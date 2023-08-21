First Annual Cultivate Festival, a Celebration of Cannabis Culture, Comes to Chicago’s West Loop

Chicago, a city known for its rich musical heritage and progressive spirit, is about to witness an extraordinary event that will redefine the intersection of music, cannabis, and community. Organizers are thrilled to unveil Cultivate, the first-ever three-day cannabis music festival produced by Turnstyle Productions and Riot Fest. This groundbreaking collaboration, in partnership with the Last Prisoner Project, promises an unparalleled experience that has never been seen before. Cultivate will take place from August 25th to 27th at The Nursery, a cutting-edge venue adjacent to the Green Line stop at 1800 W Lake Street.

Chicago rapper and cannabis brand leader Vic Mensa will be joining the Cultivate lineup, where he will do a short intro set before GZA’s performance of Liquid Swords, as well as a full after party show at the nearby Cobra Lounge. Last summer, Mensa launched 93 Boyz, the first Chicago-based, Black-owned brand in the recreational cannabis industry.

Cultivate stands as a testament to the power of music and the transformative potential of the cannabis movement. This trailblazing festival aims to celebrate both the cultural significance of cannabis and the vibrancy of Chicago’s music scene. By teaming up with the Last Prisoner Project, an esteemed non-profit organization fighting for the release of individuals incarcerated for non-violent cannabis offenses, Cultivate seeks to create awareness, drive advocacy, and foster positive change within the community.

The artist lineup for Cultivate boasts an impressive array of musical talent that spans genres and captivates audiences. Headlining the festival will be the legendary GZA, founding member of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan. GZA’s lyrical genius and powerful stage presence will undoubtedly elevate the festival to new heights, delivering an unforgettable performance.

Joining GZA will be a diverse roster of acclaimed artists, including the psychedelic sounds of Crumb, the infectious energy of Lucky Boys Confusion, and the reggae-infused melodies of Julian Marley. These incredible acts, along with a carefully curated selection of emerging and established artists, promise to create an immersive sonic journey that resonates with attendees.

In addition to the musical offerings, Cultivate will provide a range of engaging experiences and educational opportunities. The festival will also feature workshops, panel discussions, and art installations, offering a holistic experience that celebrates the intersection of music, cannabis, and community. Plus! All 3 days: Catch a shuttle from the festival to Dispensary 33 to pick up.

For more information, visit ChicagoCultivate.com

Courtesy Cultivate Festival

Cultivate Festival Full Line-up

8/25

Crumb

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Murphy’s Law

Lucky BC

Mac Sabbath

8/26

The Record Company

Graveyard (Exclusive U.S. performance)

Black Lips

The Pharcyde

Brant Bjork

Dry Reef

8/27

GZA w/ The Funky Nomads (Performing Liquid Swords), intro’d by Vic Mensa

Julian Marley and the Uprising

Fishbone

Afroman

Earthless

The Crombies

Holiday Highball

AFTER PARTY FOLLOWING THE FEST WITH VIC MENSA AT COBRA LOUNGE! TICKET INFO AVAILABLE SOON.

We have a special offer for all High Times readers, a buy one get one free ticket offer. The buy one get one free ticket code is: WEEDISTIGHT