Cannabis Career’s Certified Dispensary Technician Program

More Americans are legally using marijuana than ever before. The medicinal and recreational cannabis industry continues to expand rapidly across the country.

Much of this has been fueled by new state laws and evolving attitudes towards cannabis. As of February 2021, marijuana is entirely legal for recreational use in 16 states, while 43 states recognize the legal use of at least some form of medical marijuana. As a result, there is an increasing demand for qualified cannabis experts in this fast-growing industry. This article will focus on one profession that is in particularly high demand for marijuana dispensaries across the country, the Cannabis Dispensary Technician (or Budtender).

Continue reading to learn more about what a budtender is, their roles and responsibilities, current salaries in the industry, and how Cannabis Career’s new program is preparing eager cannabis enthusiasts to launch their careers in this rewarding field.

What is a Budtender?

Courtesy of Cannabis Careers

“Budtender” is the more informal—and hip—term used to refer to a cannabis dispensary technician.

A budtender is a multifaceted sales professional with expert knowledge of cannabis and cannabis products. They educate customers about the health benefits of various cannabis strains and marijuana products while also providing them information about cannabis usage, dosage, safety precautions, and the eligibility requirements for consumption in their state.

A budtender’s job description can vary based on their employer or location, but many of their daily responsibilities of a certified dispensary technician typically include the following activities:

Providing a high level of customer service

Educating customers about cannabis properties, doses, and forms

Adhering to state and county regulations

Recommending the appropriate products to customers

Attending trade shows and meeting with industry experts

Facilitating all sales transactions (usually cash-only)

Budtender Salaries

In the United States, budtenders earn an average salary of about $36,000, with the top 10% making more than $43,000. This career path also offers a positive job outlook, as the demand for these trained professionals is tied to the overall growth of the cannabis industry. As more states legalize cannabis for medical and recreational use (five states did in the recent election), new budtender jobs will emerge.

The Budtender Certification Program at CannabisCareer.com

Courtesy of Cannabis Careers

Cannabis Career is an online education provider that prepares its students to excel in several new career opportunities as they arise within the cannabis industry. CannabisCareer.com is wholly owned by Legacy Education, a leader in education that operates several nationally accredited colleges. It inspires confidence knowing their program is backed by a national leader in career education.

Cannabis Career is helping the growing cannabis workforce acquire a wealth of knowledge in all aspects of the industry—and that’s exactly what dispensary owners seek when hiring new budtenders. Their popular budtender certification program covers all the essential elements of the job, such as the medicinal properties of cannabis, risk prevention, and effective customer communications.

To get certified, Cannabis Career students must apply their knowledge to pass an exam at the end of the program. This can help future employers validate their knowledge and expertise when hiring new dispensary technicians.

Why Become a Certified Budtender?

You may be wondering if training is necessary and why the Cannabis Career budtender training program is so special.

First, you need training. Even if you are familiar with the chemical effects and properties of cannabis, there remains a wealth of information regarding its history, benefits, and risks, as well as the legal and ethical issues surrounding its use and distribution.

Your personal experience alone may not be enough to prepare you for the range of customer questions, concerns, or administrative issues you can run into as a dispensary technician.

Although there are several training options out there for aspiring budtenders, you should be careful when choosing the right cannabis training program. Not all budtender courses deliver a comprehensive curriculum or a wide breadth of topics—and not all training programs offer certification.

Cannabis Career does both.

Certified Dispensary Technician Program Curriculum

Courtesy of Cannabis Careers

When you enroll in this comprehensive program, you will study and master these 11 cannabis-related subjects:

1. History of Cannabis and the Cannabis Dispensary Technician

This course offers an introduction to the history of cannabis use and an overview of the role of the cannabis dispensary technician (or budtender). – Learn more

2. Basic Infection Control & Safety in the Cannabis Dispensary

This course provides you the essential knowledge & practices to ensure the safety of you & your customers while working in a cannabis dispensary. – Learn more

3. The Endocannabinoid System

Students gain a deep understanding of the endocannabinoid system & how cannabis produces its physical, psychological & medicinally beneficial effects on users. – Learn more

4. Phytocannabinoids

Phytocannabinoids are plant-based cannabinoids from marijuana. Students of this course learn about how these chemicals can impact the human body. – Learn more

5. Pharmaceuticals (synthetic cannabinoids)

This course teaches you the origin of synthetic cannabinoids and how these man-made chemicals interact with the same cell receptors in the brain as THC. – Learn more

6. The Human Body and Responsive Conditions to Medical Cannabis

This medical marijuana course takes a big-picture look at the human body and the various medicinal effects of cannabis on the different body systems. – Learn more

7. Modes of Delivery, Routes of Administration, and Dosages

This course teaches you about the various modes of cannabis delivery as well as the appropriate dosages for different individuals. – Learn more

8. Effectively Communicating as a Cannabis Dispensary Technician

This class helps you improve your communication skills to turn your cannabis knowledge into effective customer service, sales, and long-term relationship management. – Learn more

9. Risk Factors, Adverse Effects, and Appropriate Responses to Complications Associated with Cannabis Distribution and Use

Students receive expert instruction on the risk factors, adverse effects, and appropriate responses to the potential complications of cannabis use & distribution. – Learn more

10. Legal and Ethical Issues Related to the Distribution and Use of Cannabis

This course will help you understand the legal & ethical issues related to the distribution of cannabis in light of this rapidly evolving industry. – Learn more

11. The Future of Cannabis Research

This course will help you explain the current knowledge gaps surrounding cannabis and learn about some exciting new areas of cannabis research. – Learn more

What Makes this Program Stand Out?

Cannabis Career is one of the leading online cannabis schools offering certification to aspiring budtenders. As evidence of the program’s value, they offer the only cannabis dispensary technician program nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council on Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) and licensed by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE).

Courtesy of Cannabis Careers

Start Your Budtender Certification at CannabisCareer.com Today

Are you ready to answer the call and start your career as a certified budtender? Find out why this online program continues to impress employers in this quickly growing field. If you’re looking for an online program that continually prepares new students for a fulfilling job in the marijuana industry (with certification in hand), begin your journey today at CannabisCareer.com.