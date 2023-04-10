CBD, Rare Cannabinoid Cannabidivarin Show Great Promise for Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder affects millions of people across the globe, and there is a real need for new medications that can help with the social and behavioral challenges associated with it. A compound found in hemp and cannabis, cannabidivarin (CBDV), shows great promise in preclinical animal models of autism spectrum disorder and is currently being tested on 100 children. The main areas that CBDV shows potential for are: improving sociability, motor coordination, and short-term memory, while decreasing irritability and repetitive movements. CBDV is also being examined for seizures, muscular dystrophy, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In this article, we will explain what CBDV is, describe studies on CBDV as well as CBD and autism, and where to find safe, lab-tested CBDV for sale.

What is CBDV?

Hemp and cannabis plants contain more than 100 cannabinoids. These are active compounds that are each believed to offer unique effects and benefits as they interact with the human endocannabinoid system. The best-known cannabinoids are non-psychoactive CBD (cannabidiol) and psychoactive THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). The dozens of other cannabinoids are called “rare” or “minor” cannabinoids because they occur in much smaller quantities.

CBDV is a rare cannabinoid that is a homolog, or slightly different version, of CBD oil.

CBD offers relief from stress, discomfort, and may improve focus and sleep patterns. CBD has been approved by the FDA for use against seizures and also shows promise for aiding some of the symptoms of autism.

CBDV shows similar potential to CBD for seizures, stress resilience, and relieving inflammation. In addition, CBDV studies show that it may normalize brain function and behavior in people with autism, positively affecting sociability, memory, sleep, and reducing irritability and compulsive behaviors. Scroll down for links to scientific studies on CBDV and CBD for autism, ADHD and more.

Autism symptoms and prevalence

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) refers to a wide range of conditions characterized by social, behavioral and speech challenges, repetitive behaviors, and sometimes includes sensory sensitivities, anxiety, irritability, impulsivity, and sleep disruption. Signs of autism usually appear by 2 or 3 years of age, and, while various therapies can help symptoms, there is no cure.

The FDA has only approved two anti-psychotic medications for treating irritability associated with autism spectrum disorder, but they also carry serious risks of side effects. Antidepressants, anti-anxiety and other drugs are often also prescribed.

The number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder is alarming and continues to rise yearly. In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control reported that one in 44 American children was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland reported that more than one in every 25 school age children have autism.

Clinical Trial of CBDV for Autism Spectrum Disorder

With so many children, adults, families, and caregivers affected by autism, there is a clear need for safe, new medications.

CBDV oil has shown great potential for treating autism symptoms in preclinical research (repetitive behaviors, irritability, sociability, quality of life etc.) and is now being examined for safety and efficacy in children with autism. This clinical trial is being carried out on 100 children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 18 years old with a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. The primary aim of the study is to determine the effects of CBDV on irritability in children with autism.

Animal Studies on CBDV for Autism

The clinical trial on CBDV for autism in children is being carried out due to the positive results from the following preclinical experiments on CBDV. Click on the hyperlinked text to learn more about CBDV and autism studies and other research.

This 2019 study on CBDV in a mouse model of autism found that CBDV benefits include improved sociability and short-term memory, as well as reduced compulsive self-grooming and repetitive movements. High doses of CBDV were found to be very effective in restoring brain signaling with the researchers writing that the study of CBDV for autism “provides preclinical evidence in support of the ability of CBDV to ameliorate behavioral abnormalities resembling the core and associated symptoms of ASD.”

CBDV effects on brain excitement and inhibition in adults with and without autism spectrum disorder were studied in this 2019 experiment. Researchers reported that “CBDV can ‘shift’ subcortical levels of the brain’s primary excitatory metabolite glutamate” in both normal and autistic brains. The scientists suggested that future studies examine the effect of CBDV on autism behavior and determine if CBDV could offer a potential clinical treatment for the disorder.

Researchers found that CBDV may normalize brain function in people with autism in this 2021 study. One large dose of CBDV influenced the brain chemistry in adult autistic patients, altering it toward neurotypical function. They encouraged future studies to see if the reduction in hyper-connectivity to normal levels is accompanied by changes in autism symptoms.

CBDV has also been studied in a form of autism spectrum disorder known as Rett syndrome. In this mouse model of Rett syndrome, CBDV improved sociability, motor coordination, general health, and normalized brain weight.

