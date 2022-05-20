Just Announced – High Times Cannabis Cup Alaska: People’s Choice Edition 2022

The High Times People’s Choice competition has been accepted with open arms across the country in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, and Southern California, and now we’re proud to announce that our newest cannabis cup competition will be uniting the many unique products in Alaska! The state is already home to a burgeoning cannabis industry, and it’s a verifiable gold rush of unique products to experience.

Products can be submitted for consideration at Enlighten in Anchorage, Alaska between August 10-12. Kits will be sold starting on August 27 (first come, first serve availability). Judges will have until October 9 to check out and review everything Alaska cannabis companies have to offer, and the winners of the cup will be announced on October 16 through a digital awards show.

For those who want to submit their products for competition, one entry is set at $250, and two entries will be $100 each—both of which are non-refundable. However, three or more entries is $100 each and refundable when all entries are successfully submitted.

High Times Cannabis Cup Alaska: People’s Choice Edition 2022 will feature 10 categories: Indica Flower (28 total slots available; maximum three entries per company), Sativa Flower (28 total slots available; three per company), Hybrid Flower (28 total slots available; three per company), NON-Infused Pre-Rolls (14 total slots available; two per company), Infused Pre-Rolls and Infused Flower (14 total slots available; two per company), Concentrates (14 total slots available; two per company), Vape Pens & Cartridges (14 total slots available; one per company), Edibles: Gummies (28 total slots available; three per company), Edibles: Non-Gummies (28 total slots available; three per company), and Topicals + Tinctures + Capsules (11 total slots available; two per company).

But of course, there are certain requirements to keep in mind for all submission categories. Flower must be submitted as one gram in weight as individually packaged and labeled units (we will not accept any 3.5 gram submissions). Pre-rolls should be individually packaged and labeled, with non-infused pre-rolls capped at a 2g flower-equivalency each. Infused pre-rolls and infused flower should also be individually packaged and labeled, with infused products being capped at 1 gram net weight and a maximum of 400mg THC each. Concentrates and Vape Pens must be .5 grams, each individually packaged and labeled (no 1 gram units will be accepted) and batteries are required for carts. Finally, Edibles should be individually packaged and labeled, and contain no more than 50mg of THC (100mg THC entries will not be accepted).

Once the judges have submitted their feedback, we’ll announce the first place winners that have earned themselves the renowned High Times Cannabis Cup trophy—an honorable award that proves that their product rises above the rest of the competition. The trophy, which was designed by Alex and Allyson Grey, is made of zinc and 24K gold plating. First place winners will also be given a full page advertisement in High Times magazine, a complete report of the competition scores and comment feedback, winner decals to place on your product packaging, a mention in our online article featuring the winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Alaska: People’s Choice Edition 2022 (as well as being recorded as a winner on cannabiscup.com) and of course, inclusion of the winning brands for each category on High Times social media channels (shared on the High Times timeline, story and story highlights).

Second place winners will receive a silver medal made of pewter and a silver ribbon with your winning category inscribed on it, as well as a half-page advertisement in High Times magazine, second place art assets for product packaging (along with all of the aforementioned judge’s report, and inclusion of the win online and on social media).

Third place winners will receive a bronze medal, made from pewter and bronze plating, with a matching bronze ribbon and the winning category inscribed on it, and a half-page advertisement in High Times magazine as well.

Even the products that do not win first, second, or third place in their respective categories can win in other ways. All products and brands will be included and tagged on social media in order to support Alaskan cannabis companies and everything they bring to the table. During our Awards Show, we also do a shout-out and thank all competitors for participating in our competition. Best of all, the High Times Report is available upon request, should you like to learn more about what the judges thought of your product, and where it is ranked through our scoring system.

All products must be licensed by AMCO and we cannot accept caregiver product.

www.cannabiscup.com