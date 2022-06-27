The Winners of the Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022

Congratulations to the winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022, the BIGGEST Cannabis Cup in High Times history! The competition was fierce, which is no surprise since Michigan is one of the most quickly growing cannabis markets in the country. Over 30 participating dispensaries offered the People’s Choice judge’s kit this year, from Crystal Falls and Traverse City to Kalamazoo and Detroit. This year’s competition also made history as the largest pool of judge participants that we’ve seen so far.
The judges were provided with a captivating selection of unique entries to the market. Michigan cannabis producers have made quite the name for themselves by creating some of the most impressive cannabis products in a wide variety of categories, both for recreational and medical consumption.
AU Indica Flower
First Place: Society C – Spritzer
Second Place: Pro Gro – Garlic Breath
Third Place: Pressure Pack – Super Pure Runtz
Medical Indica Flower
First Place: Local Grove – Brain Stew
Second Place: Pro Gro – Cherry Lime Runtz
Third Place: Flower Power – Sherb Cake
AU Sativa Flower
First Place: Hypha – Tropical Runtz
Second Place: Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon
Third Place: Dutch Touch Genetics – Lilac Diesel
Medical Sativa Flower
First Place: Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon
Second Place: Local Grove – Ice Cream Cake
Third Place: Heavyweight Heads – Sunfuel
AU Hybrid Flower
First Place: FLWRpot – Tropicana Cherry
Second Place: Kai Cannabis – Tropicanna Cherry
Third Place: Local Grove – Runtz
Medical Hybrid Flower
First Place: Local Grove – Runtz
Second Place: Pro Gro – Moonbow #112
Third Place: Canna Boys – Zhits Fire
AU Non-Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Canna Boys – Zhits Fire Cannonz
Second Place: Hyman – Soñando Handcraft Pre-Roll
Third Place: Pressure Pack – Zerbert Pre-Roll
AU Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Element x Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon Live Resin Joint
Second Place: North Coast x Pressure Pack x Mitten Canna – Rainbow Melonz Rosin Donut
Third Place: Packwoods – Animal Cookie Infused Pre-Roll
Medical Pre-Rolls
First Place: Canna Boys – Zhits Fire Cannonz
Second Place: North Coast x LSF – Electric Peanut Butter Cookie Joint
Third Place: Pressure Pack – Jet Fuel Gelato Pre-Roll
Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Element x Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon Live Resin
Second Place: Uplift’N – Half & Half Raspberry Parfait Solvent Diamonds & Live Resin
Third Place: Society C – Gummiez Live Resin Badder
Non-Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Glorious Cannabis Co. x Superior Solventless – PebbleZ Live Rosin
Second Place: Fresh Coast x Hypha – Tropical Runtz Live Rosin
Third Place: North Coast x Pro Gro – Rainbow Beltz Rosin
Distillate Vape Pens
First Place: Church x Pressure Pack – Super Pure Runtz Distillate Vape
Second Place: Rove – Skywalker Indica Distillate Vape
Third Place: The Clear – Grapevine Vape Cart
Non-Distillate Vape Pens
First Place: Binske – Puna Orange Live Resin Cart
Second Place: North Coast x Kai – Orange Push Pop Rosin Vape
Third Place: Element Pure Live x High Level Health – Grape Breath Live Resin Cart
Rec Edible: Gummies
First Place: Afternoon Delite – Blue Lemonade Gummies
Second Place: KIVA – Wild Cherry Camino Gummies
Third Place: Choice – Cherry Berry Gummies
Rec Edible: Non-Gummies
First Place: KIVA – Milk and Cookies Terra Bites
Second Place: High Life Farms – Red, White & Boom Royal Chocolate Bar
Third Place: Banned – Oatmeal Cream Pie
Medical Edibles
First Place: Afternoon Delite x Kola Farms – Starberry Gummies
Second Place: UBaked – Blueberry and Maple Bar
Third Place: Banned – Oatmeal Cream Pie
Topicals, Tinctures, Capsules + Sublinguals
First Place: RISE – RSO + OG Kush Live Resin Sublingual Syringe
Second Place: Chill Medicated – Extreme X Pain Relief Body Rub
Third Place: Michigan Organic Rub – Vegan Capsules
Thank you to our partners and sponsors:
Exclusive Brands – Dispensary Partner
JK Logix
Rove
Pressure Pack
North Coast
High Life Farms
Chill Medicated
Hyman
Covert Cups
LivWell
Alvarez Cultivation
Nirvana Center
Superior Selections
Exclusive Brands