Announcing the Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2023

Welcome one and all, to the return of our beloved High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2023! This year marks the fourth year we’ve set up a People’s Choice Edition competition in Michigan, and this most recent winner’s list shows off the thrilling reveal that you’ve all been waiting for. With a massive 21-category breakdown this year, we’re proud to display the winners as determined by our Michigan judges.

Medical Edibles

First Place: Dream Edibles – Dark Chocolate Covered Sea Salt Caramel 2x100mg

Courtesy Dream Edibles

Second Place: Covert Cups – Peanut Butter Cups

Courtesy Covert Cups

Third Place: True North Collective – Sweet Summer Peach THC Gummies

Courtesy True North Collective

Medical Concentrates

First Place: Element x Kai Cannabis – Black Cherry Punch Live Rosin

Courtesy Element

Second Place: Motor City Melts – Minties Rosin

Courtesy Motor City Melts

Third Place: Petro – Ice Cream Cake Live Rosin

Courtesy of @xposedextracts

Medical Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Holey Cannoli – Jealousy x Garlic Cookies Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy Holey Cannoli

Second Place: Element x Pro Gro – Sherb Cream Pie Live Resin Joint

Courtesy Element

Third Place: Ghostbudsters – Crypto Bites Mini Infused Pre-Roll Pack

Courtesy Ghostbudsters

Medical Non-Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: LocalGrove – Runtz Pre-Roll

Courtesy LocalGrove

Second Place: Uplyfted – Greazy Runtz Pre-Roll

Courtesy Uplyfted

Third Place: High Minded – Sour Sunset Sherbet Pre-Roll

Courtesy High Minded

Medical Hybrid Flower

First Place: New Lyfe – Gogurtz

Courtesy New Lyfe

Second Place: Heavyweight Heads – Wet P

Courtesy Heavyweight Heads

Third Place: Happy Little Tree – Dog Walker OG

Courtesy Happy Little Tree

Medical Sativa Flower

First Place: Dutch Touch Genetics – Mr. Clean

Courtesy Dutch Touch Genetics

Second Place: Leilani Bee – Lemon Mai Tai

Courtesy Leilani Bee

Third Place: Heavyweight Heads – Lion Order King Clementine

Courtesy Heavyweight Heads

Medical Indica Flower

First Place: MI Loud Farms – Kush Mints

Courtesy MI Loud Farms

Second Place: Heavyweight Heads – Giraffe Head

Courtesy Heavyweight Heads

Third Place: Doghouse – Garlato

Courtesy Doghouse

AU Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules + Sublinguals

First Place: Mary’s Medicinals – 1:1 CBD:THC Transdermal Patch

Courtesy Mary’s Medicinals

Second Place: Heavyweight Heads – Lion Order by Rohan Marley Lion Balm

Courtesy Heavyweight Heads

Third Place: Northern Connections – Extra Strength 1:1 Topical Relief Cream

Courtesy Northern Connections

AU Edibles: Non-Gummies

First Place: Kiva – Churro Milk Chocolate Bar 200mg

Courtesy Kiva

Second Place: Dope Cakes – Peanut Butter Dope Dough

Courtesy Dope Cakes

Third Place: Potdots – Sugar Shelled THC-Infused Milk Chocolates

Courtesy Potdots

AU Edibles: Non-Solvent Gummies

First Place: FloraCal – Pink Lemonade Live Rosin Gummies

Courtesy FloraCal

Second Place: Afternoon Delite – Blue Lemonade Hash Rosin Gummies

Courtesy Afternoon Delite

Third Place: MKX x North Coast x Pressure Pack – Strawberry Lemon Live Hash Rosin Gummies

Courtesy MKX

AU Edibles: Solvent Gummies

First Place: Afternoon Delite – Blue Lemonade Crunch Gummies

Courtesy Afternoon Delite

Second Place: Dixie – Fast-Acting Juicy Punch Gummies

Courtesy Dixie

Third Place: True North Collective – Strawberry Lemonade THC Gummies

Courtesy True North Collective

AU Non-Distillate Vapes

First Place: Element Pure Live x Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon Live Resin Cart

Courtesy Element Pure Live

Second Place: North Coast – Gelonade Hash Rosin Vape Pod

Courtesy North Coast

Third Place: Five Star Extracts – Black Cherry Trop Nug Run Sugar Sauce Vape

Courtesy Five Star Extracts

AU Distillate Vapes

First Place: Workers Cannabis – Unicorn Piss Vape

Courtesy Workers Cannabis

Second Place: North Cannabis Co – Traverse City Cherry Punch Cart

Courtesy North Cannabis Co

Third Place: Church x Local Grove – Nitroux Vape

Courtesy Church

AU Non-Solvent Concentrates

First Place: Pressure Pack x North Coast – Blue Zorbet Hash Rosin

Courtesy Pressure Pack

Second Place: LightSky Farms – Grape Breath Live Rosin

Courtesy LightSky Farms

Third Place: Society C – Pastries Live Rosin

Courtesy Society C

AU Solvent Concentrates

First Place: HumbleBee x Exotic Matter – Papaya Live Resin

Courtesy HumbleBee

Second Place: Cannabee Extracts – Tahitian Sunset Terp Diamonds

Courtesy Cannabee Extracts

Third Place: Element x Pro Gro – Sherb Cream Pie Live Resin

Courtesy Element

AU Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: North Coast x Pressure Pack – Lemon Rain Infused Donut Pre-Roll

Courtesy North Coast

Second Place: Uplyfted – Grape Gas Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy Uplyfted

Third Place: Crude Boys – King Kong Black Widow Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy Crude Boys

AU Non-Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: North Coast x Pressure Pack – Permanent Marker 2g Cannon

Courtesy North Coast

Second Place: Uplyfted – Super Runtz Pre-Roll

Courtesy Uplyfted

Third Place: LocalGrove – Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll

Courtesy LocalGrove

AU Infused Flower + Moonrocks

First Place: Crude Boys – Hans Solo Funk Frosted Buds

Courtesy Crude Boys

Second Place: Cannabee Extracts – Laughing Gas Moonrocks

Courtesy Cannabee Extracts

Third Place: Freshy Fine – Motorbreath Moonrocks

Courtesy Freshy Fine

AU Hybrid Flower

First Place: MI Loud Farms – Garlic Cocktail

Courtesy MI Loud Farms

Second Place: Stone Depot – Cap Junky

Courtesy Stone Depot

Third Place: Pro Gro – Moonbow #12

Courtesy Pro Gro

AU Sativa Flower

First Place: High Level Health – Blue Skunk

Courtesy High Level Health

Second Place: Pressure Pack – Orange Bomb

Courtesy Pressure Pack

Third Place: LocalGrove – Black Marshmallow

Courtesy LocalGrove

AU Indica Flower

First Place: Society C – Spritzer

Courtesy Society C

Second Place: Higher Love – Tokyo Drip

Courtesy Higher Love

Third Place: LocalGrove – Count Chunkula

Courtesy LocalGrove

If you want to compare results to previous competition winners, check out our winning results from 2022 and 2021 as well! You can look forward to even more People’s Choice Edition news and announcements at Cannabiscup.com.