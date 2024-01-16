The Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition 2023

The long-awaited High Times Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition 2023 results are finally here! It’s been eight months since we announced our return to explore the Beaver State, and the wait has finally ended.

It’s an especially unique return too, given that technically we haven’t been back to check out Oregon’s plethora of offerings since our People’s Choice Edition cup was announced in July 2020, and results were published in January 2021.

That all being said, a lot has changed since our last in-person cannabis cup event in Oregon, which was held in 2019 (remember the pandemic? It feels like a fever dream now). Back then, we were seeing popular strains Ice Cream Cake, Sundae Driver, Ghost Train Haze, Forbidden Fruit in the winner’s list. Concentrates included a handful of gorgeous diamonds, live resin sauce, sugar, and so much more. (And for edibles lovers, who can forget marshmallow bon-bons, infused lemonade, and fudge.)

Then the 2020 Oregon People’s Choice Edition results showed in early 2021. We had to shift some of our planned dates due to devastating wildfires that ravaged the area at the time, but crowd favorite winners were strains such as Strawberry Guava, MAC1, Motorbreath, Blueberry Muffins, and Mimosa that took home awards. Brands like Deschutes Growery, PDX Organics, and Decibel Farms took home multiple awards in categories for flower, while concentrate trends included delicious live rosin and solventless hash rosin. Our edibles category expanded that year, so there were many more crowd favorite chocolates, caramels, gummies, brownies, and cookies.

It’s been nearly two years since we’ve asked the good people of Oregon to meticulously rank some of their state’s best products. Now check out the new generation of winners, from returning fan favorites to brand new competitors that seriously impressed our judges.

Indica Flower

First Place: Culture Farms x Backpack Boyz – Lemon Cherry Roze

Second Place: Green Clover Farms – Sour Pistachio

Third Place: Eastwood Gardens – Runtz Horchata

Sativa Flower

First Place: Pruf Cultivar – Jack Herer

Second Place: Trichome Farms – Black Widow

Third Place: Eastwood Gardens – Lemon Royale

Hybrid Flower

First Place: Earl Baker – Super Buff Cherry

Second Place: Pruf Cultivar – Blue Apricot Sherbet

Third Place: Culture Farms – Watermelon Gelato

Non-Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Trichome Farms – Forbidden Fruit Gelato Pre-roll

Second Place: Decibel Farms – Apple Slapz #3 Pre-Roll

Third Place: Lit Sticks by PDX Organix – Orange Julius Pre-Roll

Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Portland Heights – 1G Moonrock Slims Blue Lambo Infused Pre-Roll

Second Place: Shadowbox Farms – Douggie Infused Blunt

Third Place: Casbah Hash – Hashish Infused Joint

Solvent Concentrates

First Place: Capital Cannabis – Guava Pie Live Batter

Second Place: Dr. Jolly’s x 54 Green Acres – Green Dragon Live Resin

Third Place: NW Kind – Lemon Meringue Diamonds & Sauce

Non-Solvent Concentrates

First Place: Bonsai Farms – Cherry Pie x GG4 Live Rosin

Second Place: Cascade Valley Cannabis – Apples & Bananas Live Rosin

Third Place: Decibel Dabs – Citrus Palisade #2 Live Rosin

Vape Pens & Cartridges

First Place: Dr. Jolly’s x Sol Cultivations – Orange Cream Live Resin Vape

Second Place: Calyx Crafts – Fat Burger Live Resin Liquid Diamonds All-in-One Vape

Third Place: Buddies – Mt Hood Magic Liquid Diamonds Buddies Pod System

Edibles: Gummies & Fruit Chews

First Place: Smokiez – Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews

Second Place: Electric Lettuce – Summer Edition Cosmic Pop Gummies

Third Place: Nelson & Co. Organics – Strawberry Carefree Jellies

Edibles: Non-Gummies

First Place: Yamba Floss – Blueberry & Strawberry Cotton Candy

Second Place: Hapy Kitchen – Toffee Crunch Blondie

Third Place: Quality Drugs – Fall Edition Variety Pack Cannabis Infused Caramels

Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules

First Place: High Desert Pure – Fast-Acting Mango Nano Chill Elixir

Second Place: Fruit Lust Flavorz – Strawberry Nano Tech Syrup

Third Place: Peak – Rescue Rub

2023 was a huge year for the High Times Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice Edition. In total, we celebrated the results of six competitions in Michigan, SoCal, Illinois, New Mexico, in addition to Oregon, as well as our annual Hemp Cup.

That’s just the beginning. 2024 is looking to be a great year as well with our Massachusetts and Arizona People’s Choice Edition competitions well underway. Plus, we have a few more cups announcements soon to come, so keep an eye out for more news in the near future.

A special thank you to our partners and sponsors!