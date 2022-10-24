Organizing each of our High Times People’s Choice Cannabis Cups is no easy feat. We announced the arrival of the first People’s Choice competition for Alaska back in May, and with the efforts of our incredible team, we wrangled up some of the best local products and prepared them for you, the people, to judge.
The competition was fierce, and we carefully calculated our most recent voting data to award points based on a number of important factors, including taste, smell, and effects. It’s a cannasseur’s dream to be able to experience such a wide variety of great products that Alaska has to offer, all in one place.
Now, the people have spoken once again! Check the results of the winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Alaska: People’s Choice Edition 2022. Did your favorite product make the cut? Are you an out-of-towner looking to check out Alaska wares? From indica flower to pre-rolls, edibles, and so much more, we’re proud to present the latest winners of the High Times Cannabis People’s Choice competition.
Indica Flower
First Place: High North – Black Koffee
Second Place: Enlighten Gardens – OGKB 2.1
Third Place: Cannabaska – Ghost OG
Sativa Flower
First Place: AM Delight x Moose Gardens – Chem Dog
Second Place: Parallel 64 – Buddha
Third Place: High North – Blood Orange
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Flower Mountain Farms – Super Boof
Second Place: Cannabaska – Oreoz
Third Place: Good Cannabis – Gorilla Glue #4
Non-Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Good Cannabis – Blaze Orange King Pre-Roll
Second Place: Tanana Herb Co – Coco Haze Pre-Roll
Third Place: Enlighten Gardens – Tropicana Cherry Pre-Roll
Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Enlighten Extracts – The Ring of Fire Infused Pre-Roll
Second Place: Great Northern Cannabis – Critical Hit Infused Pre-Roll
Third Place: Einstein Labs – 10 Second Amnesia Caviar Joint
Concentrates & Extracts
First Place: Refine Alaska – Royal Gorilla Loud Resin
Second Place: AKO Farms – Yerbert x Rainbow Belts Sugar Wax
Third Place: G2 – Honey Banana Badder
Vape Pens & Cartridges
First Place: Einstein Labs – Obsession Distillate Vape
Second Place: Frog Mountain – Apple Sherbet E Sirius Pod
Third Place: Canamo – Fruity Pebbles OG Sauce E-Stick
Edibles: Gummies
First Place: Dosed Edibles Alaska – Watermelon Gummies
Second Place: Canamo – Sour Strawberry Gummies
Third Place: Stoney Moose Kitchens – Key Lime Gummy Squares
Edibles: Non-Gummies
First Place: Great Northern Cannabis – North Infusions Milk Chocolate Bar
Second Place: Stoney Moose Kitchens – Moose Nugz
Third Place: Enlighten Extracts – Chocolate Chip Cookie with Peanut Butter
