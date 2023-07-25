The Winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition 2023

We’re happy to announce that we’ve just concluded our third High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition, and the competition was hot! This year featured 12 categories for a total of 36 products narrowed down as first, second, or third place winners for 2023. Among these top winners you’ll find famous brands like Fig Farms, Team Elite Genetics, Papa’s Select, Top Shelf Cultivation, Maven Genetics, but also a few you may not be as familiar with. But whether it’s a famous or up-and-coming brand, the people of Southern California judged a wide variety of products that led to these winners today.
Each of these winners will receive an exclusive High Times trophy, which is made from 24K gold plated zinc, and designed by Alex and Allyson Grey. It’s decorated with molecular symbols of cannabinoids at the base, double twin serpents spiraling around the neck of the chalice, a cannabis leaf design, and an inscription that reads: “Hail cannabis, ancient sacramental healing ally of humanity.” It’s a fitting phrase to honor all of the products that have come before judges in past People’s Choice and live High Times Cannabis Cup events.
As the sun sets on People’s Choice Edition for Southern California, it certainly isn’t the end for the competition, because great cannabis products can be found across the country. Check out the upcoming winners for our People’s Choice Edition competitions coming up in New Mexico in September (with a live awards show and concert by Method Man and Redman), Illinois awards in November, and Oregon awards in December too!
Indica Flower
First Place: Fig Farms – Blue Face
Second Place: TopShelf Cultivation – Whoa Si Whoa
Third Place: Team Elite Genetics – Styrofoam Cup
Sativa Flower
First Place: Maven Genetics – Orange Bellini
Second Place: A Golden State – Lava Flower
Third Place: Seed Junky – Gello Shotz
Hybrid Flower
First Place: Fig Farms – Animal Face
Second Place: Maven Genetics – French Laundry
Third Place: TopShelf Cultivation – Peanut Butter Breath
Non-Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Waferz – Rainbow Sherbet Pre-Roll
Second Place: Lumpy’s Flowers – Capital Haze Pre-Roll
Third Place: Green Dragon – Becky Pre-Roll
Infused Pre-Rolls
First Place: Waferz – Neapolitan x Runtz Infused Pre-Roll
Second Place: Packwoods – Take Off Yoda OG x Skywalker Hash Rosin Infused Pre-Roll
Third Place: Stoney – Watermelon Infused Pre-Roll
Solvent Concentrates
First Place: URSA – Ice Cream Cake Live Resin
Second Place: Bear Labs – Jelly Rancher Diamonds
Third Place: Jetty – Tropicana Cherry Live Sugar & Sauce
Non-Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Papa’s Select – Satsuma Sherb Premium Live Rosin
Second Place: Team Elite Genetics – Styrofoam Cup Cold Cure Live Rosin Badder
Third Place: Bear Labs – Donny Burger Live Rosin
Vape Pens & Cartridges
First Place: Stoney – Watermelon Live Resin Disposable Vape Pen
Second Place: Jetty – Orange Sherbert Live Rosin Vape
Third Place: Rove – Watermelon Zkittlez Live Resin Diamond Vape
Edibles: Gummies & Fruit Chews
First Place: Paradise Club – Strawberry Sunshine Gummies
Second Place: Happy Fruit – Moon Berry Rosin Gummies
Third Place: Marmas – Georgia Peach Indica Fruit Bites
Edibles: Chocolates & Non-Gummies
First Place: P&B Kitchen – Caramel Filled Milk Chocolates
Second Place: Bhang – Milk Chocolate Bar
Third Place: Infused Edibles – Mac & Cheese Take & Make Kit
Edibles: Beverages
First Place: Mari y Juana Beverages Co. – iGuava! 50mg THC Soft Drink
Second Place: Bodega – Pineapple Cooler Beverage
Third Place: Uncle Arnie’s – Iced tea Lemonade Beverage
Topicals, Tinctures, Capsules & Sublinguals
First Place: Mary’s Medicinals – 1:1 CBD:THC Transdermal Patch
Second Place: Tripp Therapeutics – Groovy Greens Calming Body Butter
Third Place: Papa & Barkley – CBD:THC:CBN Sleep Releaf Capsules
A very special thank you to our partners and sponsors!
Traditional – Presenting Sponsor
HONEY – Gold Sponsor
Top Shelf Cultivation – Silver Sponsor
HEIGHTS – General Sponsor
Moxie – Official Intake Partner
Have a Heart – Official Retailer Partner
High Times Dispensaries – Official Retailer Partner
Kush Alley – Official Retailer Partner