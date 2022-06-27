The Winners of the Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022

Congratulations to the winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022, the BIGGEST Cannabis Cup in High Times history! The competition was fierce, which is no surprise since Michigan is one of the most quickly growing cannabis markets in the country. Over 30 participating dispensaries offered the People’s Choice judge’s kit this year, from Crystal Falls and Traverse City to Kalamazoo and Detroit. This year’s competition also made history as the largest pool of judge participants that we’ve seen so far.

The judges were provided with a captivating selection of unique entries to the market. Michigan cannabis producers have made quite the name for themselves by creating some of the most impressive cannabis products in a wide variety of categories, both for recreational and medical consumption.

AU Indica Flower

First Place: Society C – Spritzer

Second Place: Pro Gro – Garlic Breath

Third Place: Pressure Pack – Super Pure Runtz

Medical Indica Flower

First Place: Local Grove – Brain Stew

Second Place: Pro Gro – Cherry Lime Runtz

Third Place: Flower Power – Sherb Cake

AU Sativa Flower

First Place: Hypha – Tropical Runtz

Second Place: Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon

Third Place: Dutch Touch Genetics – Lilac Diesel

Medical Sativa Flower

First Place: Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon

Second Place: Local Grove – Ice Cream Cake

Third Place: Heavyweight Heads – Sunfuel

AU Hybrid Flower

First Place: FLWRpot – Tropicana Cherry

Second Place: Kai Cannabis – Tropicanna Cherry

Third Place: Local Grove – Runtz

Medical Hybrid Flower

First Place: Local Grove – Runtz

Second Place: Pro Gro – Moonbow #112

Third Place: Canna Boys – Zhits Fire

AU Non-Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Canna Boys – Zhits Fire Cannonz

Second Place: Hyman – Soñando Handcraft Pre-Roll

Third Place: Pressure Pack – Zerbert Pre-Roll

AU Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Element x Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon Live Resin Joint

Second Place: North Coast x Pressure Pack x Mitten Canna – Rainbow Melonz Rosin Donut

Third Place: Packwoods – Animal Cookie Infused Pre-Roll

Medical Pre-Rolls

First Place: Canna Boys – Zhits Fire Cannonz

Second Place: North Coast x LSF – Electric Peanut Butter Cookie Joint

Third Place: Pressure Pack – Jet Fuel Gelato Pre-Roll

Solvent Concentrates

First Place: Element x Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon Live Resin

Second Place: Uplift’N – Half & Half Raspberry Parfait Solvent Diamonds & Live Resin

Third Place: Society C – Gummiez Live Resin Badder

Non-Solvent Concentrates

First Place: Glorious Cannabis Co. x Superior Solventless – PebbleZ Live Rosin

Second Place: Fresh Coast x Hypha – Tropical Runtz Live Rosin

Third Place: North Coast x Pro Gro – Rainbow Beltz Rosin

Distillate Vape Pens

First Place: Church x Pressure Pack – Super Pure Runtz Distillate Vape

Second Place: Rove – Skywalker Indica Distillate Vape

Third Place: The Clear – Grapevine Vape Cart

Non-Distillate Vape Pens

First Place: Binske – Puna Orange Live Resin Cart

Second Place: North Coast x Kai – Orange Push Pop Rosin Vape

Third Place: Element Pure Live x High Level Health – Grape Breath Live Resin Cart

Rec Edible: Gummies

First Place: Afternoon Delite – Blue Lemonade Gummies

Second Place: KIVA – Wild Cherry Camino Gummies

Third Place: Choice – Cherry Berry Gummies

Rec Edible: Non-Gummies

First Place: KIVA – Milk and Cookies Terra Bites

Second Place: High Life Farms – Red, White & Boom Royal Chocolate Bar

Third Place: Banned – Oatmeal Cream Pie

Medical Edibles

First Place: Afternoon Delite x Kola Farms – Starberry Gummies

Second Place: UBaked – Blueberry and Maple Bar

Third Place: Banned – Oatmeal Cream Pie

Topicals, Tinctures, Capsules + Sublinguals

First Place: RISE – RSO + OG Kush Live Resin Sublingual Syringe

Second Place: Chill Medicated – Extreme X Pain Relief Body Rub

Third Place: Michigan Organic Rub – Vegan Capsules

