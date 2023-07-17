Grow Lights: Why Buying New Is Almost Always the Best Option

Most likely, you have experienced the uncertainty and skepticism that goes along with shopping for a used car. Can you trust the salesman? Is the report of previous repairs truly accurate? Is it really true that it sat in a garage unused most of the time? Even with today’s data-driven vehicle information services, a consumer can never be absolutely certain of what might be wrong in the innards of a used automobile. When shopping for grow lights, cannabis growers should maintain a similar skepticism.

In today’s challenging business environment, used or previously owned cannabis grow lighting bulbs and systems seem to be popping up for sale everywhere. But are the low prices on these used systems and bulbs too good to be true – or could there be hidden costs that go unnoticed? If there is a lighting failure – who do you call? Will the used equipment meet the needs of your specific facility? Can you trust the future of your cannabis operation on someone else’s discarded property?

Although it is often painful to recognize, the old maxim about business is often true: “You’ve gotta spend money to make money.” The truth is you can never know for certain if the used lights you purchase will be the best answer for your lighting needs. If you buy the wrong used car, you could wind up stranded on the side of the road. But if you buy the wrong used lighting equipment, you could end up losing your business.

“They’ve never been used. What could go wrong?”

There are horror stories from cultivators of having to throw out rows of plants because lighting fixtures were mounted too close, or entire operations were ruined by extended power outages due to faulty surge protection. These are the concerns that keep growers awake all night – but with used equipment there’s an even greater concern: What happens if something unexpected does go wrong?

There is so much depending on the quality and reliability of a lighting system, that choosing lights can be a stressful experience. Why amplify the stress level by purchasing used equipment that lacks an accountable partner that can provide expert advice on installation and help if something malfunctions? At the end of the day, you want to buy from a reputable company that understands you are exchanging more than just your money. You are trusting that what you are getting will be reliable and function exactly as you need. Spectrum King LED operates off of this understanding, and is the main reason why its proprietary technology has evolved throughout the years to become the best choice for LED lighting solutions.

No room for error

To stay in business in today’s competitive cannabis industry, you cannot cut corners. The reality is, in order to survive businesses need to be at the top of their game. The talk has to be backed up by the walk. There are many lighting companies that tout high ratings and long lifespans that ultimately do not live up to the hype. Buying used equipment manufactured from these companies will leave you faltering. Time and time again, Spectrum King LED has demonstrated that a high-quality product, backed by expert advice and a commitment to service is well worth the investment.

The Phoenix line is a testament to just that. Backed by a team of expert engineers, Spectrum King LED has built a light that is nearly perfect – thanks in large part to the quality of each component that goes into every fixture:

Diodes : With a PPE rating of 2.75, these are the highest quality diodes on the market. As one of the few lights on the market with a PPE over 2.0, you can be sure that your product is receiving the highest output possible.

: With a PPE rating of 2.75, these are the highest quality diodes on the market. As one of the few lights on the market with a PPE over 2.0, you can be sure that your product is receiving the highest output possible. IP rating : With an IP 65 rating, these lights are “Considered to be perfect for domestic and commercial use, IP65 rating gives complete protection against foreign bodies and water jets.”

: With an IP 65 rating, these lights are “Considered to be perfect for domestic and commercial use, IP65 rating gives complete protection against foreign bodies and water jets.” Dual surge protection: Spectrum King LED has pioneered surge immunity on both the driver and LED board to provide the ultimate protection for your lights and facility.

Designed for the long haul

It would be easy for Spectrum King LED to sell this product knowing it will perform and leave it at that. But that is not the company’s style. Instead, every sale is treated as a chance to build a new relationship. The company prides itself on changing the way customer service is managed. As a result, Spectrum King LED works beyond the sale to help with troubleshooting and further guidance, enabling customers to get the most out of their operation. It is no secret that there is a lot that goes into running a successful grow, which is why Spectrum King LED has an experienced team of individuals who are available to help design lighting maps, configure lighting fixtures and assist in climate control and other facility functions. It is this attention to quality that runs throughout all operations so that nothing is left to chance, because after all, the longevity of a product is reflected in the company that produces it.

So when the numbers positively align with the company and the work they are doing, you know something is right. Currently, Spectrum King LED has a defect tolerance of .03%, which means that out of a thousand units sold, they see an average of only two or three fixtures with any reported issues. That is kind of a big deal – the trust in the product is well earned.

Over the last decade, LED technology has come a long way, and it is no wonder why its popularity has skyrocketed. But as we all know, when something becomes “trendy,” quality tends to take a hit as more companies enter a market they are not necessarily ready to serve. The good news Spectrum King LED has made the choice as easy as possible because with a track record of zero defects and zero returns, it is pretty obvious where you should put your trust. Visit https://spectrumkingled.com/ to see for yourself why Spectrum King LED is the best choice in LED lighting solutions.