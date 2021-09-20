The Winners of The Cannabis Cup Oklahoma: People’s Choice Edition 2021

The cannabis cup is virtual this year—virtually awesome, that is, with our People’s Choice edition making it possible to judge safely from the comfort of your home. Here are the well-deserved winners of the Cannabis Cup Oklahoma: People’s Choice Edition 2021.
Thank you to all the judges who put their hearts and souls into judging the competition entries to help crown the best of Oklahoma! For more info on how to become a judge and to sign up for updates, please visit CannabisCup.com/preregister.
Indica Flower
First Place: Gas Giant – Wedding Crasher
Second Place: Stability Cannabis – Terple #17
Third Place: Texoma Labs – Gelato
Fourth Place: F5 Farms – Sunset Runtz
Fifth Place: Kind Origin – Platinum Gorilla Glue
Sativa Flower
First Place: F5 Farms – Tropic Runtz
Second Place: ALTVM – Lilac Diesel
Third Place: Progressive Grow Labs – Tropicana Scream
Fourth Place: Counter Culture Cannabis – Rubber City x Lemon Mints
Fifth Place: Kind Origin – Mimosa
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Phresh Harvest – Oreoz
Second Place: Tradecraft Farms – Georgia Pie
Third Place: ALTVM – Mafia Funeral
Fourth Place: Good Luck Provisions – Strawberry Banana
Fifth Place: Kind Origin – Designer Runtz
Pre-Rolls
First Place: Texoma Labs – Dirty 30’s Pre-Roll
Second Place: Chimney Hill Apothecary – Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll
Third Place: Calyx – Black Jack Glue #6 Pre-Roll
Fourth Place: Extraordinary Everything – Grape Blow Pre-Roll
Fifth Place: Stability Cannabis: Perfect Ratio- GMO Pre-Roll
Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Icy Melts Solventless – Carter Creek Remix Hash Rosin Stix
Second Place: Jungle King – San Fernando Valley Infused Pre-Roll
Third Place: ALTVM x Cicada Labs – Live Rosin Infused Blunt
Fourth Place: Vapen Oklahoma – Strawberry Sherbert Giggle Sticks Infused Pre-Roll
Fifth Place: Hellagood – Platinum Slurricane Infused Blunt
Sativa Concentrates
First Place: Releaf Extracts – Amnesia Haze Sativa Diamonds
Second Place: Alterra Wellness x Apothecary Extracts – Citrus Gummiez Sativa Sugar
Third Place: ALTRD – AK 49 Sativa Applesauce
Fourth Place: Xen Xtracts – StrawLemonade Sativa Concentrate
Fifth Place: Kind Okie – Sour Diesel #93 Sativa Live Resin
Indica Concentrates
First Place: Desert Extracts: Slow Burn – Peanut Butter Breath Live Resin Indica Badder
Second Place: FJC Creations – GDP Indica Diamonds
Third Place: Oil Tycoon x ALTVM Deathstar Indica Diamonds & Sauce
Fourth Place: Vapen Oklahoma – All Gas OG Cake Indica Badder
Fifth Place: Releaf Extracts – Night Nurse Indica Diamonds
Non-Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Cicada Labs x Jubel Exotics – DK Smash Live Rosin Batter
Second Place: 918 OG – Mimosa Live Rosin
Third Place: Wight Rabbit Extracts x Deepwell – Tropicanna Cookies Cold Cure Batter
Fourth Place: Leaf Logic X Arbuckle Farms- Terple Live Rosin Batter
Fifth Place: Nature’s Kiss – Gelato Cake Cold Cure Live Rosin
Sativa Vape Pens
First Place: Flav – Forbidden Fruit Sativa Vape
Second Place: DIME Industries – Mango Diesel Sativa Vape
Third Place: Rove – Waui Sativa Vape
Fourth Place: Releaf Labs – Maui Wowie Sativa Vape
Fifth Place: Kind Okie – Cantalope Haze Blitzed Sativa Vape
Indica Vape Pens
First Place: Rove – Skywalker Indica Vape
Second Place: Flav – Tropical Trainwreck Indica Vape
Third Place: Purple Reign – Key Lime Pie Indica Vape
Fourth Place: Robot Pharmer- Roach Waffle Cone Live Resin Indica Vape
Fifth Place: Golden Trends – Snozzberry Indica Vape Pen
Edibles: Gummies
First Place: Pharmer’s Daughter – Rozin Bitez
Second Place: Flav – Sour Gummy Rainbow Belts
Third Place: Swerve – Lights Out Melatonin Gummies
Fourth Place: White Cliff – Piña Colada 100mg Fruit Chews
Fifth Place: Smokiez – Watermelon Fruit Chews
Edibles: Non-Gummies
First Place: 918 OG – Solventless Fruit Crisps
Second Place: Robot Pharmer – Live Elixir Strawberry Lemonade
Third Place: Crispy’s – Churro Toffee Dream Bar
Fourth Place: Vapen Oklahoma – Dark Chocolate Bar
Fifth Place: Chef Joey’s – Berry Nuts Granola
Topicals, Tinctures and Capsules
First Place: 918 OG – Rosin Senzu Beans Capsules
Second Place: Bangi Topicals – Pain Stick
Third Place: Sweet Stuff – Flawless Anti-Aging Cream
Fourth Place: Mary’s Medicinals – Salve
Fifth Place: ElectraLeaf – Pain Relief Roll-On
Hemp-Derived CBD
First Place: Rove Remedies – Uplift Hemp CBD Vape
Second Place: Turbo – Runtz Delta-8 Vape
Third Place: Green Spectrums – Vanilla Coffee Orbz