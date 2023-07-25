The Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition 2023

We’re happy to announce that we’ve just concluded our third High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition, and the competition was hot! This year featured 12 categories for a total of 36 products narrowed down as first, second, or third place winners for 2023. Among these top winners you’ll find famous brands like Fig Farms, Team Elite Genetics, Papa’s Select, Top Shelf Cultivation, Maven Genetics, but also a few you may not be as familiar with. But whether it’s a famous or up-and-coming brand, the people of Southern California judged a wide variety of products that led to these winners today.

Each of these winners will receive an exclusive High Times trophy, which is made from 24K gold plated zinc, and designed by Alex and Allyson Grey. It’s decorated with molecular symbols of cannabinoids at the base, double twin serpents spiraling around the neck of the chalice, a cannabis leaf design, and an inscription that reads: “Hail cannabis, ancient sacramental healing ally of humanity.” It’s a fitting phrase to honor all of the products that have come before judges in past People’s Choice and live High Times Cannabis Cup events.

As the sun sets on People’s Choice Edition for Southern California, it certainly isn’t the end for the competition, because great cannabis products can be found across the country. Check out the upcoming winners for our People’s Choice Edition competitions coming up in New Mexico in September (with a live awards show and concert by Method Man and Redman), Illinois awards in November, and Oregon awards in December too!

Indica Flower

First Place: Fig Farms – Blue Face

Courtesy Fig Farms

Second Place: TopShelf Cultivation – Whoa Si Whoa

Courtesy TopShelf Cultivation

Third Place: Team Elite Genetics – Styrofoam Cup

Courtesy Team Elite Genetics

Sativa Flower

First Place: Maven Genetics – Orange Bellini

Courtesy Maven Genetics

Second Place: A Golden State – Lava Flower

Courtesy A Golden State

Third Place: Seed Junky – Gello Shotz

Courtesy Seed Junky

Hybrid Flower

First Place: Fig Farms – Animal Face

Courtesy Fig Farms

Second Place: Maven Genetics – French Laundry

Courtesy Maven Genetics

Third Place: TopShelf Cultivation – Peanut Butter Breath

Non-Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Waferz – Rainbow Sherbet Pre-Roll

Courtesy Waferz

Second Place: Lumpy’s Flowers – Capital Haze Pre-Roll

Courtesy Lumpy’s Flowers

Third Place: Green Dragon – Becky Pre-Roll

Courtesy Green Dragon

Infused Pre-Rolls

First Place: Waferz – Neapolitan x Runtz Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy Waferz

Second Place: Packwoods – Take Off Yoda OG x Skywalker Hash Rosin Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy Packwoods

Third Place: Stoney – Watermelon Infused Pre-Roll

Courtesy Stoney

Solvent Concentrates

First Place: URSA – Ice Cream Cake Live Resin

Courtesy URSA

Second Place: Bear Labs – Jelly Rancher Diamonds

Courtesy Bear Labs

Third Place: Jetty – Tropicana Cherry Live Sugar & Sauce

Courtesy Jetty

Non-Solvent Concentrates

First Place: Papa’s Select – Satsuma Sherb Premium Live Rosin

Courtesy Papa’s Select

Second Place: Team Elite Genetics – Styrofoam Cup Cold Cure Live Rosin Badder

Courtesy Team Elite Genetics

Third Place: Bear Labs – Donny Burger Live Rosin

Courtesy Bear Labs

Vape Pens & Cartridges

First Place: Stoney – Watermelon Live Resin Disposable Vape Pen

Courtesy Stoney

Second Place: Jetty – Orange Sherbert Live Rosin Vape

Courtesy Jetty

Third Place: Rove – Watermelon Zkittlez Live Resin Diamond Vape

Courtesy Rove

Edibles: Gummies & Fruit Chews

First Place: Paradise Club – Strawberry Sunshine Gummies

Courtesy Paradise Club

Second Place: Happy Fruit – Moon Berry Rosin Gummies

Courtesy Happy Fruit

Third Place: Marmas – Georgia Peach Indica Fruit Bites

Courtesy Marmas

Edibles: Chocolates & Non-Gummies

First Place: P&B Kitchen – Caramel Filled Milk Chocolates

Courtesy P&B Kitchen

Second Place: Bhang – Milk Chocolate Bar

Courtesy Bhang

Third Place: Infused Edibles – Mac & Cheese Take & Make Kit

Courtesy Infused Edibles

Edibles: Beverages

First Place: Mari y Juana Beverages Co. – iGuava! 50mg THC Soft Drink

Courtesy Mari y Juana Beverages Co.

Second Place: Bodega – Pineapple Cooler Beverage

Courtesy Bodega

Third Place: Uncle Arnie’s – Iced tea Lemonade Beverage

Courtesy Uncle Arnie’s

Topicals, Tinctures, Capsules & Sublinguals

First Place: Mary’s Medicinals – 1:1 CBD:THC Transdermal Patch

Courtesy Mary’s Medicinals

Second Place: Tripp Therapeutics – Groovy Greens Calming Body Butter

Courtesy Tripp Therapeutics

Third Place: Papa & Barkley – CBD:THC:CBN Sleep Releaf Capsules

Courtesy Papa & Barkley

A very special thank you to our partners and sponsors!

Traditional – Presenting Sponsor

HONEY – Gold Sponsor

Top Shelf Cultivation – Silver Sponsor

HEIGHTS – General Sponsor

Moxie – Official Intake Partner

Have a Heart – Official Retailer Partner

High Times Dispensaries – Official Retailer Partner

Kush Alley – Official Retailer Partner