
AU Solvent Concentrates
First Place: HumbleBee x Exotic Matter – Papaya Live Resin
Second Place: Cannabee Extracts – Tahitian Sunset Terp Diamonds
Third Place: Element x Pro Gro – Sherb Cream Pie Live Resin
AU Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: North Coast x Pressure Pack – Lemon Rain Infused Donut Pre-Roll
Second Place: Uplyfted – Grape Gas Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Roll
Third Place: Crude Boys – King Kong Black Widow Infused Pre-Roll
AU Non-Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: North Coast x Pressure Pack – Permanent Marker 2g Cannon
Second Place: Uplyfted – Super Runtz Pre-Roll
Third Place: LocalGrove – Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll
AU Infused Flower + Moonrocks
First Place: Crude Boys – Hans Solo Funk Frosted Buds
Second Place: Cannabee Extracts – Laughing Gas Moonrocks
Third Place: Freshy Fine – Motorbreath Moonrocks
AU Hybrid Flower
First Place: MI Loud Farms – Garlic Cocktail
Second Place: Stone Depot – Cap Junky
Third Place: Pro Gro – Moonbow #12
AU Sativa Flower
First Place: High Level Health – Blue Skunk
Second Place: Pressure Pack – Orange Bomb
Third Place: LocalGrove – Black Marshmallow
AU Indica Flower
First Place: Society C – Spritzer
Second Place: Higher Love – Tokyo Drip
Third Place: LocalGrove – Count Chunkula
If you want to compare results to previous competition winners, check out our winning results from 2022 and 2021 as well! You can look forward to even more People’s Choice Edition news and announcements at Cannabiscup.com.