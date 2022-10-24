Organizing each of our High Times People’s Choice Cannabis Cups is no easy feat. We announced the arrival of the first People’s Choice competition for Alaska back in May, and with the efforts of our incredible team, we wrangled up some of the best local products and prepared them for you, the people, to judge.

The competition was fierce, and we carefully calculated our most recent voting data to award points based on a number of important factors, including taste, smell, and effects. It’s a cannasseur’s dream to be able to experience such a wide variety of great products that Alaska has to offer, all in one place.

Now, the people have spoken once again! Check the results of the winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Alaska: People’s Choice Edition 2022. Did your favorite product make the cut? Are you an out-of-towner looking to check out Alaska wares? From indica flower to pre-rolls, edibles, and so much more, we’re proud to present the latest winners of the High Times Cannabis People’s Choice competition.

Indica Flower

First Place: High North – Black Koffee

Courtesy of High North

Second Place: Enlighten Gardens – OGKB 2.1

Courtesy of Enlighten Gardens

Third Place: Cannabaska – Ghost OG

Courtesy of Cannabaska

Sativa Flower

First Place: AM Delight x Moose Gardens – Chem Dog

Courtesy of AM Delight

Second Place: Parallel 64 – Buddha

Courtesy of Parallel 64

Third Place: High North – Blood Orange

Courtesy of High North

Hybrid Flower

First Place: Flower Mountain Farms – Super Boof

Courtesy of Flower Mountain Farms

Second Place: Cannabaska – Oreoz

Courtesy of Cannabaska

Third Place: Good Cannabis – Gorilla Glue #4

Courtesy of Good Cannabis

Non-Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Good Cannabis – Blaze Orange King Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Good Cannabis

Second Place: Tanana Herb Co – Coco Haze Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Tanana Herb Co

Third Place: Enlighten Gardens – Tropicana Cherry Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Enlighten Gardens

Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Enlighten Extracts – The Ring of Fire Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Enlighten Extracts

Second Place: Great Northern Cannabis – Critical Hit Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy of Great Northern Cannabis

Third Place: Einstein Labs – 10 Second Amnesia Caviar Joint

Courtesy of Einstein Labs

Concentrates & Extracts

First Place: Refine Alaska – Royal Gorilla Loud Resin

Courtesy of Refine Alaska

Second Place: AKO Farms – Yerbert x Rainbow Belts Sugar Wax

Courtesy of AKO Farms

Third Place: G2 – Honey Banana Badder

Courtesy of G2

Vape Pens & Cartridges

First Place: Einstein Labs – Obsession Distillate Vape

Courtesy of Einstein Labs

Second Place: Frog Mountain – Apple Sherbet E Sirius Pod

Courtesy of Frog Mountain

Third Place: Canamo – Fruity Pebbles OG Sauce E-Stick

Edibles: Gummies

First Place: Dosed Edibles Alaska – Watermelon Gummies

Courtesy of Dosed Edibles Alaska

Second Place: Canamo – Sour Strawberry Gummies

Courtesy of Canamo

Third Place: Stoney Moose Kitchens – Key Lime Gummy Squares

Courtesy of Stoney Moose Kitchens

Edibles: Non-Gummies

First Place: Great Northern Cannabis – North Infusions Milk Chocolate Bar

Courtesy of Great Northern Cannabis

Second Place: Stoney Moose Kitchens – Moose Nugz

Courtesy of Stoney Moose Kitchens

Third Place: Enlighten Extracts – Chocolate Chip Cookie with Peanut Butter

Courtesy of Enlighten Extracts

