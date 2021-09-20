The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oklahoma: People’s Choice Edition 2021



The cannabis cup is virtual this year—virtually awesome, that is, with our People’s Choice edition making it possible to judge safely from the comfort of your home. Here are the well-deserved winners of the Cannabis Cup Oklahoma: People’s Choice Edition 2021.

Thank you to all the judges who put their hearts and souls into judging the competition entries to help crown the best of Oklahoma! For more info on how to become a judge and to sign up for updates, please visit CannabisCup.com/preregister.

Indica Flower

First Place: Gas Giant – Wedding Crasher

Second Place: Stability Cannabis – Terple #17

Third Place: Texoma Labs – Gelato

Fourth Place: F5 Farms – Sunset Runtz

Fifth Place: Kind Origin – Platinum Gorilla Glue

Sativa Flower

First Place: F5 Farms – Tropic Runtz

Second Place: ALTVM – Lilac Diesel

Third Place: Progressive Grow Labs – Tropicana Scream

Fourth Place: Counter Culture Cannabis – Rubber City x Lemon Mints

Fifth Place: Kind Origin – Mimosa

Hybrid Flower

First Place: Phresh Harvest – Oreoz

Second Place: Tradecraft Farms – Georgia Pie

Third Place: ALTVM – Mafia Funeral

Fourth Place: Good Luck Provisions – Strawberry Banana

Fifth Place: Kind Origin – Designer Runtz

Pre-Rolls

First Place: Texoma Labs – Dirty 30’s Pre-Roll

Second Place: Chimney Hill Apothecary – Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll

Third Place: Calyx – Black Jack Glue #6 Pre-Roll

Fourth Place: Extraordinary Everything – Grape Blow Pre-Roll

Fifth Place: Stability Cannabis: Perfect Ratio- GMO Pre-Roll

Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Icy Melts Solventless – Carter Creek Remix Hash Rosin Stix

Second Place: Jungle King – San Fernando Valley Infused Pre-Roll

Third Place: ALTVM x Cicada Labs – Live Rosin Infused Blunt

Fourth Place: Vapen Oklahoma – Strawberry Sherbert Giggle Sticks Infused Pre-Roll

Fifth Place: Hellagood – Platinum Slurricane Infused Blunt

Sativa Concentrates

First Place: Releaf Extracts – Amnesia Haze Sativa Diamonds

Second Place: Alterra Wellness x Apothecary Extracts – Citrus Gummiez Sativa Sugar

Third Place: ALTRD – AK 49 Sativa Applesauce

Fourth Place: Xen Xtracts – StrawLemonade Sativa Concentrate

Fifth Place: Kind Okie – Sour Diesel #93 Sativa Live Resin

Indica Concentrates

First Place: Desert Extracts: Slow Burn – Peanut Butter Breath Live Resin Indica Badder

Second Place: FJC Creations – GDP Indica Diamonds

Third Place: Oil Tycoon x ALTVM Deathstar Indica Diamonds & Sauce

Fourth Place: Vapen Oklahoma – All Gas OG Cake Indica Badder

Fifth Place: Releaf Extracts – Night Nurse Indica Diamonds

Non-Solvent Concentrates

First Place: Cicada Labs x Jubel Exotics – DK Smash Live Rosin Batter

Second Place: 918 OG – Mimosa Live Rosin

Third Place: Wight Rabbit Extracts x Deepwell – Tropicanna Cookies Cold Cure Batter

Fourth Place: Leaf Logic X Arbuckle Farms- Terple Live Rosin Batter

Fifth Place: Nature’s Kiss – Gelato Cake Cold Cure Live Rosin

Sativa Vape Pens

First Place: Flav – Forbidden Fruit Sativa Vape

Second Place: DIME Industries – Mango Diesel Sativa Vape

Third Place: Rove – Waui Sativa Vape

Fourth Place: Releaf Labs – Maui Wowie Sativa Vape

Fifth Place: Kind Okie – Cantalope Haze Blitzed Sativa Vape

Indica Vape Pens

First Place: Rove – Skywalker Indica Vape

Second Place: Flav – Tropical Trainwreck Indica Vape

Third Place: Purple Reign – Key Lime Pie Indica Vape

Fourth Place: Robot Pharmer- Roach Waffle Cone Live Resin Indica Vape

Fifth Place: Golden Trends – Snozzberry Indica Vape Pen

Edibles: Gummies

First Place: Pharmer’s Daughter – Rozin Bitez

Second Place: Flav – Sour Gummy Rainbow Belts

Third Place: Swerve – Lights Out Melatonin Gummies

Fourth Place: White Cliff – Piña Colada 100mg Fruit Chews

Fifth Place: Smokiez – Watermelon Fruit Chews

Edibles: Non-Gummies

First Place: 918 OG – Solventless Fruit Crisps

Second Place: Robot Pharmer – Live Elixir Strawberry Lemonade

Third Place: Crispy’s – Churro Toffee Dream Bar

Fourth Place: Vapen Oklahoma – Dark Chocolate Bar

Fifth Place: Chef Joey’s – Berry Nuts Granola

Topicals, Tinctures and Capsules

First Place: 918 OG – Rosin Senzu Beans Capsules

Second Place: Bangi Topicals – Pain Stick

Third Place: Sweet Stuff – Flawless Anti-Aging Cream

Fourth Place: Mary’s Medicinals – Salve

Fifth Place: ElectraLeaf – Pain Relief Roll-On

Hemp-Derived CBD

First Place: Rove Remedies – Uplift Hemp CBD Vape

Second Place: Turbo – Runtz Delta-8 Vape

Third Place: Green Spectrums – Vanilla Coffee Orbz