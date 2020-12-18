First Nationwide High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition Coming In 2021

High Times announced on Friday that the next edition of the High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition will be a nationwide affair, allowing consumers the chance to sample CBD products from brands across the United States. Judging kits are slated to be assembled and distributed to consumer judges in March of next year, with results of the competition revealed in May.

The event will allow companies producing hemp-derived CBD products an opportunity to put their brands into the hands of a nationwide pool of judges, which will be the largest in Cannabis Cup history. The competition aims to identify and recognize the best hemp CBD products in eight categories, including hemp flower; pre-rolls; concentrates; vape pens; edibles; tinctures and capsules; topicals; and pet products.

For the first time, judging kits for the competition will be packed in branded High Times boxes that will be shipped directly to judges. Each judging kit for the High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition will include a competition entry from each of the categories, except for pet products, which will be an add-on option available to judges when they purchase their kits.

Calling All Competitors!

Hemp-derived CBD brands can participate in the competition with an entry fee of $500 per entry. Competitors that submit three to four entries will get one extra entry for free, five to seven entries will get two more free, eight to 11 entries will get three free entries, and entrants with 12 or more paid entries will be rewarded with five extra free entries.

Flower and pre-roll entries require 228 samples of one to two grams each to be submitted. Concentrate and vape pen entries require 228 samples of 0.5 grams to one gram each. Edibles, topicals, tinctures, capsules, and pet products all require 100 samples per entry. All products must have proof of lab results confirming the entry is hemp-derived and under 0.3% Delta-9 THC. Further details will be provided upon entry confirmation. Samples will be accepted from competitors by High Times in Los Angeles between March 1 and 5, 2021.

Judging Begins In March

Judging kits will be available for online ordering beginning on March 12, 2021. The judging period, during which judges will rate the samples they receive in their kits, will extend from March 12 through May 3. An online awards show to recognize the winners in each category of the High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition is scheduled for Sunday, May 9.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak and resulting limits placed on large gatherings, High Times announced in March that it was taking its legendary series of cannabis competitions online and into consumers’ homes. The inaugural High Times Hemp Cup, which had been scheduled to take place as a traditional in-person event in Austin, Texas, was instead held online on April 4, recognizing winners in eight categories.

The events continued through 2020, making additional stops in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Illinois. Results of the Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice Edition will be announced via a livestream broadcast on January 10. Judging kits for the High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition are available now, with winners slated to be announced on January 24. The High Times Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice Edition is also slated for 2021. Visit the High Times Cannabis Cup website for more information.