High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2023

We’re excited to see the product lineup as it begins to develop, but we’re even more excited to announce that we have pumped our number of categories to 20 this year—that’s three more categories than last year! This year we welcome the expansion of Solvent Gummies and Non-Solvent Gummies to the Edibles categories. We’ve also expanded our Medical categories as well to include Medical Concentrates and Medical Infused Pre-Rolls, but you can check out the whole list in its entirety here:

Entry Categories

Rec Indica Flower (4 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Sativa Flower (4 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Hybrid Flower (4 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Pre-Rolls (3 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Infused Pre-Rolls (2 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Solvent Concentrates (2 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Non-Solvent Concentrates (2 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges (2 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Non-Distillate Vape Pens & Cartridges (2 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Edibles: Solvent Gummies (3 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Edibles: Non-Solvent Gummies (3 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Edibles: Non-Gummies (3 entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Rec Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals (3 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Adult-Use) Medical Indica Flower (4 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) Medical Sativa Flower (4 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) Medical Hybrid Flower (4 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) Medical Pre-Rolls (4 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) Medical Concentrates (4 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) Medical Infused Pre-Rolls (4 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility) Medical Edibles (3 Entries Max per Company) (State-Licensed Medical-Facility)

The winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022 revealed an outstanding selection of products well-known throughout The Great Lakes State. Brands and companies such as Pro-Gro, FLWRpot, Local Grove, and Canna Boys were just a few of the winners. Feel free to check out the winners from 2021 as well, and you can also look back at the winners of our in-person cannabis cups between 2015-2019.

Can’t wait to get started? Neither can we! Participation for the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2023 begins on between March 20-30 as the window for submissions. Just in time for 4/20, we’ll have kits available starting on April 15 at participating locations. We’ll give our honored judges just over two months to properly sample and review all of the submissions in their kit, with a deadline of June 25. Finally, just a few weeks after that, we’ll announce the winners on July 9.

Winners receive the coveted High Times Cannabis Cup trophy, a longtime symbol of quality in the cannabis community. It was designed by Alex and Allyson Grey, made from zinc and 24k gold plating.

Judges will analyze the products in their kits through a variety of criteria. For Flower, Pre-rolls, Vape Pens, and Concentrates, judges will take note of a product’s aesthetics, aroma/scent, taste/flavor profile, burnability, effects/effectiveness, and terpene profile. Edibles have a slightly different list of considerations, including packaging and labeling. Finally, Topicals, Tinctures + Capsules judges are asked to review the “ease of use” in addition to other criteria.

Because the competition includes both recreational and medical products, the entry requirements differ slightly. From maximum weight limits on products and number of units submitted, we highly recommend that interested participants who want to submit their products adhere to the following requirements:

Entry Requirements

Recreational:

Flower: (228) 1g units. We will not accept any 3.5g entries.

Pre-Rolls & Infused Pre-Rolls: (228) units. Pre-Rolls will be capped at 2g flower-only each.

Infused Pre-Rolls will be capped at 3g flower-equivalency or 1g concentrate-equivalency each by METRC equations.

Concentrates & Vape Pens: (228) .5g units. We will not accept any 1g entries. Batteries required for Carts.

Edibles: (100) units with 100mg THC max.

Sublinguals, Capsules, Tinctures + Topicals: (60) units with 500mg THC max.

Medical:

Flower: (228) 1g units. We will not accept any 3.5g entries.

Pre-Rolls & Infused Pre-Rolls: (100) units: Pre-Rolls will be capped at 2g flower-only each.

Infused Pre-Rolls will be capped at 5g flower-equivalency or 5g concentrate-equivalency each by METRC equations.

Concentrates & Vape Pens: (100) .5g units. We will not accept any 1g entries. Batteries required for Carts.

Edibles: (100) units with 200mg THC max.

The cost of entry is set at $250 for one entry and $100 each for two (both non-refundable); for entries of three or more, it’s $100 each but the deposits per entry are refundable. If you’re interested in sponsoring the event, there are varied levels of sponsorship including Presenting Sponsorship, Silver Sponsorships, Bronze Sponsorships, and General Sponsorships.

Michigan really came out of the gates strong at last year’s Cup, so we can’t wait to see what these local brands bring to the table this year.

A huge thank you to our official intake partner Green Pharm.

Questions? Email Competition@hightimes.com.