In this separate rodent study of Rett syndrome, CBDV improved cognitive, neurological, and motor function and improved memory.

This clinical study is researching potential benefits of CBD and CBDV for ADHD.

CBDV oil is also being researched for potential benefits for muscular dystrophy. See this study on CBD, CBDV, and THCV for muscular dystrophy.

How To Take CBDV Oil

Although CBDV is similar to CBD, it naturally occurs in much smaller quantities in hemp and cannabis plants. This makes it far more difficult to extract and manufacture into a finished product than CBD oil.

In fact, it’s still so rare that only one company offers CBDV oil for sale in a finished product.

Rare Cannabinoid Company sells a pure CBDV oil tincture.

The oil contains a large amount of CBDV, 500mg, in certified organic MCT coconut oil. The CBDV oil tincture is almost flavorless, but does taste a little of hemp. It comes in a frosted brown bottle with a spray cap.

Rare Cannabinoid Company recommends taking several sprays of CBDV oil in the morning and evening as needed. Although it can be taken alone, CBDV oil, and other pure rare cannabinoids, work best when used to enhance a full or broad spectrum CBD or natural Delta-9-THC oil. These rich oils contain trace amounts of other minor cannabinoids and terpenes. By combining CBDV with a full or broad spectrum oil, one receives the benefits of the entourage effect. This means that when taken together, each cannabinoid has a greater effect than when its taken alone. In other words, the total is greater than the sum of its parts.

A full or broad spectrum CBD oil acts like a multivitamin, covering all health and wellness bases, while the rare cannabinoid, in this case CBDV, amplifies specific effects.

Make sure to speak to your doctor before trying CBD, CBDV, or any cannabinoids or supplements if you have or suspect you have a medical condition or are taking any medications.

CBDV vs CBD Oil for Autism

In addition to CBDV, there are also multiple studies on CBD for autism. While CBDV may hold unique benefits, CBD has shown positive effects in these experiments:

In this 2018 study 80% of parents with autistic children reported a decrease in problematic behaviors when taking CBD oil. The benefits were even more impressive given that none of the children had previously seen positive benefits from pharmaceutical medications.

This 2018 study on autistic children given CBD oil found: Self-injury and rage attacks improved in 67.6%. Hyperactivity symptoms improved in 68.4%. Sleep problems improved in 71.4%. Anxiety improved in 47.1%.

A 2019 study tested CBD for ADHD and autism and found improved outcomes for both conditions. All but one autistic patient benefited from taking CBD oil in the study.

A 2020 study looked at the potential of CBD for various neurological and mental health issues, including CBD for autism and CBD for ADHD. The researchers described CBD as easing symptoms of autism and ADHD as well as social anxiety disorder and schizophrenia.

Similar to the study on CBDV for autism in children, this ongoing CBD autism study, is looking at CBD oil’s effects on 70 children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder. The primary goal is to examine if CBD helps with irritability, aggressive behaviors, and anxiety.

Combining CBDV and CBD oil products

Fake CBDV products?

In researching this article, we did see other products listed as CBDV oil tinctures. However, upon inspection, they appear to be full spectrum CBD oils with very low amounts of CBDV. Due to its scarcity, CBDV oil is two to three times as expensive as premium CBD oils, so you want to be sure you are receiving the correct product.

So, how do you know who to trust?

First, always check for third-party lab test results and actually read them. Make sure the test was done on the correct, finished product and compare the weight of cannabinoids or terpenes to the weight of the product. It’s frightening how often we find lab reports for ingredients, not finished products, or reports that show only trace amounts of a rare cannabinoid in a product claiming to primarily contain that compound. We’ve even seen completely different cannabinoids listed than those on the product packaging (specifically cheap Delta-8-THC marketed as expensive appetite suppressing THCV!).

In this case, the lab reports we looked at for other brands allegedly selling CBDV oil contained very large amounts of CBD but very little CBDV and a couple did not have any lab reports.

In addition to double checking the lab report, you should check that products are made in a cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) – certified facility. Safe, legal products are often sold both online and in high quality brick-and-mortar natural health food stores, department stores, natural health clinics, spas etc. (not just gas stations!)

As the prohibition of cannabis and hemp eases, we hope there will be more robust clinical trials of CBDV for autism as well as other cannabinoids and ailments.

